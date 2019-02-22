Log in
KOMAX HOLDING AG

Komax acquires Artos Engineering and strengthens its position in North America

02/22/2019 | 01:05am EST

Dierikon, 22 February 2019

Media release

Komax acquires Artos Engineering and strengthens its position in North America

The Komax Group further expands its presence in North America with the acquisition of U.S.-based Artos Engineering. Founded in 1911, Artos Engineering stands out with its customer focus, portfolio of products and wealth of experience in developing innovative applications for wire processing equipment.

Artos Engineering is a North American leader in wire processing automation. The company optimizes standard machines with applications that accommodate specific customer needs and has delivered more than 100,000 wire processing machines to customers over its long history. In acquiring Artos Engineering, Komax is expanding its customer base in North America and adding to its expertise in application development.

With this acquisition, Komax's focus is continuity: John Olsen, CEO and majority shareholder of Artos Engineering, will continue to head the company after the sale, contributing his expertise to the strengthening of Komax's position in North America. Komax had already expanded its presence in the region at the end of 2018 through the asset deal with the Application Tooling business unit of TE Connectivity, when TE Connectivity sold the distribution business relating to Komax products in the USA, Canada and Mexico to Komax.

For Matijas Meyer, CEO of the Komax Group, the acquisition will be positive for customers: "I am delighted that such a long-established company as Artos Engineering is now part of the Komax Group. Our customers will benefit from the strengths of both companies, plus the move will deliver other competitive advantages."

"We are excited to join the Komax Group and are looking forward to this opportunity to reach additional markets and to develop innovative solutions for our customers," says John Olsen, CEO of Artos Engineering Company.

Artos Engineering, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin (USA), has 50 employees and primarily serves customers in the industrial, automotive, and aerospace market segments.

Contact

Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 455 06 16

roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.




