Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Komatsu Ltd    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD (6301)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Komatsu : Selected in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Komatsu (President and CEO : Tetsuji Ohashi) was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) again this year. We are very pleased to receive the recognition by this world's leading corporate social responsibility index developed jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices of the United States and RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing in Switzerland.

　For DJSI World selection, companies are analyzed and evaluated along a diverse range of items in the three areas of economic performance, environmental conservation efforts and social activities. In 2018, they surveyed a total of approximately 2,500 major-scale companies around the world, from which they selected 317 companies, including 34 Japanese companies.

　We believe that our corporate value is the total sum of trust given to us by society and all stakeholders. To continue our sustainable growth, we are firmly determined to continue our efforts to remain as a company trusted by society while improving our business performance and our sound and transparent management.

　For more information concerning DJSI, click the link button below to reach the DJSI website.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOMATSU LTD
10:38aKOMATSU : Selected in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
09/03KOMATSU : Announcement Regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Share..
PU
08/16KOMATSU : America selects Propeller Aero`s drone mapping software
AQ
07/27KOMATSU : Consolidated Business Results for Three Months of the Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
07/27KOMATSU LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
07/12KOMATSU : Announcement Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Comp..
PU
07/05KOMATSU : has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index
PU
07/02KOMATSU : and UMW Agree to Establish a Joint-Venture Sales Company of Constructi..
PU
06/08KOMATSU : Held the 10th Anniversary Ceremony of Community Reconstruction Support..
PU
05/20NUCOR : Two South Longview industries making big news
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Komatsu Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/11Komatsu Sliding Despite Ongoing Order Growth 
06/073 Industries Already Using Self-Driving Vehicles 
04/23OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL FUND : Q1 2018 
03/13Komatsu Offers More Than An Upswing In Mining 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 679 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 250 B
Debt 2019 576 B
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
P/E ratio 2020 10,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 2 965 B
Chart KOMATSU LTD
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4 137  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuji Ohashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Kunio Noji Chairman
Mikio Fujitsuka CFO, Director, VP, Head-IR, Accounting & Finance
Yuichi Iwamoto Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Masanao Mori Director & Head-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD-26.51%26 507
PACCAR-1.67%24 412
KUBOTA CORP-23.85%18 907
CNH INDUSTRIAL-11.12%16 135
KION GROUP-25.59%7 395
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC19.32%6 737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.