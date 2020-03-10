Log in
KOMERCNÍ BANKA, A.S.

(KOMB)
03/10 11:20:00 am
669.75 CZK   +1.25%
KOMERCNÍ BANKA : Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories
PU
02/06KOMERCNI BANKA, A.S. : Slide show results
CO
02/06KOMERCNI BANKA, A.S. : Annual results
CO
Komercní banka : Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories

03/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories
Released 17:56 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6826F
Komercni Banka
10 March 2020

Information

Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories

Prague, 10 March 2020 - Komerční banka, a.s., with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33/969, 114 07 Prague 1, registration No. 45317054, entered in the register of companies maintained with the Metropolitan Court of Prague, section B, file No.1360, announces in accordance with article 7(3)(p) of the Conditions for Admission of Shares to Trading on the Prime Market of the Prague Stock Exchange:

The gross outstanding balance of loans provided to clients from selected sectors and territories as of 29 February 2020:

· Logistics at CZK 8.4 billion

· Hospitality and tourism dependent at CZK 6.7 billion

· Oil and gas mining, processing and distribution at CZK 3.0 billion

· Airlines and related services at CZK 1.7 billion

· Institutions and corporations from the Italian Republic at CZK 1.0 billion

Total gross volume of KB Group's lending to clients as of 31 December 2019 reached CZK 654.0 billion (excluding repo operations). Total regulatory capital for the capital adequacy calculation stood at CZK 86.6 billion as of 31 December 2019.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSFDFWSESSEID
Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories - RNS

Disclaimer

Komercní banka a.s. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 18:03:21 UTC
