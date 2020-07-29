Komeri : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 28, 2020 Company name: KOMERI CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 8218 URL https://www.komeri.bit.or.jp Representative: Yuichiro Sasage President, CEO and COO Director and Executive Officer of the Contact person: Hiroshi Hayakawa Company, General Manager of Strategic Planning Office Phone 025-371-4111 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 14, 2020 Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 111,805 15.8 12,411 74.3 12,414 73.1 8,512 76.0 Three months ended June 30, 2019 96,524 1.0 7,118 0.1 7,171 1.8 4,836 2.3 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 171.18 - Three months ended June 30, 2019 95.48 95.36 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 344,034 189,656 55.1 As of March 31, 2020 331,140 181,990 55.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 21.00 - 21.00 42.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 21.00 - 21.00 42.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 185,000 (0.6) 12,000 (6.1) 12,100 (6.3) 8,150 (6.1) 163.88 September 30, 2020 Full year 353,000 1.3 19,000 2.9 19,100 2.6 11,300 (5.4) 227.22

1