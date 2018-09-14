Komatsu : Selected in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Komatsu (President and CEO : Tetsuji Ohashi) was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) again this year. We are very pleased to receive the recognition by this world's leading corporate social responsibility index developed jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices of the United States and RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing in Switzerland.

For DJSI World selection, companies are analyzed and evaluated along a diverse range of items in the three areas of economic performance, environmental conservation efforts and social activities. In 2018, they surveyed a total of approximately 2,500 major-scale companies around the world, from which they selected 317 companies, including 34 Japanese companies.

We believe that our corporate value is the total sum of trust given to us by society and all stakeholders. To continue our sustainable growth, we are firmly determined to continue our efforts to remain as a company trusted by society while improving our business performance and our sound and transparent management.

For more information concerning DJSI, click the link button below to reach the DJSI website.