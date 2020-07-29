Log in
KOMERI CO.,LTD.

(8218)
Komeri : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

07/29/2020

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 28, 2020

Company name:

KOMERI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

8218

URL

https://www.komeri.bit.or.jp

Representative:

Yuichiro Sasage

President, CEO and COO Director and Executive Officer of the

Contact person:

Hiroshi Hayakawa

Company, General Manager of Strategic Planning Office

Phone

025-371-4111

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

111,805

15.8

12,411

74.3

12,414

73.1

8,512

76.0

Three months ended June 30, 2019

96,524

1.0

7,118

0.1

7,171

1.8

4,836

2.3

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

171.18

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

95.48

95.36

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

344,034

189,656

55.1

As of March 31, 2020

331,140

181,990

55.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

21.00

-

21.00

42.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

21.00

-

21.00

42.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

185,000

(0.6)

12,000

(6.1)

12,100

(6.3)

8,150

(6.1)

163.88

September 30, 2020

Full year

353,000

1.3

19,000

2.9

19,100

2.6

11,300

(5.4)

227.22

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

54,409,168

shares

As of March 31, 2020

54,409,168

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

4,677,243

shares

As of March 31, 2020

4,677,174

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

49,731,956

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

50,652,406

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,625

22,586

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

19,821

20,995

Merchandise and finished goods

109,119

104,962

Raw materials and supplies

512

276

Other

7,106

8,488

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(534)

(544)

Total current assets

145,651

156,764

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

112,353

112,302

Land

34,355

34,355

Leased assets, net

3,515

3,552

Other, net

8,282

9,514

Total property, plant and equipment

158,505

159,724

Intangible assets

8,043

8,007

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,322

1,650

Deferred tax assets

7,820

8,093

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

8,218

8,239

Other

1,579

1,557

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total investments and other assets

18,939

19,538

Total non-current assets

185,489

187,270

Total assets

331,140

344,034

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

28,012

28,098

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

26,454

37,089

Short-term borrowings

8,500

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

4,169

4,169

Lease obligations

1,370

1,361

Income taxes payable

3,438

4,336

Provision for bonuses

1,818

2,897

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

19

5

Provision for loss on store closings

44

4

Provision for point card certificates

739

896

Provision for loss on disaster

4

2

Other

16,471

17,706

Total current liabilities

91,044

96,568

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

38,640

38,191

Lease obligations

2,618

2,659

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

124

124

officers)

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and

152

156

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

5,414

5,494

Asset retirement obligations

7,071

7,171

Other

4,083

4,011

Total non-current liabilities

58,105

57,809

Total liabilities

149,149

154,378

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

18,802

18,802

Capital surplus

25,260

25,260

Retained earnings

148,676

156,142

Treasury shares

(11,239)

(11,239)

Total shareholders' equity

181,499

188,965

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

72

290

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

27

13

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

390

387

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

491

690

Total net assets

181,990

189,656

Total liabilities and net assets

331,140

344,034

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

93,636

108,502

Cost of sales

64,159

73,264

Gross profit

29,476

35,238

Operating revenue

2,888

3,302

Operating gross profit

32,365

38,540

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,246

26,129

Operating profit

7,118

12,411

Non-operating income

Interest income

3

3

Foreign exchange gains

65

6

Other

75

51

Total non-operating income

143

60

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

47

37

Loss on cancellation of rental contracts

-

12

Burial cultural asset investigation expense

30

-

Other

13

7

Total non-operating expenses

91

57

Ordinary profit

7,171

12,414

Extraordinary income

Insurance claim income

5

11

Total extraordinary income

5

11

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

33

22

Loss on disaster

9

12

Impairment loss

-

4

Total extraordinary losses

43

40

Profit before income taxes

7,134

12,385

Income taxes - current

2,489

4,247

Income taxes - deferred

(191)

(374)

Total income taxes

2,297

3,872

Profit

4,836

8,512

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,836

8,512

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

4,836

8,512

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(6)

217

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

(14)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

491

(3)

Total other comprehensive income

484

199

Comprehensive income

5,321

8,712

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

5,321

8,712

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

6

Disclaimer

Komeri Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:35:02 UTC
