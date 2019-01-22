Preliminary information on 2018 financial year

The Komax Group continued to expand its leading market position in the 2018 financial year, with both order intake and revenues recording substantial growth. Whereas order intake rose 10.4% to CHF 496.7 million (prior year: CHF 449.7 million) and revenues increased by approximately 17% to around CHF 480 million (prior year: CHF 408.5 million). The Group's annual financial statements and Annual Report will be published at the media and analyst conference to be held on 14 March 2019.

The Komax Group succeeded in keeping order intake and revenues at a high level over the year as a whole. While order intake fared somewhat better in the first six-month period (first half 2018: CHF 256.0 million, second half 2018: CHF 240.7 million), revenues were slightly higher in the second part of the year (first half 2018: CHF 236.9 million, second half 2018: approx. CHF 243 million).

The pressure on customers to increase automation in wire processing is continuing to rise. The factors behind this are rising wage costs, a lack of staff availability, miniaturization in wires and the need for traceability of individual process steps for quality assurance reasons. This trend is likely to continue in 2019, even if momentum in the automotive industry were to drop off somewhat.

In the first half of 2018, the trend in foreign exchange rates had a very positive impact on the Group result (EBIT margin +1.3 percentage points). In the last six months of the year, it was not possible to offset the softening of the currencies that are key for the Komax Group (EUR, USD, CNY) with additional productivity increases. The Komax Group will publish the detailed financial statements for 2018 as well as the outlook for 2019 on 14 March 2019.