KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
KOMATSU : Report 2019
KOMATSU LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
Komatsu : Issues “Komatsu Report 2019”

10/07/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Oct. 8, 2019


Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter 'Komatsu') has issued the integratedreport 'Komatsu Report 2019'.

　Since FY2013, Komatsu has made the 'Komatsu Report' available on its website, which has consolidated the 'CSR Report', 'Environmental Report', and 'Annual Report'. Starting in the current fiscal year, Komatsu has produced the 'Komatsu Report 2019', an integrated report, as one of its information disclosure tools to promote a better understanding of the 'DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth' mid-term management plan (FY2019-2021) among all its stakeholders.

　This integrated report mainly focuses on the value creation business model of working for sustainable growth by turning a positive cycle of improving earnings (financial indexes) and solving ESG issues (non-financial indexes) as it implements growth strategies in the mid-term management plan. It also includes the message from the President, in which he describes his thoughts when formulating the mid-term management plan, the message from CFO, in which he discusses financial strategies and management targets, the discussion of KPIs (key performance indicators) which assess the effectiveness of effort to solving ESG issues by implementing three pillars of growth strategies, and the human rights policy, which Komatsu has devised in the current fiscal year. It also introduces Komatsu's ESG (environment, social, and governance) efforts, which it has conventionally made over the years.

　The KPIs designed to track Komatsu's contribution to solving ESG issues are closely aligned with the three pillars of growth strategies of the mid-term management plan. Komatsu will disclose the progress in the next report and onward.

　As Komatsu looks into its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond, it will promote sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues which is driven by growth strategies, while remaining committed to Quality and Reliability, as the management principle, and maximize our corporate value, the total sum of trust from society and all our stakeholders.

'KOMATSU REPORT 2019', an integrated report

Japanese: https://home.komatsu/jp/ir/library/annual/
English: https://home.komatsu/en/ir/library/annual/

  • The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:51:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 633 B
EBIT 2020 346 B
Net income 2020 217 B
Debt 2020 693 B
Yield 2020 4,68%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 2 243 B
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 837,89  JPY
Last Close Price 2 375,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman
Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yuichi Iwamoto Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Kunio Noji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.4.42%21 622
PACCAR18.73%24 249
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.33%18 266
KNORR-BREMSE9.39%15 159
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV7.82%13 711
EPIROC AB27.33%12 834
