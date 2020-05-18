Komatsu : FY2019 Consolidated Business Results 0 05/18/2020 | 03:56am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Komatsu Ltd. Corporate Communications Dept. Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616 Date: May 18, 2020 URL: https://home.komatsu/en/ Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP) 1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen) (1) Consolidated Financial Highlights (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) 2020 [A] Net sales 2,444,870 Operating income 250,707 Income before income taxes and equity 223,114 in earnings of affiliated companies Millions of yen except per share amounts 2019 Changes [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] (%) 2,725,243 (280,373) (10.3%) 397,806 (147,099) (37.0%) 377,471 (154,357) (40.9%) Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 153,844 256,491 (102,647) (40.0%) Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (Yen) Basic ¥162.93 ¥271.81 ¥(108.88) Diluted ¥162.80 ¥271.51 ¥(108.71) Return on equity 8.6% 14.7% (6.1%) Return on total assets 6.1% 10.8% (4.7%) Return on sales 10.3% 14.6% (4.3%) Notes: 1) Comprehensive income: 2020: 66,258 millions of yen, down 75.1% from 2019 2019: 266,464 millions of yen, up 67.0% from 2018 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:

2020: 3,443 millions of yen

2019: 3,779 millions of yen Return on equity is calculated by using net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. and total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity. Return on total assets is calculated by using income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies. Return on sales is calculated by using operating income. 1 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position (As of March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen except per share amounts 2020 2019 Total assets 3,653,686 3,638,219 Total equity 1,856,225 1,902,868 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,771,606 1,815,582 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio 48.5% 49.9% Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen) ¥1,875.47 ¥1,923.47 (3) Consolidated Cash Flows (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen 2019 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 295,181 202,548 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (190,930) (187,204) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,457) (3,660) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 247,616 148,479 2. Dividends (For the fiscal years ending March 31, 2021 and ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) 2020 2019 2021 Projections Cash dividends per share (Yen) Interim 55.00 51.00 - Year-end 39.00 59.00 - Total 94.00 110.00 - Annual dividends (Millions of yen) 88,827 103,874 - Payout ratio (Consolidated basis) (%) 57.7% 40.5% -% Dividends as percentage of equity (Consolidated 4.9% 6.0% - basis) (%) - 2 - 3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) As of today, it is impossible to predict the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Concerning the projection of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, it is difficult for Komatsu to calculate them in an appropriate and rational manner, so they remain undecided as of now. Komatsu will disclose them as soon as it becomes possible to calculate them in the future. 4. Others Changes in important subsidiaries during the year under review: None Changes in accounting standards, procedures and presentations Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: Applicable Change in other matters except for 1) above: None Note: Refer to "Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc" on page 20 for more details. Number of common shares outstanding The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) as of March 31 were as follows:

2020: 972,581,230 shares

2019: 972,252,460 shares The numbers of treasury stock as of March 31 were as follows:

2020: 27,959,273 shares

2019: 28,343,514 shares The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows:

2020: 943,771,382 shares

2019: 943,461,673 shares Note: Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for the number of common shares, which was used as the basis for calculating the amount of net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share. - 3 - [Reference] Financial Highlights of Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") The following financial information is prepared based on the non-consolidated financial results of the Company in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (1) Non-Consolidated Financial Highlights (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen except per share amounts 2020 2019 Changes Increase (Decrease) [A] [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] (%) 719,292 Net sales 928,967 (209,675) (22.6%) Ordinary profit 62,008 195,534 (133,526) (68.3%) Net income 58,316 157,754 (99,438) (63.0%) Net income per share (Yen) Basic ¥61.73 ¥167.10 ¥(105.37) Diluted ¥61.70 ¥166.94 ¥(105.24) Non-Consolidated Financial Position (As of March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen except per share amounts 2020 2019 Total assets 1,356,652 1,339,074 Net assets 829,003 877,409 Equity ratio (%) 61.0% 65.4% Net assets per share (Yen) ¥876.06 ¥927.18 Note: Shareholders' equity: 2020: 827,966 million yen 2019: 875,612 million yen Notes: Sales and profits gains reports are not subject to audit by CPA or audit firm.

