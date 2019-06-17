Log in
Komatsu : Announces Acquisition of Underground Hard Rock Drill Components Manufacturer

06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Komatsu Mining Corp. (hereinafter "Komatsu Mining") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Timberock International Ltd. to support the growth of its hard rock drilling and bolting solutions for mining customers worldwide.

Based in Elliot Lake, Ontario, Timberock is a specialty business that has developed world-class drilling and bolting technologies by focusing on differentiation through innovation and customer-oriented service.

“Timberock’s history of customer driven product innovation and focus on service makes them a great complement to our existing business,” said Josh Wagner, vice president of Komatsu Mining hard rock solutions. “This acquisition expands our range of offerings for drilling and bolting products, and provides exciting product development and synergy opportunities.”

With the addition of the Timberock portfolio, Komatsu Mining can now offer customers a complete range of hard rock drilling feed and bolting head products, and expanded capabilities in drifter repairs.

Komatsu Mining’s suite of underground hard rock offerings includes: hydraulic jumbo drills, in-the-hole production drills, drifters, loaders, trucks, raiseboring tools and blasthole drilling tools.

About Komatsu Mining Corp.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Komatsu Mining Corp. is part of the global Komatsu family of companies: indispensable partners to the mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu Mining provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products. Komatsu Mining Corp. is home to the industry-leading P&H, Joy and Montabert equipment and service brands for mining and related industries. To learn more about Komatsu Mining’s offerings, visit www.mining.komatsu.


© Business Wire 2019
