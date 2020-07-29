Komeri : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
07/29/2020 | 03:36am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 28, 2020
Company name:
KOMERI CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Code number:
8218
URL
https://www.komeri.bit.or.jp
Representative:
Yuichiro Sasage
President, CEO and COO Director and Executive Officer of the
Contact person:
Hiroshi Hayakawa
Company, General Manager of Strategic Planning Office
Phone
025-371-4111
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 14, 2020
Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
111,805
15.8
12,411
74.3
12,414
73.1
8,512
76.0
Three months ended June 30, 2019
96,524
1.0
7,118
0.1
7,171
1.8
4,836
2.3
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
171.18
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
95.48
95.36
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
344,034
189,656
55.1
As of March 31, 2020
331,140
181,990
55.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
21.00
-
21.00
42.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
21.00
-
21.00
42.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
185,000
(0.6)
12,000
(6.1)
12,100
(6.3)
8,150
(6.1)
163.88
September 30, 2020
Full year
353,000
1.3
19,000
2.9
19,100
2.6
11,300
(5.4)
227.22
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
54,409,168
shares
As of March 31, 2020
54,409,168
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
4,677,243
shares
As of March 31, 2020
4,677,174
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
49,731,956
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
50,652,406
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,625
22,586
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
19,821
20,995
Merchandise and finished goods
109,119
104,962
Raw materials and supplies
512
276
Other
7,106
8,488
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(534)
(544)
Total current assets
145,651
156,764
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
112,353
112,302
Land
34,355
34,355
Leased assets, net
3,515
3,552
Other, net
8,282
9,514
Total property, plant and equipment
158,505
159,724
Intangible assets
8,043
8,007
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,322
1,650
Deferred tax assets
7,820
8,093
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
8,218
8,239
Other
1,579
1,557
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total investments and other assets
18,939
19,538
Total non-current assets
185,489
187,270
Total assets
331,140
344,034
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
28,012
28,098
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
26,454
37,089
Short-term borrowings
8,500
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
4,169
4,169
Lease obligations
1,370
1,361
Income taxes payable
3,438
4,336
Provision for bonuses
1,818
2,897
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
19
5
Provision for loss on store closings
44
4
Provision for point card certificates
739
896
Provision for loss on disaster
4
2
Other
16,471
17,706
Total current liabilities
91,044
96,568
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
38,640
38,191
Lease obligations
2,618
2,659
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
124
124
officers)
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and
152
156
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
5,414
5,494
Asset retirement obligations
7,071
7,171
Other
4,083
4,011
Total non-current liabilities
58,105
57,809
Total liabilities
149,149
154,378
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
18,802
18,802
Capital surplus
25,260
25,260
Retained earnings
148,676
156,142
Treasury shares
(11,239)
(11,239)
Total shareholders' equity
181,499
188,965
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
72
290
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
27
13
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
390
387
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
491
690
Total net assets
181,990
189,656
Total liabilities and net assets
331,140
344,034
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
93,636
108,502
Cost of sales
64,159
73,264
Gross profit
29,476
35,238
Operating revenue
2,888
3,302
Operating gross profit
32,365
38,540
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,246
26,129
Operating profit
7,118
12,411
Non-operating income
Interest income
3
3
Foreign exchange gains
65
6
Other
75
51
Total non-operating income
143
60
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
47
37
Loss on cancellation of rental contracts
-
12
Burial cultural asset investigation expense
30
-
Other
13
7
Total non-operating expenses
91
57
Ordinary profit
7,171
12,414
Extraordinary income
Insurance claim income
5
11
Total extraordinary income
5
11
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
33
22
Loss on disaster
9
12
Impairment loss
-
4
Total extraordinary losses
43
40
Profit before income taxes
7,134
12,385
Income taxes - current
2,489
4,247
Income taxes - deferred
(191)
(374)
Total income taxes
2,297
3,872
Profit
4,836
8,512
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,836
8,512
5
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
4,836
8,512
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(6)
217
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
(14)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
491
(3)
Total other comprehensive income
484
199
Comprehensive income
5,321
8,712
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
5,321
8,712
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
-
-
interests
6
