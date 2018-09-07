Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Hires Leader in Beverage Industry as New Vice President of Sales

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the hiring of its new Vice President of Sales, Chris Selinger. Kona Gold’s focus has been to build a top tier sales team and they have begun the process with bringing Mr. Selinger aboard to lead the Company’s national sales efforts.



Mr. Selinger comes to Kona Gold with over 25 years of proven success in business operations and sales, with over 10 of those years being in the beverage industry. Mr. Selinger’s most remarkable achievement was signing over 88 new distributors for a national beverage brand in the Southeast region in 36 months, which increased yearly territory case sales from 70,000 cases to over 1.1 million cases.

“I am very excited to announce to our shareholders that we have filled a key position in the company with the hiring of our new V.P. of Sales, Chris Selinger,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Chris is well known and a leader in the beverage industry and has been recently courted by large national brands, but after visiting our beautiful corporate headquarters in Melbourne, FL, learning about our brands, and seeing the huge opportunity with being part of a growing company in an emerging market, he made his decision to join the Kona Gold team.”

Clark continued, “Mr. Selinger and I spent 3 days at Kona’s corporate office laying out Kona’s road-map, revenue goals, and product line extension over the next year, and what we came up with is very aggressive and will catapult Kona Gold’s brands to national levels. Mr. Selinger is already in the process of reaching out and setting up meetings with distribution companies that he has built solid relationships with over his years in the beverage industry.”

Kona Gold continues to set sales records and is on track to once again have its best quarter in the third quarter of 2018. The Company has projected fourth quarter sales to dwarf all previous quarters with the hiring of Mr. Selinger and the Company’s product line extensions.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and HighDrate, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com . HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com . The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

