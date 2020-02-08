Log in
Komplett Bank ASA: Invitation to Q4 2019 results presentation

02/08/2020 | 04:23am EST
Komplett Bank ASA: Invitation to Q4 2019 results presentation
Komplett Bank will publish its interim report for Q4 2019 on Wednesday, 12 February at 07:00 CET. The quarterly report and presentation materials will be made available online at www.komplettbank.no and www.newsweb.no. CEO Jan Haglund and CFO Henning Fagerbakke will present the company's results at 10:00 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation and following Q&A session will be conducted in English and can be followed live via webcast at: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200212_9 It will be possible to ask questions online. For further information, please contact: Henning Fagerbakke, CFO tel: +47 95463720 email: ir@komplettbank.no About Komplett Bank ASA Komplett Bank is a focused Nordic digital niche bank offering personal loans, credit cards, deposit accounts and online point-of-sales finance products to consumers. The target group is creditworthy customers with stable personal finances and no payment remarks. Credit risk is managed largely by automated processes for credit assessment and underwriting. The bank has a diversified and balanced distribution model utilizing both public and proprietary channels. Operational efficiency and low cost is a foundation for Komplett Bank and is enabled by centralized operations, modern systems and digital set-up. To learn more, visit www.komplettbank.no This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Komplett Bank ASA published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 09:22:03 UTC