Explanations concerning the appropriate use of the forests for results of operations and other special matters. The aforementioned forecasts, plans and projections for results of operations in this report are determined by top management of the Company to be reasonable, based on the currently available information. Please be advised that actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts, plans or projections in this report, due to a variety of changing factors. Such factors may include economic conditions and changes in demand for products in major markets, fluctuations on the foreign exchange market, and changes in regulations, accounting standards and practices in Japan and abroad. Concerning the background and preconditions of the forecasts for results of operations, refer to "Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021" on page 9 of the attachment. Amounts, shown in the outline of Financial Highlights of Komatsu. ("Company"), are rounded to the nearest million yen. The Company plans to upload the contents (voice) of Financial Results Briefing together with related materials and supplementary information to the Company's website ( https://home.komatsu/en/ir/) - 4 - Appendix Management Performance and Financial Conditions (1) Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..……………………… P.6 (2) Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..……………. P.11 (3) Basic Policy for Redistribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year P.11 under Review and Next Fiscal Year …………………………………………… Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………… P.12 Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.13 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of P.15Comprehensive Income ………………………………………………………… Consolidated Statements of Equity …………………………………………… P.17 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………… P.19 (5) Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………… P.20 Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………… P.20 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………… P.21 Business Segment Information ………………………………………… P.21 Net Income per Share …………………………………………………… P.23 3) Significant Subsequent Events ………………………………………… P.23 4) Others …………………………………………………………………… P.23 - 5 - Management Performance and Financial Conditions (1) Outline of Operations and Business Results Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three- year mid-term management plan (FY2019 - 2021), "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARDTogether for Sustainable Growth" for its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. Komatsu is making efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues. For the fiscal year under review (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020), the first year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 2,444.8 billion, down 10.3% from the previous fiscal year. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand declined in Strategic Markets, centering on Asia, and in some other regions, as adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the fourth quarter. As a result, sales decreased from the previous fiscal year. In the industrial machinery and others business, demand for presses and machine tools fell in the automobile manufacturing industry and against the spread of coronavirus infections. Demand for Excimer laser-related products also decreased on the semiconductor market. As a result, sales dropped from the previous fiscal year. With respect to profits for the fiscal year under review, while Komatsu worked to improve selling prices, operating income dropped by 37.0% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 250.7 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, as partially affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a change in the geographic composition of sales, and adverse effects of the Japanese yen's appreciation. The operating income ratio decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 10.3%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 40.9% to JPY 223.1 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 153.8 billion, down by 40.0%. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu has upheld efforts to resolve ESG issues as a management target and defined an external organization's evaluation as a key performance indicator. In January 2020, Komatsu was again awarded a position on this year's A List for climate by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform which guides companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. - 6 - [Consolidated Financial Highlights] Millions of yen 2020 2019 Changes USD1=JPY108.7 USD1=JPY110.6 Increase EUR1=JPY120.8 EUR1=JPY128.5 (Decrease) RMB1=JPY15.6 RMB1=JPY16.5 [A] [B] [(A-B)/B] Net sales 2,444,870 2,725,243 (10.3%) Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment 2,211,263 2,478,986 (10.8%) Retail Finance 70,910 63,585 11.5% Industrial Machinery and Others 177,586 203,235 (12.6%) Elimination (14,889) (20,563) - Segment profit 255,030 399,393 (36.1%) Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment 227,311 365,346 (37.8%) Retail Finance 12,673 17,506 (27.6%) Industrial Machinery and Others 13,703 18,637 (26.5%) Corporate & elimination 1,343 (2,096) - Operating income 250,707 397,806 (37.0%) Income before income taxes and equity 223,114 377,471 (40.9%) in earnings of affiliated companies Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 153,844 256,491 (40.0%) Note: Unless otherwise noted, all sales by segment in this report indicate the amounts before elimination of inter-segment transactions. Business results by operation are described below. Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment For the fiscal year under review, sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business decreased by 10.8% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 2,211.2 billion. Segment profit fell by 37.8% to JPY 227.3 billion. Komatsu promoted efforts of focus defined in the three pillars of growth strategies in the mid-term management plan and made steady progress to achieve a safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future. In January 2020, Komatsu launched the PC30E-5 electric mini excavator as rental equipment in Japan. Komatsu also launched hydraulic excavators equipped with the in-house developed KomVision Human Detection Collision Mitigation System, designed to curb collision accidents with people, as a standard feature for the first time in the industry in the Japanese market. As represented by this new product, Komatsu has continued to make efforts to improve the safety of customers' different workplaces.

