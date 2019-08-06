Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Komax Holding AG    KOMN   CH0010702154

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Komax : 8/6/2019 - Komax continues to invest heavily in R&D despite sluggish automotive industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Dierikon, 6 August 2019

Media release

Preliminary information on the 2019 half-year results of the Komax Group

Komax continues to invest heavily in R&D despite sluggish automotive industry

The Komax Group had a challenging first half of 2019. The fall in order intake and revenues due to the current sluggishness in the automotive industry was nevertheless within the minus 10%-20% band forecast in mid-March 2019. Komax continued to invest heavily in R&D despite the lower revenues. Combined with additional expenses for projects in new application areas, this led to a significant fall in operating profit (EBIT). Komax expects to achieve higher order intake, revenues and EBIT in the second half of 2019 than in the first six months.

Komax generates more than 80% of revenues in the automotive industry. The industry's current weakness had an adverse impact on the Group's results for the first half of 2019. Due to various uncertainties - including the trade conflict between the US and China, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), and Brexit - most customers are currently taking a cautious approach and putting off investments. Accordingly, Komax's results for the first half of 2019 fell short of the record result achieved in the previous year. Order intake fell by 19.2% to CHF 206.7 million (H1 2018: CHF 256.0 million), while revenues were 14.2% lower at CHF 203.3 million (H1 2018: CHF 236.9 million).

To play its role in shaping the sector's future, market and technology leader Komax once again invested heavily in R&D in the first half of 2019: CHF 19.7 million (H1 2018: 20.6 mil- lion) or 9.7% (H1 2018: 8.7%) of revenues. Although Komax managed to reduce costs in other areas in the first six months of 2019, the significantly lower revenues figure led to a 54.2% fall in EBIT to CHF 16.4 million (H1 2018: CHF 35.7 million). This gives an EBIT margin of 8.0% (H1 2018: 15.1%). Operating profit was additionally hit by expenses for projects in new application areas such as data connectivity and aerospace.

Given the steady order intake in recent months, Komax is confident it can achieve higher order intake, revenues and EBIT in the second half of 2019 than in the first six months. Komax sees itself well positioned to take advantage of the ongoing trend to automation and to grow in the years ahead. The Komax Group will publish its detailed financial statements for the first half of 2019 as well as its outlook for the whole year on 20 August 2019.

Contact Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications Phone +41 41 455 06 16 roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland

Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com

Disclaimer

Komax Holding AG published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOMAX HOLDING AG
01:05aKOMAX : 8/6/2019 - Komax continues to invest heavily in R&D despite sluggish aut..
PU
01:05aKomax continues to invest heavily in R&D despite sluggish automotive industry
TE
07/01KOMAX : 7/1/2019 - Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Execu..
PU
07/01Jürgen Hohnhaus to replace Günther Silberbauer on Komax Executive Committee
TE
04/18KOMAX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18KOMAX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16KOMAX : 4/16/2019 - Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG approves all prop..
PU
04/162019 Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG
TE
03/14KOMAX : 3/14/2019 - Komax achieves a significant increase in order intake, reven..
PU
03/142018 annual financial statements of the Komax Group
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 436 M
EBIT 2019 51,8 M
Net income 2019 43,7 M
Debt 2019 73,5 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 698 M
Chart KOMAX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Komax Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMAX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 251,67  CHF
Last Close Price 181,70  CHF
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matijas Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Beat Kälin Chairman
Andreas Wolfisberg Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Hirschi Vice Chairman
Kurt Haerri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMAX HOLDING AG-21.00%717
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.64%37 042
ATLAS COPCO35.91%34 781
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%34 781
FANUC CORP16.49%34 100
INGERSOLL-RAND32.50%29 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group