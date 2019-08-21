Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The More the Merrier: Kohl's Gives Customers More Toys This Holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
Kohl's holiday 2018 toys department

With expanded assortment and increased inventory, Kohl's is the destination for must-have toys this holiday season.

The holidays are coming - and Kohl's has more in store (and online!) for customers when it comes to toys this year. From expanding our toys department to deepening our selection of the most sought-after toys and brands kids love, we are making it easy to check off those holiday wish lists.

More Space in Our Stores
Kohl's will have a broad selection of some of the season's most popular toys in our stores nationwide. As we do each year, from October to December, we will be doubling the amount of dedicated toy floor space to make even more room for holiday toys in our stores.

More Selection and More of the Hottest Toys
Not all gift givers are toy experts. Luckily, Kohl's has taken the guesswork out of toy buying by having all the hottest toys of the season. Kohl's is expected to double its toy assortment - offering even more selection for our customers. Additionally, more than 50 percent of our toy assortment will be new, including toys from top entertainment properties, such as Frozen 2, Star Wars Episode IX, and Toy Story 4.

More LEGO Than Ever Before
This year we have dramatically increased our LEGO assortment, with more than 400 SKUs online - more than doubling our LEGO assortment year-over-year. Customers shopping Kohl's will find all their favorite LEGO styles, including Frozen, Star Wars, Toy Story, City, Friends, Duplo, Super Heroes, Ninjago, Architecture, and more.

And if that wasn't enough, customers can earn and redeem Kohl's Cash on all toys purchases during Kohl's Cash earn and redeem periods.

Stay tuned for more news on Kohl's gifts this holiday!

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
06:03pTHE MORE THE MERRIER : Kohl's Gives Customers More Toys This Holiday
PU
08:18aKOHL : Customers at Kohl's Menomonee Falls, Wis. Store Are Loving Amazon Returns
PU
08:18aBRINGING EMERGING BRANDS TO KOHL'S : A Q&A with Doug Howe, Kohl's Chief ... hand..
PU
07:16aRetail Divide Widens as Shoppers Seek Value and Convenience
DJ
06:24aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 3-day Win Streak, Ends At Session Lows As Recessio..
DJ
02:48aKohl's Slumps but Notes Upturn -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aOptions Trades Show Swings in Retailers' Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
08/20Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's -- Update
DJ
08/20Volatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate -- Update
DJ
08/20KOHL : Cares Donates $1 Million to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 195 M
EBIT 2020 1 287 M
Net income 2020 877 M
Debt 2020 2 165 M
Yield 2020 5,69%
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 7 272 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 57,26  $
Last Close Price 47,06  $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-32.35%7 272
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 735
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-9.29%6 526
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.74%6 374
MACY'S-48.42%4 745
NORDSTROM-44.00%3 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group