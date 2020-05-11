Komax : 5/11/2020 - Komax continues to drive forward digitalization and expands Executive Committee

Log in
KOMAX HOLDING AG

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
News 
05/11/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Dierikon, 11 May 2020

Media release

Komax continues to drive forward digitalization and expands Executive Committee

In recent years Komax has invested considerably in digitalization and has developed innovative digital solutions for automated wire processing. To accelerate digitalization in sales and service, Komax is grouping together its IT, digital business and global sales and service activities in a single unit. Tobias Rölz, formerly Vice President Global IT & Digital Business, will be appointed to the Executive Committee as of 1 July 2020 with responsibility for the new Market & Digital Services department.

Komax has set itself the goal of driving forward internal and external digitalization even more forcefully in future in order to offer its customers additional competitive advantages. To enable Komax to make full use of the potential of digitalization throughout its operations - from product development to sales - it is combining its IT, digital business and global sales and service to create the new Market & Digital Services department. This will be headed by Tobias Rölz, who has been appointed to the Executive Committee as of 1 July 2020.

Tobias Rölz has worked for Komax as Vice President Global IT & Digital Business since October 2017. He has a University of Applied Sciences (FH) degree in business informatics and a Kellogg-WHU Executive MBA, as well as many years of experience in global management roles. Including his time at university he worked for Continental AG for ten years, leading group-wide IT projects and managing international teams at various locations in Germany and China. He subsequently spent around nine years in various IT management positions at Hilti AG, most recently as Head of IT Workplace & Application Services.

"I am delighted that Tobias Rölz is joining our Executive Committee and will continue to drive forward digitalization throughout the Komax Group", says Matijas Meyer, CEO of the Komax Group. "Tobias Rölz has shaped both our internal and external digital transformation at Komax over the past few years, and was instrumental in the development and last year's launch of the modular Komax Connect service. With him now taking on the additional responsibility for global sales and service, I am confident that we will be able to use the advantages of digitalization in these areas more effectively in future, and thus increase our customer focus even further."

Contact Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications Phone +41 41 455 06 16 roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2100 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland

Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com

Disclaimer

Komax Holding AG published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 05:03:08 UTC
