KOMATSU LTD.

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/09
2189 JPY   +0.41%
KOMATSU : Determines Terms and Conditions of Green Bond
PU
07/06KOMATSU : Support for Countermeasures Against Coronavirus Infections (2)
PU
06/26KOMATSU : Dismal Safety Record
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Komatsu : Determines Terms and Conditions of Green Bond

07/10/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Jul. 10, 2020

Komatsu Ltd. (hereafter 'Komatsu') (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) today announced that it has determined the terms and conditions as follows for the issuance of green bonds, unsecured straight bonds.

Outline of the green bond

Assessment of eligibility against green bonds (DNV GL BUSINESS ASSURANCE JAPAN K.K.)

[https://www.dnvgl.jp/news/page-177612]

*1 This organization supports the issuance of green bonds by giving advice regarding the formulation of green bond frameworks and on obtaining second-party opinions

Investment statement on this green bond

The following investors have declared their intention to invest in this green bond as of July 10, 2020.

＜List of investors who have announced investment＞　（Japanese alphabetical order）

・Asset Management One Co., Ltd.　　・OMUTA YANAGAWA SHINKIN BANK　　

・The Kita Osaka Shinkin Bank　　・The 77 Bank, Ltd.　　・THE JUROKU BANK,LTD　　

・SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY　　・Zentouei Shinyokumiai　　

・Daitokyo Shinkumi Credit Cooperative　　・NAGANO SHINKIN BANK　　

・The Bank of Nagoya, Ltd.　　・Nippon Life Insurance Company　　

・THE HIGASHI‐NIPPON BANK,LIMITED　　・Hiratsuka SHINKIN BANK　　

・Fukushima Shinkin Bank　　・Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.

  • The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:10:00 UTC
