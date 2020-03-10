Komercní banka : Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories

Information

Loan exposure in selected sectors and territories

Prague, 10 March 2020 - Komerční banka, a.s., with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33/969, 114 07 Prague 1, registration No. 45317054, entered in the register of companies maintained with the Metropolitan Court of Prague, section B, file No.1360, announces in accordance with article 7(3)(p) of the Conditions for Admission of Shares to Trading on the Prime Market of the Prague Stock Exchange:

The gross outstanding balance of loans provided to clients from selected sectors and territories as of 29 February 2020:

· Logistics at CZK 8.4 billion

· Hospitality and tourism dependent at CZK 6.7 billion

· Oil and gas mining, processing and distribution at CZK 3.0 billion

· Airlines and related services at CZK 1.7 billion

· Institutions and corporations from the Italian Republic at CZK 1.0 billion

Total gross volume of KB Group's lending to clients as of 31 December 2019 reached CZK 654.0 billion (excluding repo operations). Total regulatory capital for the capital adequacy calculation stood at CZK 86.6 billion as of 31 December 2019.