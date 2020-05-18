Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Komatsu Ltd.    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/15
2040 JPY   +1.80%
03:56aKOMATSU : FY2019 Consolidated Business Results
PU
05/15KOMATSU : Washington Companies Cited for Workplace Safety
AQ
05/13KOMATSU LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Komatsu : FY2019 Consolidated Business Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Komatsu Ltd.

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

Date: May 18, 2020

URL: https://home.komatsu/en/

Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP)

1. Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

2020

[A]

Net sales

2,444,870

Operating income

250,707

Income before income taxes and equity

223,114

in earnings of affiliated companies

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2019

Changes

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

(%)

2,725,243

(280,373)

(10.3%)

397,806 (147,099) (37.0%)

377,471 (154,357) (40.9%)

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

153,844

256,491

(102,647)

(40.0%)

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥162.93

¥271.81

¥(108.88)

Diluted

¥162.80

¥271.51

¥(108.71)

Return on equity

8.6%

14.7%

(6.1%)

Return on total assets

6.1%

10.8%

(4.7%)

Return on sales

10.3%

14.6%

(4.3%)

Notes: 1) Comprehensive income:

2020:

66,258 millions of yen, down 75.1% from 2019

2019:

266,464 millions of yen, up 67.0% from 2018

  1. Equity in earnings of affiliated companies:
    2020: 3,443 millions of yen
    2019: 3,779 millions of yen
  2. Return on equity is calculated by using net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. and total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity.
  3. Return on total assets is calculated by using income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies.
  4. Return on sales is calculated by using operating income.
    • 1 -

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(As of March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2020

2019

Total assets

3,653,686

3,638,219

Total equity

1,856,225

1,902,868

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,771,606

1,815,582

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio

48.5%

49.9%

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

¥1,875.47

¥1,923.47

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen

2019

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

295,181

202,548

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(190,930)

(187,204)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,457)

(3,660)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

247,616

148,479

2. Dividends

(For the fiscal years ending March 31, 2021 and ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

2020

2019

2021

Projections

Cash dividends per share (Yen)

Interim

55.00

51.00

-

Year-end

39.00

59.00

-

Total

94.00

110.00

-

Annual dividends (Millions of yen)

88,827

103,874

-

Payout ratio (Consolidated basis) (%)

57.7%

40.5%

-%

Dividends as percentage of equity (Consolidated

4.9%

6.0%

-

basis) (%)

- 2 -

3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

As of today, it is impossible to predict the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Concerning the projection of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, it is difficult for Komatsu to calculate them in an appropriate and rational manner, so they remain undecided as of now. Komatsu will disclose them as soon as it becomes possible to calculate them in the future.

4. Others

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the year under review: None
  2. Changes in accounting standards, procedures and presentations
    1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: Applicable
    2. Change in other matters except for 1) above: None

Note: Refer to "Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc" on page 20 for more details.

  1. Number of common shares outstanding
    1. The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) as of March 31 were as follows:
      2020: 972,581,230 shares
      2019: 972,252,460 shares
    2. The numbers of treasury stock as of March 31 were as follows:
      2020: 27,959,273 shares
      2019: 28,343,514 shares
    3. The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows:
      2020: 943,771,382 shares
      2019: 943,461,673 shares

Note: Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for the number of common shares, which was used as the basis for calculating the amount of net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share.

- 3 -

[Reference]

Financial Highlights of Komatsu Ltd. ("Company")

The following financial information is prepared based on the non-consolidated financial results of the Company in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Highlights

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2020

2019

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

(%)

719,292

Net sales

928,967

(209,675)

(22.6%)

Ordinary profit

62,008

195,534

(133,526)

(68.3%)

Net income

58,316

157,754

(99,438)

(63.0%)

Net income per share (Yen)

Basic

¥61.73

¥167.10

¥(105.37)

Diluted

¥61.70

¥166.94

¥(105.24)

  1. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Position (As of March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2020

2019

Total assets

1,356,652

1,339,074

Net assets

829,003

877,409

Equity ratio (%)

61.0%

65.4%

Net assets per share (Yen)

¥876.06

¥927.18

Note: Shareholders' equity:

2020: 827,966 million yen 2019: 875,612 million yen

Notes:

