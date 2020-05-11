Log in
5/11/2020 - Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG: Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

05/11/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

Dierikon, 11 May 2020

Media release

Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG: Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of 11 May 2020, the shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting was held at the premises of Komax Holding AG in Dierikon without the shareholders attending in person. In total, 42.8% of the votes were represented by the independent proxy.

Owing to the Federal Council's COVID-19 Ordinance 2 on measures to prevent coronavirus, shareholders were not permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting. Instead, they were able to exercise their powers in respect of voting and electing via electronic or written instructions to the independent proxy, who represented 42.8% of the 3.85 million shares in total.

The shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a clear majority. They thus re-elected all six existing members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office of one year. These are Beat Kälin (Chairman), David Dean, Andreas Häberli, Kurt Haerri, Mariel Hoch, and Roland Siegwart. The shareholders elected Andreas Häberli, Beat Kälin, and Roland Siegwart to the Remuneration Committee.

Robust financial base

The proposed appropriation of profit and thus the dividend cancellation were also approved by the shareholders with a large majority. In this regard, Chairman Beat Kälin emphasized that farsighted liquidity planning was a high priority for the Board of Directors: "In the current extraordinary situation, it is vital to secure liquidity and thereby maintain our room for maneu- ver." He also confirmed that Komax's finances are still sound: "We increased the syndicated loan facility from CHF 160 million to CHF 190 million in the first quarter of 2020. Komax also has a credit line of CHF 30 million with other banks. Altogether, Komax has credit facilities of CHF 220 million, of which it had drawn CHF 155 million or around 70% on 31 March 2020. We are therefore well placed financially in this extraordinary time."

Contact Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications Phone +41 41 455 06 16 roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2100 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland

Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com

APPENDIX - Voting results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

Proposal of the

No votes / Proportion of

Agenda item

Board of Directors

Yes votes

abstentions

yes votes

1.

Approval of the annual report and financial statements of Komax

Holding AG as well as the consolidated financial statements for the

2019 financial year

Yes votes

1,638,637

9,631

99.42%

2.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Yes votes

1,612,725

14,610

99.10%

3.

Appropriation of profit for the 2019 financial year

Yes votes

1,616,920

31,348

98.10%

4. Elections

4.1

Re-elections to the Board of Directors

Beat Kälin as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,525,198

123,070

92.53%

David Dean as member of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,635,488

12,780

99.22%

Andreas Häberli as member of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,473,568

174,700

89.40%

Kurt Haerri as member of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,633,607

14,661

99.11%

Mariel Hoch as member of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,636,824

11,444

99.31%

Roland Siegwart as member of the Board of Directors

Yes votes

1,631,383

16,885

98.98%

4.2 Elections to the Remuneration Committee

Andreas Häberli as member of the Remuneration Committee

Yes votes

1,461,982

186,286

88.70%

Beat Kälin as member of the Remuneration Committee

Yes votes

1,537,336

110,932

93.27%

Roland Siegwart as member of the Remuneration Committee

Yes votes

1,616,310

31,958

98.06%

4.3

Re-election of the independent proxy

Thomas Tschümperlin, lawyer and notary, Lucerne

Yes votes

1,642,433

5,835

99.65%

4.4 Re-election of the external auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel

Yes votes

1,561,845

86,423

94.76%

Proposal of the

No votes /

Proportion of

Agenda item

Board of Directors

Yes votes

abstentions

yes votes

5. Compensation

5.1

Advisory vote on the Compensation Report for the 2019 financial year

Yes votes

1,532,948

115,320

93.00%

5.2 Approval of the total compensation payable to the Board of Directors

for the 2021 financial year

Yes votes

1,562,610

85,658

94.80%

5.3 Approval of the total compensation payable to the Executive Committee

for the 2021 financial year

Yes votes

1,561,860

86,408

94.76%

Disclaimer

Komax Holding AG published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 16:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 344 M
EBIT 2020 0,95 M
Net income 2020 -4,94 M
Debt 2020 108 M
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart KOMAX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Komax Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMAX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 155,33  CHF
Last Close Price 138,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matijas Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Beat Kälin Chairman
Andreas Wolfisberg Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Haerri Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Yves Siegwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMAX HOLDING AG-41.58%547
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.76%41 554
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.17%37 412
FANUC CORPORATION2.37%32 253
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.78%20 643
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.41%19 965
