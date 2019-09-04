Komatsu : People Powered Technology set New World Class Mine Standards

Sep. 5, 2019

Komatsu (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) announce the deployment of an unprecedented 41 new model Komatsu 930E-5 ultra-class haul trucks, made autonomous ready, at BHP's new South Flank iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, commencing in October 2019.

For detailed information, please visit the following website.

Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd https://www.komatsu.com.au/

Komatsu Mining Corp. https://mining.komatsu/