  • Sales and profits gains reports are not subject to audit by CPA or audit firm.
  • Explanations concerning the appropriate use of the forests for results of operations and other special matters.
  1. The aforementioned forecasts, plans and projections for results of operations in this report are determined by top management of the Company to be reasonable, based on the currently available information. Please be advised that actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts, plans or projections in this report, due to a variety of changing factors. Such factors may include economic conditions and changes in demand for products in major markets, fluctuations on the foreign exchange market, and changes in regulations, accounting standards and practices in Japan and abroad.
  2. Concerning the background and preconditions of the forecasts for results of operations, refer to "Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021" on page 9 of the attachment.
  3. Amounts, shown in the outline of Financial Highlights of Komatsu. ("Company"), are rounded to the nearest million yen.
  4. The Company plans to upload the contents (voice) of Financial Results Briefing together with related materials and supplementary information to the Company's website (https://home.komatsu/en/ir/).

- 4 -

Appendix

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..………………………

P.6

(2) Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..…………….

P.11

(3) Basic Policy for Redistribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year

P.11

under Review and Next Fiscal Year ……………………………………………

Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards ……………………… P.12

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.13

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of P.15Comprehensive Income …………………………………………………………

  1. Consolidated Statements of Equity …………………………………………… P.17
  2. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………… P.19

(5) Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………… P.20

  1. Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………… P.20
  2. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………… P.21
    1. Business Segment Information ………………………………………… P.21
    2. Net Income per Share …………………………………………………… P.23

3) Significant Subsequent Events ………………………………………… P.23

4) Others …………………………………………………………………… P.23

- 5 -

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three- year mid-term management plan (FY2019 - 2021), "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARDTogether for Sustainable Growth" for its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. Komatsu is making efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues.

For the fiscal year under review (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020), the first year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 2,444.8 billion, down 10.3% from the previous fiscal year. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand declined in Strategic Markets, centering on Asia, and in some other regions, as adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the fourth quarter. As a result, sales decreased from the previous fiscal year. In the industrial machinery and others business, demand for presses and machine tools fell in the automobile manufacturing industry and against the spread of coronavirus infections. Demand for Excimer laser-related products also decreased on the semiconductor market. As a result, sales dropped from the previous fiscal year.

With respect to profits for the fiscal year under review, while Komatsu worked to improve selling prices, operating income dropped by 37.0% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 250.7 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, as partially affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a change in the geographic composition of sales, and adverse effects of the Japanese yen's appreciation. The operating income ratio decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 10.3%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 40.9% to JPY 223.1 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 153.8 billion, down by 40.0%.

Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu has upheld efforts to resolve ESG issues as a management target and defined an external organization's evaluation as a key performance indicator. In January 2020, Komatsu was again awarded a position on this year's A List for climate by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform which guides companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

- 6 -

[Consolidated Financial Highlights]

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Changes

USD1=JPY108.7

USD1=JPY110.6

Increase

EUR1=JPY120.8

EUR1=JPY128.5

(Decrease)

RMB1=JPY15.6

RMB1=JPY16.5

[A]

[B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

2,444,870

2,725,243

(10.3%)

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

2,211,263

2,478,986

(10.8%)

Retail Finance

70,910

63,585

11.5%

Industrial Machinery and Others

177,586

203,235

(12.6%)

Elimination

(14,889)

(20,563)

-

Segment profit

255,030

399,393

(36.1%)

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

227,311

365,346

(37.8%)

Retail Finance

12,673

17,506

(27.6%)

Industrial Machinery and Others

13,703

18,637

(26.5%)

Corporate & elimination

1,343

(2,096)

-

Operating income

250,707

397,806

(37.0%)

Income before income taxes and equity

223,114

377,471

(40.9%)

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

153,844

256,491

(40.0%)

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all sales by segment in this report indicate the amounts before elimination of inter-segment transactions.

Business results by operation are described below.

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

For the fiscal year under review, sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business decreased by 10.8% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 2,211.2 billion. Segment profit fell by 37.8% to JPY 227.3 billion.