With respect to "SMARTCONSTRUCTION," a solutions business for construction jobsites, which Komatsu launched in Japan in February 2015, Komatsu has made steady progress, introducing this new business model to over 10,000 construction sites to date (cumulative) in Japan. In April 2020, Komatsu began the steady introduction of new devices and applications, such as retrofit kits, designed to accelerate the speed of achieving digital transformation of construction sites in Japan. Komatsu also announced a plan to make full-scale launches of SMARTCONSTRUCTION in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Denmark.

Concerning the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS), Komatsu achieved a steady increase of dump trucks in operation. - 7 - In response to effects on its business, such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Komatsu focused its efforts on alternative procurement and inventory re-allocation designed to further strengthen global cross-sourcing of finished products and parts through its production and procurement operations. In sales and service operations, Komatsu reassessed their supply routes and promoted shift work, thereby working to ensure a continuous supply of products, parts and service. [Sales to Outside Customers of Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment by Region] Millions of yen 2020 2019 Changes Increase (Decrease) [A] [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] 310,856 Japan 312,791 (1,935) (0.6%) 573,587 North America 612,245 (38,658) (6.3%) Latin America 309,255 325,605 (16,350) (5.0%) Americas 882,842 937,850 (55,008) (5.9%) 219,728 Europe 207,570 12,158 5.9% CIS 127,410 134,643 (7,233) (5.4%) Europe & CIS 347,138 342,213 4,925 1.4% 127,064 China 164,803 (37,739) (22.9%) 205,761 Asia* 339,008 (133,247) (39.3%) Oceania 203,397 215,603 (12,206) (5.7%) Asia* & Oceania 409,158 554,611 (145,453) (26.2%) 30,655 Middle East 30,290 365 1.2% Africa 98,263 124,102 (25,839) (20.8%) Middle East & Africa 128,918 154,392 (25,474) (16.5%) Total 2,205,976 2,466,660 (260,684) (10.6%) Note: *Excluding Japan and China Komatsu's operations by region are described below. Japan For the fiscal year under review, sales remained flat from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly supported by the recovery from reduced sales, as affected by the reactionary drop of pre-buy demand in anticipation of the new emission control regulations enforced in September 2017, and the steady demand in infrastructure development projects. Americas In North America, while demand remained steady, centering on construction equipment in the rental industry, sales decreased from the previous fiscal year, as Komatsu promoted the inventory adjustment of its distributors and weathered adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Latin America, while demand for construction and mining equipment was strong in Chile, demand fell in Argentina and Mexico, where economic conditions continued to deteriorate. As a result, sales declined from the previous fiscal year. - 8 - Europe and CIS In Europe, while demand declined in the United Kingdom, a major market of the region, and against the spread of coronavirus infections in the fourth quarter, sales advanced from the previous fiscal year, supported by steady demand, until the third quarter, centering on other major markets of France and Germany, in particular. In CIS, sales fell as adversely affected by the reduced demand for mining equipment in the coal sector. China Sales declined from the previous fiscal year, as adversely affected by a sharp drop in post-Chinese New Year (in February 2020) demand, resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and an increase in sales by domestic manufacturers. Asia and Oceania In Asia, sales dropped sharply from the previous fiscal year, as adversely affected by not only reduced demand for mining equipment in Indonesia, the largest market of the region, resulting from the declining price of thermal coal, but also sluggish demand for construction equipment and adverse effects of spreading infections of coronavirus in Asia. In Oceania, while Komatsu steadily captured sales of parts and service revenues for mining equipment, sales declined from the previous fiscal year, as mainly affected by declined sales of construction equipment. Middle East and Africa In the Middle East, sales increased from the previous fiscal year, supported by firm demand for construction equipment, especially in the UAE. In Africa, while sales of construction equipment remained flat in Southern Africa, demand remained sluggish in other regions. As a result, sales dropped from the previous fiscal year. Retail Finance Revenues increased by 11.5% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 70.9 billion, supported by the benefits of increased assets centering on North America and Europe. Segment profit fell by 27.6% to JPY 12.6 billion, mainly reflecting no more reversal of allowances for doubtful accounts in China. Industrial Machinery and Others For the fiscal year under review, sales fell by 12.6% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 177.5 billion, mainly affected by declined demand for presses and machine tools in the automobile manufacturing industry, and against the spread of coronavirus infections, as well as decreased demand for Excimer laser-related products in the semiconductor market. Segment profit declined by 26.5% to JPY 13.7 billion. During the fiscal year, Komatsu Industries Corp. began sales of the "BENDING SUPPORT" machine to ensure energy savings for its press brake customers. GIGAPHOTON Inc. began shipping the new KrF laser "G300K" for the micro ablation via the processing routine as part of its GIGANEX series in March 2020, thereby making steady headway towards full-scale market entry in micro ablation via the processing steps. [Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021] (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) As of today, it is impossible to predict the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Concerning the projection of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, it is difficult for Komatsu to calculate them in an appropriate and rational manner, so they remain undecided as of now. Komatsu will disclose them as soon as it becomes possible to calculate them in the future. At present, demand for construction and mining equipment continues to remain slack from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year under review, as it continues to be adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID- - 9 - pandemic. Concerning the parts and service business, Komatsu is continuing to supply parts and service, as construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, logistics and some other industries remain in operation as essential business, supporting social infrastructure. In some countries, the respective governments have eased restrictions designed to prevent the spread of infections, reopening workplaces. Komatsu will closely monitor its KOMTRAX (Komatsu Machine Tracking System) machine-operating data and other market information.

