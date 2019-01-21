Komatsu : First to Operate Autonomous Haulage System over Dedicated Private LTE Network

Log in
01/21/2019 | 01:01am EST

Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today announced the FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) has qualified to operate on private long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband technology. This is the mining industry’s first AHS enabled to run on private LTE in commercial operations, making way for ultra-high system availability and reliability, while adhering to Komatsu’s renowned safety standards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190120005012/en/

A Komatsu Autonomous Haul Truck in operation at a customer mine site. (Photo: Business Wire)

Komatsu’s FrontRunner AHS allows unmanned operation of ultra-class mining trucks and is critical to the mining industry. FrontRunner delivers significant benefits, including reduced worker exposure to harm, protocols designed to constantly improve mine-site safety, reduced operating costs, and increased productivity and efficiency. The company completed a year-long qualification program at the company’s proving grounds in Tucson, Arizona, conducting extensive testing of the FrontRunner AHS on Nokia’s Future X infrastructure, a leading provider of private LTE communication solutions for the mining industry.

Mining operators demand wireless networks with high-availability, seamless mobility, world class Quality of Service (QoS), and the ability to support multiple applications and services simultaneously. Accordingly, the industry is moving away from less predictable wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, and towards private LTE networks, that improve security, capacity, and overall performance within a multi-application environment.

“This industry milestone represents a key step in Komatsu’s exploration of private LTE and highlights Nokia’s role as the leading global supplier of mission-critical solutions and services for the mining industry,” said Luiz Steinberg, Komatsu Global Officer and President/CEO of Modular Mining Systems. “As the leader in autonomous haulage technology, we are firmly on our way to helping the industry move the next billion tons of material with autonomous technology. We have come together with Nokia to further this vision of delivering increased value to the mining industry.”

“We are excited to be engaging the mining automation market with Komatsu, a powerhouse in the industry, to further highlight the benefits of Future X for mining companies as a strategic advantage in their operations,” said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise. “Private LTE is a key element in the Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture to help industries such as mining create an intelligent, dynamic, high-performance network that increases the safety, productivity and efficiency of their business.”

Komatsu pioneered the first AHS for the mining industry with a commercial deployment in 2008 at CODELCO’s Gabriela Mistral (Gaby) copper mine in Chile. Komatsu’s ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of AHS adoption and innovation is reflected in the company’s other recent milestone – supporting customers to move two billion tons of surface material in the copper, iron ore, and oil sands industries autonomously. Komatsu also continues to pursue a long-term strategy to standardize interoperability of mixed fleet autonomous vehicles to maximize efficiency and safety at mine sites worldwide.

About Komatsu America Corp.

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided high-quality reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website at www.komatsuamerica.com for more information.

Komatsu® is an authorized trademark of Komatsu Ltd. Komatsu America Corp. is an authorized licensee of Komatsu Ltd. All other trademarks and service marks used herein are the property of Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu America Corp., or their respective owners or licensees.


© Business Wire 2019