Komatsu promoted efforts of focus defined in the three pillars of growth strategies in the mid-term management plan and made steady progress to achieve a safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future. In January 2020, Komatsu launched the PC30E-5 electric mini excavator as rental equipment in Japan. Komatsu also launched hydraulic excavators equipped with the in-house developed KomVision Human Detection

  • Collision Mitigation System, designed to curb collision accidents with people, as a standard feature for the first time in the industry in the Japanese market. As represented by this new product, Komatsu has continued to make efforts to improve the safety of customers' different workplaces.
    With respect to "SMARTCONSTRUCTION," a solutions business for construction jobsites, which Komatsu launched in Japan in February 2015, Komatsu has made steady progress, introducing this new business model to over 10,000 construction sites to date (cumulative) in Japan. In April 2020, Komatsu began the steady introduction of new devices and applications, such as retrofit kits, designed to accelerate the speed of achieving digital transformation of construction sites in Japan. Komatsu also announced a plan to make full-scale launches of SMARTCONSTRUCTION in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Denmark.
    Concerning the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS), Komatsu achieved a steady increase of dump trucks in operation.

- 7 -

In response to effects on its business, such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Komatsu focused its efforts on alternative procurement and inventory re-allocation designed to further strengthen global cross-sourcing of finished products and parts through its production and procurement operations. In sales and service operations, Komatsu reassessed their supply routes and promoted shift work, thereby working to ensure a continuous supply of products, parts and service.

[Sales to Outside Customers of Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment by Region]

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

310,856

Japan

312,791

(1,935)

(0.6%)

573,587

North America

612,245

(38,658)

(6.3%)

Latin America

309,255

325,605

(16,350)

(5.0%)

Americas

882,842

937,850

(55,008)

(5.9%)

219,728

Europe

207,570

12,158

5.9%

CIS

127,410

134,643

(7,233)

(5.4%)

Europe & CIS

347,138

342,213

4,925

1.4%

127,064

China

164,803

(37,739)

(22.9%)

205,761

Asia*

339,008

(133,247)

(39.3%)

Oceania

203,397

215,603

(12,206)

(5.7%)

Asia* & Oceania

409,158

554,611

(145,453)

(26.2%)

30,655

Middle East

30,290

365

1.2%

Africa

98,263

124,102

(25,839)

(20.8%)

Middle East & Africa

128,918

154,392

(25,474)

(16.5%)

Total

2,205,976

2,466,660

(260,684)

(10.6%)

Note: *Excluding Japan and China

Komatsu's operations by region are described below.

Japan

For the fiscal year under review, sales remained flat from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly supported by the recovery from reduced sales, as affected by the reactionary drop of pre-buy demand in anticipation of the new emission control regulations enforced in September 2017, and the steady demand in infrastructure development projects.

Americas

In North America, while demand remained steady, centering on construction equipment in the rental industry, sales decreased from the previous fiscal year, as Komatsu promoted the inventory adjustment of its distributors and weathered adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Latin America, while demand for construction and mining equipment was strong in Chile, demand fell in Argentina and Mexico, where economic conditions continued to deteriorate. As a result, sales declined from the previous fiscal year.

- 8 -

Europe and CIS

In Europe, while demand declined in the United Kingdom, a major market of the region, and against the spread of coronavirus infections in the fourth quarter, sales advanced from the previous fiscal year, supported by steady demand, until the third quarter, centering on other major markets of France and Germany, in particular. In CIS, sales fell as adversely affected by the reduced demand for mining equipment in the coal sector.

China

Sales declined from the previous fiscal year, as adversely affected by a sharp drop in post-Chinese New Year (in February 2020) demand, resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and an increase in sales by domestic manufacturers.

Asia and Oceania

In Asia, sales dropped sharply from the previous fiscal year, as adversely affected by not only reduced demand for mining equipment in Indonesia, the largest market of the region, resulting from the declining price of thermal coal, but also sluggish demand for construction equipment and adverse effects of spreading infections of coronavirus in Asia. In Oceania, while Komatsu steadily captured sales of parts and service revenues for mining equipment, sales declined from the previous fiscal year, as mainly affected by declined sales of construction equipment.

Middle East and Africa

In the Middle East, sales increased from the previous fiscal year, supported by firm demand for construction equipment, especially in the UAE. In Africa, while sales of construction equipment remained flat in Southern Africa, demand remained sluggish in other regions. As a result, sales dropped from the previous fiscal year.

Retail Finance

Revenues increased by 11.5% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 70.9 billion, supported by the benefits of increased assets centering on North America and Europe. Segment profit fell by 27.6% to JPY 12.6 billion, mainly reflecting no more reversal of allowances for doubtful accounts in China.

