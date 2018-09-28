Komatsu : announces plans for new headquarters of Komatsu Mining Corp. in Milwaukee’s Harbor District

Sep. 28, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI (Sept. 27, 2018) - Just shy of its 135th anniversary in the Milwaukee area, Komatsu Mining Corp. today announced intentions to build a new, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus near the location of the company's original machine shop off South First Street.

The company's 2.5 million-square-foot South Harbor Campus is planned for Milwaukee's Harbor District, off Greenfield Avenue. Partnering with the State of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee, Komatsu plans to invest nearly $300 million in the company's future at the site, reinforcing its commitment to Milwaukee as a large machining, heavy fabrication and engineering center of excellence for P&H mining shovels and drills.

'The new campus provides us opportunity for advancement in state-of-the-art facilities that expand our capabilities on a global scale,' said Jeff Dawes, President and CEO of Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp. 'Our new facilities will be designed to enhance safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability - all top priorities of Komatsu worldwide, allowing us to better serve our customers and deliver innovative solutions.'

Plans for Komatsu's South Harbor Campus include the design and construction of new office, manufacturing and training facilities, to include:

・Advanced machine, heat treat and fabrication shops

・State-of-the-art technology, R&D and robotics labs

・Purpose-built office complex and Data Solutions Center

・Global training and conference center

・Museum and company store

・City of Milwaukee public riverwalk (adjacent to campus)

Once final agreements with all parties are concluded, the new campus will be built with a goal of near zero emissions facilities. By incorporating solar panels, wind spires, a remotely operated closed-loop heat treat system, green spaces, LED lighting and other sustainable solutions, Komatsu aims to reduce energy consumption by 75% and reduce water consumption by 80%, compared to its current operations. Project completion is expected in 2022.

Moving from the company's current National Avenue location will allow Komatsu to increase the number of permanent, full-time employees in Milwaukee to approximately 1,000 family-supporting jobs. The move also bolster's Komatsu's commitment to its many suppliers across the state of Wisconsin.

'This is a win for the city, state, our employees, customers and the community: together we are investing in Milwaukee's future as a manufacturing stronghold and valued employer,' said John Koetz, President - Surface Mining at Komatsu Mining Corp. 'We are preserving existing jobs, laying the groundwork for new employment opportunities, investing in the workforce of tomorrow, and helping attract talent to the area. Milwaukee is a great place for manufacturing. We are proud of our history here and excited to start building our future.'

To learn more about Komatsu Mining Corp., visit www.mining.komatsu.