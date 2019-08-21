The More the Merrier: Kohl's Gives Customers More Toys This Holiday

Kohl's holiday 2018 toys department

With expanded assortment and increased inventory, Kohl's is the destination for must-have toys this holiday season.

The holidays are coming - and Kohl's has more in store (and online!) for customers when it comes to toys this year. From expanding our toys department to deepening our selection of the most sought-after toys and brands kids love, we are making it easy to check off those holiday wish lists.

More Space in Our Stores

Kohl's will have a broad selection of some of the season's most popular toys in our stores nationwide. As we do each year, from October to December, we will be doubling the amount of dedicated toy floor space to make even more room for holiday toys in our stores.

More Selection and More of the Hottest Toys

Not all gift givers are toy experts. Luckily, Kohl's has taken the guesswork out of toy buying by having all the hottest toys of the season. Kohl's is expected to double its toy assortment - offering even more selection for our customers. Additionally, more than 50 percent of our toy assortment will be new, including toys from top entertainment properties, such as Frozen 2, Star Wars Episode IX, and Toy Story 4.

More LEGO Than Ever Before

This year we have dramatically increased our LEGO assortment, with more than 400 SKUs online - more than doubling our LEGO assortment year-over-year. Customers shopping Kohl's will find all their favorite LEGO styles, including Frozen, Star Wars, Toy Story, City, Friends, Duplo, Super Heroes, Ninjago, Architecture, and more.

And if that wasn't enough, customers can earn and redeem Kohl's Cash on all toys purchases during Kohl's Cash earn and redeem periods.

Stay tuned for more news on Kohl's gifts this holiday!