Industrial Machinery and Others

For the fiscal year under review, sales fell by 12.6% from the previous fiscal year, to JPY 177.5 billion, mainly affected by declined demand for presses and machine tools in the automobile manufacturing industry, and against the spread of coronavirus infections, as well as decreased demand for Excimer laser-related products in the semiconductor market. Segment profit declined by 26.5% to JPY 13.7 billion.

During the fiscal year, Komatsu Industries Corp. began sales of the "BENDING SUPPORT" machine to ensure energy savings for its press brake customers. GIGAPHOTON Inc. began shipping the new KrF laser "G300K" for the micro ablation via the processing routine as part of its GIGANEX series in March 2020, thereby making steady headway towards full-scale market entry in micro ablation via the processing steps.

[Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021]

(From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

As of today, it is impossible to predict the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Concerning the projection of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, it is difficult for Komatsu to calculate them in an appropriate and rational manner, so they remain undecided as of now. Komatsu will disclose them as soon as it becomes possible to calculate them in the future.

At present, demand for construction and mining equipment continues to remain slack from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year under review, as it continues to be adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-

- 9 -

  1. pandemic. Concerning the parts and service business, Komatsu is continuing to supply parts and service, as construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, logistics and some other industries remain in operation as essential business, supporting social infrastructure. In some countries, the respective governments have eased restrictions designed to prevent the spread of infections, reopening workplaces. Komatsu will closely monitor its KOMTRAX (Komatsu Machine Tracking System)machine-operating data and other market information.
    In the short and medium terms, it is also difficult to project market conditions against the backdrop of growing uncertainty of the world economies. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, Komatsu is going to carefully check customers' investment trends, as affected especially by economic conditions around the world, prices of commodities, and foreign exchange rates, as well as the effects of infrastructure development and housing starts on market demand. In the industrial machinery and others business, as current orders received for presses and machine tools are beginning to decline in the automobile manufacturing industry, Komatsu will closely monitor the trends of capital investment by the automobile manufacturing industry in the future.
    In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the second year of our mid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARDTogether for Sustainable Growth", Komatsu will continue to strive for sustainable growth, as it flexibly responds to dynamic changes in its external environment and it will promote efforts of focus, based on its three pillars of growth strategies, after setting priorities on the efforts and assessing their cost effect and strategic values.
    Komatsu places top priority on the safety and health of our customers and suppliers, residents of local communities, and employees and their families. Komatsu works to prevent coronavirus infections from spreading, based on the policies of the governments of host countries where Komatsu conducts business. Its construction, mining and utility equipment, forest machines and industrial machinery are needed by customers engaging in essential businesses to support critical social infrastructure. For Komatsu to fulfill its responsibilities to customers, it will continue to supply products, parts and service after implementing thorough countermeasures against infections.

- 10 -

(2) Financial Conditions

As of March 31, 2020, total assets increased by JPY 15.4 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 3,653.6 billion. Komatsu increased cash to ensure on-hand liquidity and recognized right-of-use assets under operating lease on the consolidated balance sheet in compliance with the new accounting standard it adopted, while decreasing receivables and inventories. Interest-bearing debt increased by JPY 81.6 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,012.3 billion. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity decreased by JPY 43.9 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,771.6 billion. As a result, Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio decreased by 1.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end, to 48.5%.

For the fiscal year under review, net cash provided by operating activities totaled JPY 295.1 billion, an increase of JPY 92.6 billion from the previous fiscal year, mainly due to good progress made in the collection of trade notes and accounts receivable, while net income for the fiscal year declined. Net cash used in investing activities totaled JPY 190.9 billion, an increase of JPY 3.7 billion, due to increased acquisition of shares of subsidiaries, while the purchase of fixed assets declined. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 3.4 billion (as compared to JPY 3.6 billion used for the previous fiscal year), mainly due to the payment of cash dividends, while Komatsu funded by issuing commercial papers. After adding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations to the total amount of each cash flow, as of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY 247.6 billion, an increase of JPY 99.1 billion from the previous fiscal year-end.

