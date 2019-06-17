Komatsu : Announces Acquisition of Underground Hard Rock Drill Components Manufacturer

Komatsu Mining Corp. (hereinafter "Komatsu Mining") is pleased to
announce the acquisition of Timberock International Ltd. to support the
growth of its hard rock drilling and bolting solutions for mining
customers worldwide.
Based in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Timberock is a specialty business that
has developed world-class drilling and bolting technologies by focusing
on differentiation through innovation and customer-oriented service.
“Timberock’s history of customer driven product innovation and focus on
service makes them a great complement to our existing business,” said
Josh Wagner, vice president of Komatsu Mining hard rock solutions. “This
acquisition expands our range of offerings for drilling and bolting
products, and provides exciting product development and synergy
opportunities.”
With the addition of the Timberock portfolio, Komatsu Mining can now
offer customers a complete range of hard rock drilling feed and bolting
head products, and expanded capabilities in drifter repairs.
Komatsu Mining’s suite of underground hard rock offerings includes:
hydraulic jumbo drills, in-the-hole production drills, drifters,
loaders, trucks, raiseboring tools and blasthole drilling tools.
About Komatsu Mining Corp.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Komatsu Mining Corp. is part of
the global Komatsu family of companies: indispensable partners to the
mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu Mining
provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies
worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern
infrastructure, technology and consumer products. Komatsu Mining Corp.
is home to the industry-leading P&H, Joy and Montabert equipment and
service brands for mining and related industries. To learn more about
Komatsu Mining’s offerings, visit www.mining.komatsu.
