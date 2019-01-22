Log in
01/21 11:31:23 am
256.4 CHF   +1.34%
2018KOMAX HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2017KOMAX HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2017KOMAX HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
Preliminary information on 2018 financial year

01/22/2019 | 01:07am EST

Dierikon, 22 January 2019

Media release

Preliminary information on 2018 financial year

Order intake and revenues significantly higher

The Komax Group continued to expand its leading market position in the 2018 financial year, with both order intake and revenues recording substantial growth. Whereas order intake rose 10.4% to CHF 496.7 million (prior year: CHF 449.7 million) and revenues increased by approximately 17% to around CHF 480 million (prior year: CHF 408.5 million). The Group's annual financial statements and Annual Report will be published at the media and analyst conference to be held on 14 March 2019.

The Komax Group succeeded in keeping order intake and revenues at a high level over the year as a whole. While order intake fared somewhat better in the first six-month period (first half 2018: CHF 256.0 million, second half 2018: CHF 240.7 million), revenues were slightly higher in the second part of the year (first half 2018: CHF 236.9 million, second half 2018: approx. CHF 243 million).

The pressure on customers to increase automation in wire processing is continuing to rise. The factors behind this are rising wage costs, a lack of staff availability, miniaturization in wires and the need for traceability of individual process steps for quality assurance reasons. This trend is likely to continue in 2019, even if momentum in the automotive industry were to drop off somewhat.

In the first half of 2018, the trend in foreign exchange rates had a very positive impact on the Group result (EBIT margin +1.3 percentage points). In the last six months of the year, it was not possible to offset the softening of the currencies that are key for the Komax Group (EUR, USD, CNY) with additional productivity increases. The Komax Group will publish the detailed financial statements for 2018 as well as the outlook for 2019 on 14 March 2019.

Contact

Roger Müller

Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 455 06 16

roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Financial calendar

Annual media and analyst conference on the 2018 financial results

14 March 2019

Annual General Meeting

16 April 2019

2019 half-year results

20 August 2019




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