[Trends of Financial Conditions Indicators]

(Fiscal years ended March 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018)

2020

2019

2018

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio (%)

48.5

49.9

49.4

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio at aggregate market

46.0

66.7

99.2

value (%)

Years of debt redemption

3.4

4.6

5.5

Notes: 1) Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio: Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity/Total assets

    1. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio at aggregate market value: Aggregate market value of outstanding shares of common stock/Total assets
    2. Years of debt redemption:Interest-bearing debt/Net cash provided by operating activities
  2. Basic Policy for Redistribution of Profits and Dividends for the Fiscal Year under Review and Next Fiscal Year

Komatsu is building a sound financial position and enhancing its competitiveness in order to increase its sustainable corporate value. Concerning cash dividends, Komatsu has the policy of continuing stable payment of dividends after comprehensively considering consolidated business results and reviewing future investment plans, cash flows and the like. Specifically, Komatsu has the policy of maintaining a consolidated payout ratio of 40% or higher. As described earlier in this report, sales mainly in the construction, mining and utility equipment business declined for the fiscal year under review, against the backdrop of reduced demand in Strategic Markets such as Asia, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the fourth quarter. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. dropped by 40.0% from the previous fiscal year to JPY 153.8 billion. Concerning annual cash dividends for the fiscal year under review, the Company is planning to pay JPY 94 per share by reviewing the business results for the fiscal year under review, as well as current and future business prospects. The consolidated payout ratio will

- 11 -

become 57.7%, as the Company maintains its earlier projection. As the Company has already paid the interim dividend of JPY 55 per share, the year-end cash dividend will be JPY 39 per share, JPY 16 per share short of the latest plan. This dividend amount will be proposed to the 151st ordinary general meeting of shareholders (scheduled for June 18, 2020).

Regarding annual cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Komatsu has not planned the amount, because it is very difficult to project its consolidated business results for that year as of now. When Komatsu becomes able to announce its projection of consolidated business results, it will also disclose its planned amount of annual cash dividends.

Cautionary Statement

The announcement set forth herein contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results, and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward-looking assumptions cannot be assured.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for the Company's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in the Company's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated cost or delays encountered in achieving the Company's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new Information Technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of the Company's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; and, the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices.

Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards

The Company has been preparing its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the U.S. GAAP since before the Japanese government enacted its "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements", pursuant to the provisions of Article 193 of the Securities and Exchange Act of Japan.

The Company is gathering information on trends in Japan and Overseas in relation to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

- 12 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

¥

247,616

¥

148,479

Time deposits

2,057

2,331

Trade notes and accounts receivable, net

744,395

842,183

Inventories

805,309

837,552

Other current assets

147,413

138,415

Total current assets

1,946,790

53.3

1,968,960

54.1

Long-term trade receivables, net

420,918

11.5

416,363

11.4

Investments

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

38,210

37,321

Investment securities

7,328

7,473

Other

2,436

2,528

Total investments

47,974

1.3

47,322

1.3

Property, plant and equipment

757,679

20.8

776,422

21.3

- less accumulated depreciation and amortization

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,454

1.5

-

-

Goodwill

157,521

4.3

161,921

4.5

Other intangible assets

162,062

4.4

166,406

4.6

- less accumulated amortization

Deferred income taxes and other assets

107,288

2.9

100,825

2.8

Total

¥

3,653,686

100.0

¥

3,638,219

100.0

- 13 -

Liabilities and Equity

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

¥

483,658

¥

404,659

Current maturities of long-term debt

118,880

53,556

Trade notes, bills and accounts payable

220,160

266,951

Income taxes payable

23,169

43,022

Current operating lease liabilities

14,933

-

Other current liabilities

297,825

313,951

Total current liabilities

1,158,625

31.7

1,082,139

29.7

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

409,840

472,485

Liability for pension and retirement benefits

96,392

90,187

Long-term operating lease liabilities

38,624

-

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

93,980

90,540

Total long-term liabilities

638,836

17.5

653,212

18.0

Total liabilities

1,797,461

49.2

1,735,351

47.7

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

Common stock

68,689

68,311

Capital surplus

136,459

136,798

Retained earnings:

Appropriated for legal reserve

46,813

46,028

Unappropriated

1,699,477

1,654,105

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(130,666)

(39,792)

Treasury stock

(49,166)

(49,868)

Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,771,606

48.5

1,815,582

49.9

Noncontrolling interests

84,619

2.3

87,286

2.4

Total equity

1,856,225

50.8

1,902,868

52.3

Total

¥

3,653,686

100.0

¥

3,638,219

100.0

- 14 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Net sales

¥

2,444,870

100.0

¥

2,725,243

100.0

Cost of sales

1,749,048

71.5

1,885,163

69.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

440,792

18.0

440,687

16.2

Impairment loss on long-lived assets

3,194

0.1

1,251

0.0

Impairment loss on goodwill

3,699

0.2

-

-

Other operating income (expenses), net

2,570

0.1

(336)

(0.0)

Operating income

250,707

10.3

397,806

14.6

Other income (expenses), net

Interest and dividend income

7,378

0.3

7,154

0.3

Interest expense

(24,592)

(1.0)

(24,101)

(0.9)

Other, net

(10,379)

(0.4)

(3,388)

(0.1)

Total other income (expenses), net

(27,593)

(1.1)

(20,335)

(0.7)

Income before income taxes and equity

223,114

9.1

377,471

13.9

in earnings of affiliated companies

Income taxes

62,873

106,599

2.6

3.9

Income before equity in earnings of affiliated

160,241

6.6

270,872

9.9

companies

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

3,443

0.1

3,779

0.1

Net income

163,684

6.7

274,651

10.1

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

9,840

0.4

18,160

0.7

interests

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥

153,844

6.3

¥

256,491

9.4

- 15 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Net income

¥

163,684

¥

274,651

Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period,

net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(94,938)

(3,373)

Pension liability adjustments

(1,096)

(3,138)

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative

(1,392)

(1,676)

instruments

Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the

(97,426)

(8,187)

period, net of tax

Comprehensive income

66,258

266,464

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to

3,259

17,888

noncontrolling interests

Comprehensive income attributable

¥

62,999

¥

248,576

to Komatsu Ltd.

- 16 -

Retained earnings

(3) Consolidated Statements of Equity

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

Millions of yen

Common Capital

stock surplus

Appropriated

for legal

reserve

Accumulated

Total

other

Treasury

Komatsu Ltd.

Noncontrolling

Total equity

Unappropriated

comprehensive

stock

shareholders'

interests

income (loss)

equity

Balance at March 31, 2019

¥

68,311

¥ 136,798

¥

46,028

¥ 1,654,105

¥

(39,792) ¥

(49,868)

¥ 1,815,582

¥

87,286

¥ 1,902,868

Cash dividends

(107,687)

(107,687)

(6,065)

(113,752)

Transfer to retained earnings

785

(785)

-

-

appropriated for legal reserve

Other changes

10

(29)

(19)

139

120

Net income

153,844

153,844

9,840

163,684

Other comprehensive income

(90,845)

(90,845)

(6,581)

(97,426)

(loss), for the period, net of tax

Issuance and exercise of stock

(759)

(759)

(759)

acquisition rights

Purchase of treasury stock

(33)

(33)

(33)

Sales of treasury stock

35

735

770

770

Restricted stock compensation*

378

375

753

753

Balance at March 31, 2020

¥

68,689

¥ 136,459

¥

46,813

¥ 1,699,477

¥

(130,666) ¥

(49,166)

¥ 1,771,606

¥

84,619

¥ 1,856,225

Note: * Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for more details.

- 17 -

Retained earnings

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Common Capital

stock surplus

Appropriated

for legal

reserve

Millions of yen

Accumulated

Total

other

Treasury

Komatsu Ltd.

Noncontrolling

Total equity

Unappropriated

comprehensive

stock

shareholders'

interests

income (loss)

equity

Balance at March 31, 2018

¥

67,870

¥ 138,450

¥

45,828

¥ 1,491,965

¥

(29,150) ¥

(50,423)

¥ 1,664,540

¥

79,050

¥ 1,743,590

Cumulative effects of

Accounting Standards Update-

(515)

(515)

(12)

(527)

adoption of ASU 2014-09, net

of tax

Cumulative effects of

Accounting Standards Update-

681

(681)

-

-

adoption of ASU 2016-01, net

of tax

Cumulative effects of

Accounting Standards Update-

(860)

(860)

(860)

adoption of ASU 2016-16, net

of tax

Cash dividends

(93,457)

(93,457)

(6,291)

(99,748)

Transfer to retained earnings

200

(200)

-

-

appropriated for legal reserve

Other changes

(1,497)

(2,046)

(3,543)

(3,349)

