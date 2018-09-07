Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Kona Gold Solutions Inc    KGKG

KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC (KGKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Hires Leader in Beverage Industry as New Vice President of Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the hiring of its new Vice President of Sales, Chris Selinger.  Kona Gold’s focus has been to build a top tier sales team and they have begun the process with bringing Mr. Selinger aboard to lead the Company’s national sales efforts.

Mr. Selinger comes to Kona Gold with over 25 years of proven success in business operations and sales, with over 10 of those years being in the beverage industry.  Mr. Selinger’s most remarkable achievement was signing over 88 new distributors for a national beverage brand in the Southeast region in 36 months, which increased yearly territory case sales from 70,000 cases to over 1.1 million cases.

“I am very excited to announce to our shareholders that we have filled a key position in the company with the hiring of our new V.P. of Sales, Chris Selinger,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Chris is well known and a leader in the beverage industry and has been recently courted by large national brands, but after visiting our beautiful corporate headquarters in Melbourne, FL, learning about our brands, and seeing the huge opportunity with being part of a growing company in an emerging market, he made his decision to join the Kona Gold team.”

Clark continued, “Mr. Selinger and I spent 3 days at Kona’s corporate office laying out Kona’s road-map, revenue goals, and product line extension over the next year, and what we came up with is very aggressive and will catapult Kona Gold’s brands to national levels.  Mr. Selinger is already in the process of reaching out and setting up meetings with distribution companies that he has built solid relationships with over his years in the beverage industry.”

Kona Gold continues to set sales records and is on track to once again have its best quarter in the third quarter of 2018.  The Company has projected fourth quarter sales to dwarf all previous quarters with the hiring of Mr. Selinger and the Company’s product line extensions.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:

http://www.konagoldhemp.com
https://www.facebook.com/konagoldhemp
https://twitter.com/konagoldhemp
https://www.instagram.com/konagoldhemp/

For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:

http://www.highdrateme.com
https://www.facebook.com/HighDrateMe/
https://twitter.com/highdrateme
https://www.instagram.com/highdrateme/

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and HighDrate, LLC.  Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com.  HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com.  The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.  

Investor Relations Contact:
investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

kona-gold-logo-split-leaf-medium.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC
03:01pKona Gold Solutions, Inc. Hires Leader in Beverage Industry as New Vice Presi..
GL
07/25KONA GOLD : Announces New Distributor in Massachusetts
AQ
07/24Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distributor in Massachusetts
GL
06/22KONA GOLD : Announces New Distribution Partner in California
AQ
06/21Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner in California
GL
05/08KONA GOLD : Announces New Distribution Partners in Bermuda and New York
AQ
05/07KONA GOLD : Announces New Distribution Partners in Bermuda and New York
AQ
04/20Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Moves Over 12,000 Units of Product in Last 30 Days
GL
04/20KONA GOLD : Retires 160 Million Shares
AQ
04/19Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Retires 160 Million Shares
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Kona Gold Solutions announces new distribution partner in California 
02/21269 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Correction, Crash, Or Slow Descent? 
02/07268 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Learn From An Examination Of Event Dates For The Prior 52.. 
01/30261 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Jeff Slowed Us Down, But 32% In Less Than 30 Days Is Not .. 
01/22260 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Equal-Weighted Portfolio Up Nearly 7% For The Week Ending.. 
Chart KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Kona Gold Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Clark Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC-39.32%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.85%43 560
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.41%41 233
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.14%33 504
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.88%30 012
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.12%26 500
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.