Komatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP)

0
10/30/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Oct. 30, 2019


Komatsu Ltd. today announced its consolidated business results for six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP). The highlights are described below.

1. Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
For the first six-month period (April 1 - September 30, 2019) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the first year of the new mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY1,213.4 billion, down 7.9% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, while demand remained steady in Traditional Markets, especially in Japan and North America, demand declined in Strategic Markets, centering on Asia. As a result, sales decreased from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales declined, mainly affected by reduced sales of presses and machine tools to the automobile manufacturing industry, as well as declined sales of Excimer laser-related products on the semiconductor market.
With respect to profits for the first six-month period under review, while Komatsu worked to improve selling prices, operating income declined by 29.1% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY141.9 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, and a change in the geographic composition of sales. The operating income ratio decreased by 3.5 percentage points to 11.7%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 33.4% to JPY128.2 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY90.0 billion, down by 28.2%.
In September, Komatsu was selected again as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a leading international corporate social responsibility index, the management target of ESG in the new mid-term management plan. Together with its customers, Komatsu is working to realize safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.

2. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (FY2019)
Komatsu makes change in the projection of April 26, 2019, concerning consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the 'Announcement Concerning the Revision of Projected Business Results' which is announced today.

Reference　'Announcement Concerning the Revision of Projected Business Results'
URL: https://home.komatsu/en/press/2019/acc/1204106_1834.html

  • The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:21:04 UTC