(6,892)

Net income

256,491

256,491

18,160

274,651

Other comprehensive income

(7,915)

(7,915)

(272)

(8,187)

(loss), for the period, net of tax

Issuance and exercise of stock

(653)

(653)

(653)

acquisition rights

Purchase of treasury stock

(41)

(41)

(41)

Sales of treasury stock

60

596

656

656

Restricted stock compensation*

441

438

879

879

Balance at March 31, 2019

¥

68,311

¥ 136,798

¥

46,028

¥ 1,654,105

¥

(39,792) ¥

(49,868)

¥ 1,815,582

¥

87,286

¥ 1,902,868

Note: * Refer to "Net Income per Share" on page 23 for more details.

- 18 -

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Operating activities

¥

163,684

¥

Net income

274,651

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used

in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

131,596

131,464

Deferred income taxes

(3,591)

(5,942)

Impairment loss and net loss (gain) on valuation of investment

(97)

499

securities

Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets

(4,714)

(1,971)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

3,980

3,660

Impairment loss on long-lived assets

3,194

1,251

Impairment loss on goodwill

3,699

-

Pension and retirement benefits, net

(1,672)

(1,827)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

44,568

(74,121)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(9,915)

(99,507)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(38,340)

(37,683)

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable

(19,445)

(22,971)

Other, net

22,234

35,045

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

295,181

202,548

Investing activities

(184,707)

Capital expenditures

(192,050)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

14,968

11,200

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

844

1,960

Purchases of investment securities

(630)

(342)

Acquisition of subsidiaries and equity investees, net of cash

(21,646)

(8,035)

acquired

Other, net

241

63

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(190,930)

(187,204)

Financing activities

Proceeds from debt issued (Original maturities greater than three

587,157

400,176

months)

Payment on debt (Original maturities greater than three months)

(436,952)

(339,971)

Short-term debt, net (Original maturities three months or less)

(37,449)

45,087

Dividends paid

(107,687)

(93,457)

Other, net

(8,526)

(15,495)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,457)

(3,660)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(1,657)

(7,602)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

99,137

4,082

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

148,479

144,397

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

¥

247,616

¥

148,479

- 19 -

(5) Note to the Going Concern Assumption

None

(6) Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the Year under Review: None
  2. The number of consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies accounted for by the equity

method

Number of consolidated subsidiaries:219 companies

Number of affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method: 42 companies

3) Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.

From the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Komatsu has adopted the Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02 "Leases". This Update requires lessees to recognize most leases as the right-of-use assets and the lease liabilities on their balance sheets. This Update does not substantially change lessor accounting. The Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") also modified the definition of lease. Additionally, the guidance expands qualitative and quantitative disclosures related to lease. Concerning accounting in relation to this Update, Komatsu has adopted the rule in which an entity does not separate lease and non-lease components and regards all components as those of a single lease, and the exceptional rule in which an entity does not recognize short-term leases on the balance sheet. Concerning the transition methods in relation to this Update, Komatsu has adopted a series of practical expedients in which an entity does not reassess whether any expired or existing lease contracts are or contain leases, the lease classification for them and initial direct costs for them. Komatsu has also adopted the additional transition methods in which an entity does not retrospectively restate presentation or disclosure of comparative years at the period of the application of the new accounting standards and an entity does not assess whether existing or expired land easements that were not previously accounted for as leases. The application of the provision has no significant impact on Komatsu's financial position and results of operations.

From the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Komatsu has adopted the ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities". This Update improves the application of hedge accounting under certain circumstances to reflect the economic consequences of an entity's risk management activities in financial statements more appropriately. The Update eliminates the requirement to separately measure and present effective portion and ineffective portion of hedging and requires an entity to record the full amount of change in fair value of the hedging instrument in the same income statement line as gain or loss arising from the hedged item. The application of the provision has no significant impact on Komatsu's financial position and results of operations.

