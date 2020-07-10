Komatsu : Determines Terms and Conditions of Green Bond

Jul. 10, 2020

Komatsu Ltd. (hereafter 'Komatsu') (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) today announced that it has determined the terms and conditions as follows for the issuance of green bonds, unsecured straight bonds.

Outline of the green bond

Assessment of eligibility against green bonds (DNV GL BUSINESS ASSURANCE JAPAN K.K.)

[https://www.dnvgl.jp/news/page-177612]

*1 This organization supports the issuance of green bonds by giving advice regarding the formulation of green bond frameworks and on obtaining second-party opinions

Investment statement on this green bond

The following investors have declared their intention to invest in this green bond as of July 10, 2020.

＜List of investors who have announced investment＞ （Japanese alphabetical order）

・Asset Management One Co., Ltd. ・OMUTA YANAGAWA SHINKIN BANK

・The Kita Osaka Shinkin Bank ・The 77 Bank, Ltd. ・THE JUROKU BANK,LTD

・SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY ・Zentouei Shinyokumiai

・Daitokyo Shinkumi Credit Cooperative ・NAGANO SHINKIN BANK

・The Bank of Nagoya, Ltd. ・Nippon Life Insurance Company

・THE HIGASHI‐NIPPON BANK,LIMITED ・Hiratsuka SHINKIN BANK

・Fukushima Shinkin Bank ・Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.