Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Executive Committee

There will be a change in the Executive Committee of the Komax Group. Günther Silberbauer, who has been a member of the Committee since 2019, has expressed a wish to concentrate exclusively on his role as General Manager of Komax SLE in Grafenau, Germany, from 2020. Jürgen Hohnhaus will replace him on the Executive Committee from January 2020.

Komax SLE has been part of the Komax Group since its acquisition in 2014. Since then, it has recorded strong growth and is now the second-largest company in the Komax Group. Komax SLE produces customer-specific systems for the manufacture of data lines and antennae for the automotive industry. The trend towards autonomous driving is opening up additional growth opportunities for Komax SLE in the areas of data connectivity and high-frequency technology. Strong local management in Grafenau is required if these opportunities are to be fully harnessed.

Günther Silberbauer, who lives in Grafenau, has therefore expressed a wish to concentrate exclusively on managing Komax SLE and to step down from the Executive Committee. As member of the Executive Committee, Günther Silberbauer is not only in charge of Komax SLE's business operations, but is also responsible for three other companies in Germany, France and Hungary.

Jürgen Hohnhaus (1967) will replace Günther Silberbauer on the Executive Committee from January 2020. He has many years' experience in executive roles as general manager, business unit head and CTO in the mechanical engineering and automation sectors. Jürgen Hohnhaus holds a degree in mechanical engineering and obtained his doctorate from the University of Stuttgart's Institute of Metal Forming Technology. He is currently in charge of the Products division of the Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland. Prior to this position, for nine years he was Chief Technology Officer and member of the executive board of the Bystronic Group, after eight years in various management positions at Diffenbacher GmbH + Co.KG.

"I am delighted that, in Jürgen Hohnhaus, we have gained an experienced manager from the automation sector for our Executive Committee," says Matijas Meyer, CEO of the Komax Group. "With his proven expertise and experience, he is bringing considerable strengths to our Executive Committee, enabling us to seize further opportunities in the market and thereby continue in the rigorous pursuit of our strategic targets. I wish to thank Günther Silberbauer for his excellent work for Komax since 2014. He has played a key role in the strong growth contributed by his area of responsibility over the past few years. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."