4) Changes in other matters except for 3) above: None

- 20 -

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 1) Business Segment Information
    < Information by Operating Segment>

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

2,205,976

62,952

175,942

2,444,870

-

2,444,870

Intersegment

5,287

7,958

1,644

14,889

(14,889)

-

Total

2,211,263

70,910

177,586

2,459,759

(14,889)

2,444,870

Segment profit

227,311

12,673

13,703

253,687

1,343

255,030

Assets

2,521,646

841,063

216,728

3,579,437

74,249

3,653,686

Depreciation

and

91,049

32,266

6,210

129,525

-

129,525

Amortization

Capital

116,282

45,636

4,634

166,552

-

166,552

investment

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

2,466,660

57,355

201,228

2,725,243

-

2,725,243

Intersegment

12,326

6,230

2,007

20,563

(20,563)

-

Total

2,478,986

63,585

203,235

2,745,806

(20,563)

2,725,243

Segment profit

365,346

17,506

18,637

401,489

(2,096)

399,393

Assets

2,559,432

842,147

206,419

3,607,998

30,221

3,638,219

Depreciation

and

94,150

29,505

6,205

129,860

-

129,860

Amortization

Capital

98,809

76,198

4,203

179,210

-

179,210

investment

Notes: 1) Business categories and principal products & services included in each operating segment are as follows:

  1. Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
    Excavating equipment, loading equipment, grading & roadbed preparation equipment, hauling equipment, forestry equipment, tunneling machines, underground mining equipment, recycling equipment, industrial vehicles, other equipment, engines & components, casting products, and logistics
  2. Retail FinanceFinancing
  3. Industrial Machinery and Others

Metal forging & stamping presses, sheet-metal machines, machine tools, defense systems, temperature-control equipment, and optical machinery

- 21 -

    1. Transfers between segments are made at estimatedarm's-length prices.
  • Geographic Information>

Net sales determined by customer location were as follows:

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen

Japan

Americas

Europe &

China

Asia* &

Middle East

Total

CIS

Oceania

& Africa

2020

396,584

950,850

359,579

155,814

452,731

129,312

2,444,870

2019

404,160

1,014,587

358,516

192,660

600,754

154,566

2,725,243

Note: * Excluding Japan and China

- 22 -

2) Net Income per Share

The Company has the restricted stock compensation system (hereinafter, the "System") for directors (other than outside directors) and employees of the Company and directors and employees of major subsidiaries. Among the new shares issued under the System, those transfer restrictions which have not been cancelled are distinguished as participating securities from common shares. Each common share and restricted stock has the same rights to net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

A reconciliation of the numerators and denominators of the basic and diluted net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share computations is as follows:

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019)

Millions of yen

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Komatsu

153,844

256,491

Ltd.

Net income attributable to

participating securities

75

44

(restricted stocks)

Net income attributable to common

153,769

256,447

shareholders

Number of shares

2020

2019

Weighted average common shares

944,230,565

943,625,229

outstanding, less treasury stock

Dilutive effect of: Stock options

741,949

1,063,977

Weighted average number of

participating securities

459,183

163,556

(restricted stocks)

Weighted average diluted common

944,513,331

944,525,650

shares outstanding

Yen

2020

2019

Net income attributable to Komatsu

Ltd. per share:

Basic

162.93

271.81

Diluted

162.80

271.51

3) Significant Subsequent Events

None

4) Others

Other notes are omitted in this release of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020(U.S. GAAP), because the need for their disclosure is considered insignificant.

(end)

- 23 -

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:55:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOMATSU LTD.
03:56aKOMATSU : FY2019 Consolidated Business Results
PU
05/15KOMATSU : Washington Companies Cited for Workplace Safety
AQ
05/13KOMATSU LTD. : annual earnings release
04/24KOMATSU : Washington Companies Fails in Bid to Escape Case Via Motion for Summar..
AQ
03/30KOMATSU LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11KOMATSU : Realizing the safe, highly productive and clean worksite of the future..
AQ
03/11KOMATSU : Accelerating the digital transformation of construction worksites: Lau..
AQ
03/11KOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoo..
RE
03/10ACCELERATING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMAT : Launch of SMARTCONSTRUCTION Retrofit kit
PU
02/21Deere's shares hit all-time high on unexpected rise in quarterly profit
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 457 B
EBIT 2020 273 B
Net income 2020 176 B
Debt 2020 695 B
Yield 2020 5,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 927 B
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 270,59 JPY
Last Close Price 2 040,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman
Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technical Officer
Kunio Noji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.-0.10%17 950
PACCAR, INC.-15.51%23 105
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.32%15 810
KNORR-BREMSE-7.33%14 672
EPIROC AB-14.00%11 993
ALSTOM-9.31%9 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group