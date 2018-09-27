Komatsu : announces plans for new headquarters in Milwaukee’s Harbor District

Just shy of its 135th anniversary in the Milwaukee area,
Komatsu Mining. Corp. today announced intentions to build a new,
state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus near the location
of the company’s original machine shop off South First Street.
The company’s 2.5 million-square-foot South Harbor Campus is
planned for Milwaukee’s Harbor District, off Greenfield Avenue.
Partnering with the State of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee, Komatsu
plans to invest nearly $300 million in the company’s future at the site,
reinforcing its commitment to Milwaukee as a large machining, heavy
fabrication and engineering center of excellence for P&H mining shovels
and drills.
“The new campus provides us opportunity for advancement in
state-of-the-art facilities that expand our capabilities on a global
scale,” said Jeff Dawes, President and CEO of Milwaukee-based Komatsu
Mining Corp. “Our new facilities will be designed to enhance safety,
efficiency and environmental sustainability – all top priorities of
Komatsu worldwide, allowing us to better serve our customers and deliver
innovative solutions.”
Plans for Komatsu’s South Harbor Campus include the design and
construction of new office, manufacturing and training facilities, to
include:
-
Advanced machine, heat treat and fabrication shops
-
State-of-the-art technology, R&D and robotics labs
-
Purpose-built office complex and Data Solutions Center
-
Global training and conference center
-
Museum and company store
-
City of Milwaukee public riverwalk (adjacent to campus)
Once final agreements with all parties are concluded, the new campus
will be built with a goal of near zero emissions facilities. By
incorporating solar panels, wind spires, a remotely operated closed-loop
heat treat system, green spaces, LED lighting and other sustainable
solutions, Komatsu aims to reduce energy consumption by 75% and reduce
water consumption by 80%, compared to its current operations. Project
completion is expected in 2022.
Moving from the company’s current National Avenue location will allow
Komatsu to grow the number of permanent, full-time employees in
Milwaukee to approximately 1,000 family-supporting jobs. The move also
bolster’s Komatsu’s commitment to its many suppliers across the state of
Wisconsin.
“This is a win for the city, state, our employees, customers and the
community: together we are investing in Milwaukee’s future as a
manufacturing stronghold and valued employer,” said John Koetz,
President - Surface Mining at Komatsu Mining Corp. “We are preserving
existing jobs, laying the groundwork for new employment opportunities,
investing in the workforce of tomorrow, and helping attract talent to
the area. Milwaukee is a great place for manufacturing. We are proud of
our history here and excited to start building our future.”
To learn more about Komatsu’s mining business, visit www.mining.komatsu.
About Komatsu Mining Corp.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Komatsu Mining Corp. is part of
the global Komatsu family of companies; indispensable partners to the
mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu Mining
provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies
worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern
infrastructure, technology and consumer products. Komatsu Mining Corp.
is home to the industry-leading P&H, Joy and Montabert equipment and
service brands for mining and related industries. The company’s history
in Milwaukee dates back to the origin of the P&H brand in 1884.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005231/en/