In the short and medium terms, it is also difficult to project market conditions against the backdrop of growing uncertainty of the world economies. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, Komatsu is going to carefully check customers' investment trends, as affected especially by economic conditions around the world, prices of commodities, and foreign exchange rates, as well as the effects of infrastructure development and housing starts on market demand. In the industrial machinery and others business, as current orders received for presses and machine tools are beginning to decline in the automobile manufacturing industry, Komatsu will closely monitor the trends of capital investment by the automobile manufacturing industry in the future.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the second year of our mid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth", Komatsu will continue to strive for sustainable growth, as it flexibly responds to dynamic changes in its external environment and it will promote efforts of focus, based on its three pillars of growth strategies, after setting priorities on the efforts and assessing their cost effect and strategic values.

Komatsu places top priority on the safety and health of our customers and suppliers, residents of local communities, and employees and their families. Komatsu works to prevent coronavirus infections from spreading, based on the policies of the governments of host countries where Komatsu conducts business. Its construction, mining and utility equipment, forest machines and industrial machinery are needed by customers engaging in essential businesses to support critical social infrastructure. For Komatsu to fulfill its responsibilities to customers, it will continue to supply products, parts and service after implementing thorough countermeasures against infections. - 10 - (2) Financial Conditions As of March 31, 2020, total assets increased by JPY 15.4 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 3,653.6 billion. Komatsu increased cash to ensure on-hand liquidity and recognized right-of-use assets under operating lease on the consolidated balance sheet in compliance with the new accounting standard it adopted, while decreasing receivables and inventories. Interest-bearing debt increased by JPY 81.6 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,012.3 billion. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity decreased by JPY 43.9 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,771.6 billion. As a result, Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio decreased by 1.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end, to 48.5%. For the fiscal year under review, net cash provided by operating activities totaled JPY 295.1 billion, an increase of JPY 92.6 billion from the previous fiscal year, mainly due to good progress made in the collection of trade notes and accounts receivable, while net income for the fiscal year declined. Net cash used in investing activities totaled JPY 190.9 billion, an increase of JPY 3.7 billion, due to increased acquisition of shares of subsidiaries, while the purchase of fixed assets declined. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 3.4 billion (as compared to JPY 3.6 billion used for the previous fiscal year), mainly due to the payment of cash dividends, while Komatsu funded by issuing commercial papers. After adding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations to the total amount of each cash flow, as of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY 247.6 billion, an increase of JPY 99.1 billion from the previous fiscal year-end. [Trends of Financial Conditions Indicators] (Fiscal years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018) 2020 2019 2018 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio (%) 48.5 49.9 49.4 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio at aggregate market 46.0 66.7 99.2 value (%) Years of debt redemption 3.4 4.6 5.5 Notes: 1) Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio: Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity/Total assets Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio at aggregate market value: Aggregate market value of outstanding shares of common stock/Total assets Years of debt redemption: Interest-bearing debt/Net cash provided by operating activities Basic Policy for Redistribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and Next Fiscal Year Komatsu is building a sound financial position and enhancing its competitiveness in order to increase its sustainable corporate value. Concerning cash dividends, Komatsu has the policy of continuing stable payment of dividends after comprehensively considering consolidated business results and reviewing future investment plans, cash flows and the like. Specifically, Komatsu has the policy of maintaining a consolidated payout ratio of 40% or higher. As described earlier in this report, sales mainly in the construction, mining and utility equipment business declined for the fiscal year under review, against the backdrop of reduced demand in Strategic Markets such as Asia, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the fourth quarter. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. dropped by 40.0% from the previous fiscal year to JPY 153.8 billion. Concerning annual cash dividends for the fiscal year under review, the Company is planning to pay JPY 94 per share by reviewing the business results for the fiscal year under review, as well as current and future business prospects. The consolidated payout ratio will - 11 - become 57.7%, as the Company maintains its earlier projection. As the Company has already paid the interim dividend of JPY 55 per share, the year-end cash dividend will be JPY 39 per share, JPY 16 per share short of the latest plan. This dividend amount will be proposed to the 151st ordinary general meeting of shareholders (scheduled for June 18, 2020). Regarding annual cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Komatsu has not planned the amount, because it is very difficult to project its consolidated business results for that year as of now. When Komatsu becomes able to announce its projection of consolidated business results, it will also disclose its planned amount of annual cash dividends. Cautionary Statement The announcement set forth herein contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results, and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward-looking assumptions cannot be assured. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for the Company's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in the Company's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated cost or delays encountered in achieving the Company's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new Information Technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of the Company's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; and, the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards The Company has been preparing its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the U.S. GAAP since before the Japanese government enacted its "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements", pursuant to the provisions of Article 193 of the Securities and Exchange Act of Japan. The Company is gathering information on trends in Japan and Overseas in relation to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). - 12 - Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Millions of yen As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 247,616 ¥ 148,479 Time deposits 2,057 2,331 Trade notes and accounts receivable, net 744,395 842,183 Inventories 805,309 837,552 Other current assets 147,413 138,415 Total current assets 1,946,790 53.3 1,968,960 54.1 Long-term trade receivables, net 420,918 11.5 416,363 11.4 Investments Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 38,210 37,321 Investment securities 7,328 7,473 Other 2,436 2,528 Total investments 47,974 1.3 47,322 1.3 Property, plant and equipment 757,679 20.8 776,422 21.3 - less accumulated depreciation and amortization Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,454 1.5 - - Goodwill 157,521 4.3 161,921 4.5 Other intangible assets 162,062 4.4 166,406 4.6 - less accumulated amortization Deferred income taxes and other assets 107,288 2.9 100,825 2.8 Total ¥ 3,653,686 100.0 ¥ 3,638,219 100.0 - 13 - Liabilities and Equity Millions of yen As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Current liabilities Short-term debt ¥ 483,658 ¥ 404,659 Current maturities of long-term debt 118,880 53,556 Trade notes, bills and accounts payable 220,160 266,951 Income taxes payable 23,169 43,022 Current operating lease liabilities 14,933 - Other current liabilities 297,825 313,951 Total current liabilities 1,158,625 31.7 1,082,139 29.7 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 409,840 472,485 Liability for pension and retirement benefits 96,392 90,187 Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,624 - Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 93,980 90,540 Total long-term liabilities 638,836 17.5 653,212 18.0 Total liabilities 1,797,461 49.2 1,735,351 47.7 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity Common stock 68,689 68,311 Capital surplus 136,459 136,798 Retained earnings: Appropriated for legal reserve 46,813 46,028 Unappropriated 1,699,477 1,654,105 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (130,666) (39,792) Treasury stock (49,166) (49,868) Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,771,606 48.5 1,815,582 49.9 Noncontrolling interests 84,619 2.3 87,286 2.4 Total equity 1,856,225 50.8 1,902,868 52.3 Total ¥ 3,653,686 100.0 ¥ 3,638,219 100.0 - 14 - Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen 2020 2019 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Net sales ¥ 2,444,870 100.0 ¥ 2,725,243 100.0 Cost of sales 1,749,048 71.5 1,885,163 69.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 440,792 18.0 440,687 16.2 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 3,194 0.1 1,251 0.0 Impairment loss on goodwill 3,699 0.2 - - Other operating income (expenses), net 2,570 0.1 (336) (0.0) Operating income 250,707 10.3 397,806 14.6 Other income (expenses), net Interest and dividend income 7,378 0.3 7,154 0.3 Interest expense (24,592) (1.0) (24,101) (0.9) Other, net (10,379) (0.4) (3,388) (0.1) Total other income (expenses), net (27,593) (1.1) (20,335) (0.7) Income before income taxes and equity 223,114 9.1 377,471 13.9 in earnings of affiliated companies Income taxes 62,873 106,599 2.6 3.9 Income before equity in earnings of affiliated 160,241 6.6 270,872 9.9 companies Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 3,443 0.1 3,779 0.1 Net income 163,684 6.7 274,651 10.1 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling 9,840 0.4 18,160 0.7 interests Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. ¥ 153,844 6.3 ¥ 256,491 9.4 - 15 - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen 2020 2019 Net income ¥ 163,684 ¥ 274,651 Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (94,938) (3,373) Pension liability adjustments (1,096) (3,138) Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative (1,392) (1,676) instruments Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the (97,426) (8,187) period, net of tax Comprehensive income 66,258 266,464 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to 3,259 17,888 noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income attributable ¥ 62,999 ¥ 248,576 to Komatsu Ltd. - 16 - Retained earnings (3) Consolidated Statements of Equity (For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Millions of yen Common Capital stock surplus Appropriated for legal reserve Accumulated Total other Treasury Komatsu Ltd. Noncontrolling Total equity Unappropriated comprehensive stock shareholders' interests income (loss) equity Balance at March 31, 2019 ¥ 68,311 ¥ 136,798 ¥ 46,028 ¥ 1,654,105 ¥ (39,792) ¥ (49,868) ¥ 1,815,582 ¥ 87,286 ¥ 1,902,868 Cash dividends (107,687) (107,687) (6,065) (113,752) Transfer to retained earnings 785 (785) - - appropriated for legal reserve Other changes 10 (29) (19) 139 120 Net income 153,844 153,844 9,840 163,684 Other comprehensive income (90,845) (90,845) (6,581) (97,426) (loss), for the period, net of tax Issuance and exercise of stock (759) (759) (759) acquisition rights Purchase of treasury stock (33) (33) (33) Sales of treasury stock 35 735 770 770 Restricted stock compensation* 378 375 753 753 Balance at March 31, 2020 ¥ 68,689 ¥ 136,459 ¥ 46,813 ¥ 1,699,477 ¥ (130,666) ¥ (49,166) ¥ 1,771,606 ¥ 84,619 ¥ 1,856,225 Note: * Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for more details. - 17 - Retained earnings (For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) Common Capital stock surplus Appropriated for legal reserve Millions of yen Accumulated Total other Treasury Komatsu Ltd. Noncontrolling Total equity Unappropriated comprehensive stock shareholders' interests income (loss) equity Balance at March 31, 2018 ¥ 67,870 ¥ 138,450 ¥ 45,828 ¥ 1,491,965 ¥ (29,150) ¥ (50,423) ¥ 1,664,540 ¥ 79,050 ¥ 1,743,590 Cumulative effects of Accounting Standards Update- (515) (515) (12) (527) adoption of ASU 2014-09, net of tax Cumulative effects of Accounting Standards Update- 681 (681) - - adoption of ASU 2016-01, net of tax Cumulative effects of Accounting Standards Update- (860) (860) (860) adoption of ASU 2016-16, net of tax Cash dividends (93,457) (93,457) (6,291) (99,748) Transfer to retained earnings 200 (200) - - appropriated for legal reserve Other changes (1,497) (2,046) (3,543) (3,349) (6,892) Net income 256,491 256,491 18,160 274,651 Other comprehensive income (7,915) (7,915) (272) (8,187) (loss), for the period, net of tax Issuance and exercise of stock (653) (653) (653) acquisition rights Purchase of treasury stock (41) (41) (41) Sales of treasury stock 60 596 656 656 Restricted stock compensation* 441 438 879 879 Balance at March 31, 2019 ¥ 68,311 ¥ 136,798 ¥ 46,028 ¥ 1,654,105 ¥ (39,792) ¥ (49,868) ¥ 1,815,582 ¥ 87,286 ¥ 1,902,868 Note: * Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for more details. - 18 - (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen 2020 2019 Operating activities ¥ 163,684 ¥ Net income 274,651 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 131,596 131,464 Deferred income taxes (3,591) (5,942) Impairment loss and net loss (gain) on valuation of investment (97) 499 securities Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (4,714) (1,971) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 3,980 3,660 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 3,194 1,251 Impairment loss on goodwill 3,699 - Pension and retirement benefits, net (1,672) (1,827) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 44,568 (74,121) Decrease (increase) in inventories (9,915) (99,507) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (38,340) (37,683) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable (19,445) (22,971) Other, net 22,234 35,045 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 295,181 202,548 Investing activities (184,707) Capital expenditures (192,050) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 14,968 11,200 Proceeds from sale of investment securities 844 1,960 Purchases of investment securities (630) (342) Acquisition of subsidiaries and equity investees, net of cash (21,646) (8,035) acquired Other, net 241 63 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (190,930) (187,204) Financing activities Proceeds from debt issued (Original maturities greater than three 587,157 400,176 months) Payment on debt (Original maturities greater than three months) (436,952) (339,971) Short-term debt, net (Original maturities three months or less) (37,449) 45,087 Dividends paid (107,687) (93,457) Other, net (8,526) (15,495) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,457) (3,660) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (1,657) (7,602) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 99,137 4,082 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 148,479 144,397 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year ¥ 247,616 ¥ 148,479 - 19 - (5) Note to the Going Concern Assumption None (6) Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements Changes in important subsidiaries during the Year under Review: None The number of consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method Number of consolidated subsidiaries:219 companies Number of affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method: 42 companies 3) Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc. From the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Komatsu has adopted the Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02 "Leases". This Update requires lessees to recognize most leases as the right-of-use assets and the lease liabilities on their balance sheets. This Update does not substantially change lessor accounting. The Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") also modified the definition of lease. Additionally, the guidance expands qualitative and quantitative disclosures related to lease. Concerning accounting in relation to this Update, Komatsu has adopted the rule in which an entity does not separate lease and non-lease components and regards all components as those of a single lease, and the exceptional rule in which an entity does not recognize short-term leases on the balance sheet. Concerning the transition methods in relation to this Update, Komatsu has adopted a series of practical expedients in which an entity does not reassess whether any expired or existing lease contracts are or contain leases, the lease classification for them and initial direct costs for them. Komatsu has also adopted the additional transition methods in which an entity does not retrospectively restate presentation or disclosure of comparative years at the period of the application of the new accounting standards and an entity does not assess whether existing or expired land easements that were not previously accounted for as leases. The application of the provision has no significant impact on Komatsu's financial position and results of operations. From the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Komatsu has adopted the ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities". This Update improves the application of hedge accounting under certain circumstances to reflect the economic consequences of an entity's risk management activities in financial statements more appropriately. The Update eliminates the requirement to separately measure and present effective portion and ineffective portion of hedging and requires an entity to record the full amount of change in fair value of the hedging instrument in the same income statement line as gain or loss arising from the hedged item. The application of the provision has no significant impact on Komatsu's financial position and results of operations. 4) Changes in other matters except for 3) above: None - 20 - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 1) Business Segment Information

