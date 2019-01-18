Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany holiday sales fall as dollar crimps Chinese tourists' spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Tiffany & Co. store is pictured in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Tiffany & Co tempered its yearly profit forecast on Friday after the luxury jeweler's holiday sales fell unexpectedly as Chinese tourists spent less globally due to a stronger dollar and demand softened in Europe and at home.

Like other luxury goods firms, Tiffany relies on spending by China's burgeoning middle class as consumer demand remains subdued in the United States and Europe, weighed down at the moment by uncertainties such as a partial U.S. government shutdown and Britain's plan to exit the European Union.

During the crucial November-December period, Tiffany's worldwide same-store sales fell 2 percent while net sales dipped 1 percent, against its expectations of modest increases.

Tiffany Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo blamed softer spending globally by foreign tourists, primarily Chinese, and "a lot of uncertainties and volatility" which may have hit customer demand in Europe and the Americas.

"We see Chinese tourists spending abroad going down heavily, minus 20-25, 30-35 percent, and this is in many, many countries ... in the U.S., but it's also Hong Kong and now it's spreading to Southeast Asia," Bogliolo told Reuters. "For sure it's due to the exchange rate."

Shares of Tiffany, which have fallen 22 percent in the past 12 months, were up 3 percent in morning trade.

"Tourism is the culprit for TIF's underwhelming holiday numbers, but this is not a surprise to us given the stronger dollar," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said.

Bogliolo also said issues such as Brexit, protests in France and the U.S. shutdown, now in its 28th day, "makes me more cautious" about sales and earnings forecasts, but he expects a couple of "very tough" quarters.

A slowdown in spending by Chinese tourists prompted Tiffany to shy away from raising its yearly profit targets in November. On Friday, it said it expects full-year earnings for fiscal 2018 around the lower end of its estimated range of between $4.65 and $4.80 per share.

Still, customer demand at Tiffany stores in mainland China remained strong during the holiday season, the company said.

Consumer Edge Research's David Schick said that strength "supports the view of continued brand relevance, which is important to the long-term story."

The New York-based jeweler's holiday period results mirror similar reports from other U.S. retailers. Macy's, Kohls and others reported disappointing results even as overall shopping during the 2018 U.S. holiday season reached a six-year high.

Smaller U.S.-based jeweler Signet on Thursday reported lower holiday period sales and slashed its full-year profit forecast, driving its shares more than 20 percent lower.

Tiffany, known for its engagement rings and robin's egg blue boxes, said holiday sales of engagement and designer jewelry fell 3 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Annual sales should rise 6 to 7 percent, the company said. It had earlier estimated growth in the high single percentage digits.

For the year ending January 2020, Tiffany expects earnings per share to rise in the mid-single digits and net sales to grow in low-single digits.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION 1.79% 70.09 Delayed Quote.3.77%
MACY'S 3.78% 25.69 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
SIGNET JEWELERS 1.43% 25.46 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
TIFFANY & CO. 5.42% 89.98 Delayed Quote.4.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOHL'S CORPORATION
12:21pTiffany holiday sales fall as dollar crimps Chinese tourists' spending
RE
01/16Nordstrom's full-price comparable sales for holiday season disappoints
RE
01/15U.S. HOLIDAY SHOPPERS SPEND RECORD $ : Adobe
RE
01/15KOHL'S : Donates $750,000 to Expand the Hunger Task Force MyPlate Healthy Food P..
BU
01/11TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Shoppers Skip the Mall; Trade War Disrupts; Huawei Ex..
DJ
01/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hitachi, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Macy's
01/11Macy's Results Rain On Holiday Parade -- WSJ
DJ
01/10Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
RE
01/10KOHL : Launches Voluntary Retirement Program Aimed At Older Employees
DJ
01/10Macy's and Kohl's slump while Bed Bath & Beyond jumps
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 302 M
EBIT 2019 1 457 M
Net income 2019 898 M
Debt 2019 2 252 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 11 368 M
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sona Chawla President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Bruce H. Besanko Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Stephen E. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION3.77%11 368
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 617
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA4.47%8 035
NORDSTROM-3.43%7 677
MACY'S-16.89%7 610
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.42%7 262
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.