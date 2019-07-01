Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Komax Holding AG    KOMN   CH0010702154

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Executive Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Dierikon, 1 July 2019

Media release

Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Executive Committee

There will be a change in the Executive Committee of the Komax Group. Günther Silberbauer, who has been a member of the Committee since 2019, has expressed a wish to concentrate exclusively on his role as General Manager of Komax SLE in Grafenau, Germany, from 2020. Jürgen Hohnhaus will replace him on the Executive Committee from January 2020.

Komax SLE has been part of the Komax Group since its acquisition in 2014. Since then, it has recorded strong growth and is now the second-largest company in the Komax Group. Komax SLE produces customer-specific systems for the manufacture of data lines and antennae for the automotive industry. The trend towards autonomous driving is opening up additional growth opportunities for Komax SLE in the areas of data connectivity and high-frequency technology. Strong local management in Grafenau is required if these opportunities are to be fully harnessed.

Günther Silberbauer, who lives in Grafenau, has therefore expressed a wish to concentrate exclusively on managing Komax SLE and to step down from the Executive Committee. As member of the Executive Committee, Günther Silberbauer is not only in charge of Komax SLE's business operations, but is also responsible for three other companies in Germany, France and Hungary.

Jürgen Hohnhaus (1967) will replace Günther Silberbauer on the Executive Committee from January 2020. He has many years' experience in executive roles as general manager, business unit head and CTO in the mechanical engineering and automation sectors. Jürgen Hohnhaus holds a degree in mechanical engineering and obtained his doctorate from the University of Stuttgart's Institute of Metal Forming Technology. He is currently in charge of the Products division of the Güdel Group in Langenthal, Switzerland. Prior to this position, for nine years he was Chief Technology Officer and member of the executive board of the Bystronic Group, after eight years in various management positions at Diffenbacher GmbH + Co.KG.

"I am delighted that, in Jürgen Hohnhaus, we have gained an experienced manager from the automation sector for our Executive Committee," says Matijas Meyer, CEO of the Komax Group. "With his proven expertise and experience, he is bringing considerable strengths to our Executive Committee, enabling us to seize further opportunities in the market and thereby continue in the rigorous pursuit of our strategic targets. I wish to thank Günther Silberbauer for his excellent work for Komax since 2014. He has played a key role in the strong growth contributed by his area of responsibility over the past few years. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

Contact

Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 455 06 16

roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOMAX HOLDING AG
01:43aKOMAX : 7/1/2019 - Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Execu..
PU
01:05aJürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Executive Committee
TE
04/18KOMAX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18KOMAX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16KOMAX : 4/16/2019 - Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG approves all prop..
PU
04/162019 Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG
TE
03/14KOMAX : 3/14/2019 - Komax achieves a significant increase in order intake, reven..
PU
03/142018 annual financial statements of the Komax Group
TE
02/22Komax acquires Artos Engineering and strengthens its position in North Americ..
TE
01/22KOMAX : 1/22/2019 - Preliminary information on 2018 financial year
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 447 M
EBIT 2019 55,2 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Debt 2019 71,2 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 19,96
P/E ratio 2020 16,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 835 M
Chart KOMAX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Komax Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMAX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 250  CHF
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matijas Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Beat Kälin Chairman
Andreas Wolfisberg Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Hirschi Vice Chairman
Kurt Haerri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMAX HOLDING AG-5.65%856
ATLAS COPCO41.00%38 064
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.42%38 033
FANUC CORP23.98%37 691
INGERSOLL-RAND38.85%30 548
FORTIVE CORPORATION20.48%27 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About