< Information by Operating Segment> (For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 2,205,976 62,952 175,942 2,444,870 - 2,444,870 Intersegment 5,287 7,958 1,644 14,889 (14,889) - Total 2,211,263 70,910 177,586 2,459,759 (14,889) 2,444,870 Segment profit 227,311 12,673 13,703 253,687 1,343 255,030 Assets 2,521,646 841,063 216,728 3,579,437 74,249 3,653,686 Depreciation and 91,049 32,266 6,210 129,525 - 129,525 Amortization Capital 116,282 45,636 4,634 166,552 - 166,552 investment (For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 2,466,660 57,355 201,228 2,725,243 - 2,725,243 Intersegment 12,326 6,230 2,007 20,563 (20,563) - Total 2,478,986 63,585 203,235 2,745,806 (20,563) 2,725,243 Segment profit 365,346 17,506 18,637 401,489 (2,096) 399,393 Assets 2,559,432 842,147 206,419 3,607,998 30,221 3,638,219 Depreciation and 94,150 29,505 6,205 129,860 - 129,860 Amortization Capital 98,809 76,198 4,203 179,210 - 179,210 investment Notes: 1) Business categories and principal products & services included in each operating segment are as follows: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

Excavating equipment, loading equipment, grading & roadbed preparation equipment, hauling equipment, forestry equipment, tunneling machines, underground mining equipment, recycling equipment, industrial vehicles, other equipment, engines & components, casting products, and logistics Retail Finance Financing Industrial Machinery and Others Metal forging & stamping presses, sheet-metal machines, machine tools, defense systems, temperature-control equipment, and optical machinery - 21 - Transfers between segments are made at estimated arm's-length prices.

