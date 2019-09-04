Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Komatsu Ltd    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD

(6301)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Komatsu : People Powered Technology set New World Class Mine Standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Sep. 5, 2019

Komatsu (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) announce the deployment of an unprecedented 41 new model Komatsu 930E-5 ultra-class haul trucks, made autonomous ready, at BHP's new South Flank iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, commencing in October 2019.

For detailed information, please visit the following website.

Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd https://www.komatsu.com.au/

Komatsu Mining Corp. https://mining.komatsu/

  • The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOMATSU LTD
08:52pKOMATSU : People Powered Technology set New World Class Mine Standards
PU
09/02KOMATSU : Announcement Regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Share..
PU
08/30KOMATSU : INCJ, Komatsu, SMBC Group jointly establish financial platform company..
PU
08/14China's economy worsens in July, industrial growth at 17-year low as trade wa..
RE
08/14China's economy worsens in July, industrial growth at 17-year low as trade wa..
RE
08/13KOMATSU : Proactive Dozing Control Logic Offers Integrated Machine Control 100% ..
BU
07/29KOMATSU LTD : Slide show Q1 results
CO
07/12KOMATSU : Announcement Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Comp..
PU
07/08KOMATSU : Automatigo Becomes Infor's First Alliance Partner in Japan for Infor N..
AQ
06/18KOMATSU : to acquire Immersive Technologies
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 630 B
EBIT 2020 346 B
Net income 2020 222 B
Debt 2020 666 B
Yield 2020 4,86%
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 2 116 B
Chart KOMATSU LTD
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 877,37  JPY
Last Close Price 2 240,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuji Ohashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Kunio Noji Chairman
Mikio Fujitsuka CFO, Director, VP, Head-IR, Accounting & Finance
Yuichi Iwamoto Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Masanao Mori Director & Head-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD-1.47%20 156
PACCAR12.43%22 251
KUBOTA CORP-0.36%17 724
KNORR-BREMSE7.08%14 881
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV15.77%13 481
EPIROC AB19.20%11 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group