Geographic Information> Net sales determined by customer location were as follows: (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen Japan Americas Europe & China Asia* & Middle East Total CIS Oceania & Africa 2020 396,584 950,850 359,579 155,814 452,731 129,312 2,444,870 2019 404,160 1,014,587 358,516 192,660 600,754 154,566 2,725,243 Note: * Excluding Japan and China - 22 - 2) Net Income per Share The Company has the restricted stock compensation system (hereinafter, the "System") for directors (other than outside directors) and employees of the Company and directors and employees of major subsidiaries. Among the new shares issued under the System, those transfer restrictions which have not been cancelled are distinguished as participating securities from common shares. Each common share and restricted stock has the same rights to net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. A reconciliation of the numerators and denominators of the basic and diluted net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share computations is as follows: (For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019) Millions of yen 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Komatsu 153,844 256,491 Ltd. Net income attributable to participating securities 75 44 (restricted stocks) Net income attributable to common 153,769 256,447 shareholders Number of shares 2020 2019 Weighted average common shares 944,230,565 943,625,229 outstanding, less treasury stock Dilutive effect of: Stock options 741,949 1,063,977 Weighted average number of participating securities 459,183 163,556 (restricted stocks) Weighted average diluted common 944,513,331 944,525,650 shares outstanding Yen 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share: Basic 162.93 271.81 Diluted 162.80 271.51 3) Significant Subsequent Events None 4) Others Other notes are omitted in this release of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020(U.S. GAAP), because the need for their disclosure is considered insignificant. (end) - 23 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:55:10 UTC 0 Latest news on KOMATSU LTD. 03:56a KOMATSU : FY2019 Consolidated Business Results PU 05/15 KOMATSU : Washington Companies Cited for Workplace Safety AQ 05/13 KOMATSU LTD. : annual earnings release 04/24 KOMATSU : Washington Companies Fails in Bid to Escape Case Via Motion for Summar.. AQ 03/30 KOMATSU LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/11 KOMATSU : Realizing the safe, highly productive and clean worksite of the future.. AQ 03/11 KOMATSU : Accelerating the digital transformation of construction worksites: Lau.. AQ 03/11 KOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoo.. RE 03/10 ACCELERATING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMAT : Launch of SMARTCONSTRUCTION Retrofit kit PU 02/21 Deere's shares hit all-time high on unexpected rise in quarterly profit RE

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 2 457 B EBIT 2020 273 B Net income 2020 176 B Debt 2020 695 B Yield 2020 5,34% P/E ratio 2020 11,0x P/E ratio 2021 13,0x EV / Sales2020 1,07x EV / Sales2021 1,07x Capitalization 1 927 B Chart KOMATSU LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 2 270,59 JPY Last Close Price 2 040,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 71,6% Spread / Average Target 11,3% Spread / Lowest Target -26,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technical Officer Kunio Noji Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KOMATSU LTD. -0.10% 17 950 PACCAR, INC. -15.51% 23 105 KUBOTA CORPORATION 0.32% 15 810 KNORR-BREMSE -7.33% 14 672 EPIROC AB -14.00% 11 993 ALSTOM -9.31% 9 367