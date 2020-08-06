Log in
Konami : 1Q FY2021 Financial Results Presentation Material

08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT

FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results

Three months ended June 30, 2020

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

August 6, 2020

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Statements made in this presentation with respect to KONAMI HOLDINGS' current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, including forecasts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to it and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. A number of important factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to (1) Changes in economic conditions affecting our operations; (2) Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro; (3) the Company's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products, rapid developments in technology and subjective and changing consumer preferences; (4) the Company's ability to successfully expand internationally with a focus on our Digital Entertainment business, Amusement business and Gaming & Systems business; (5) the Company's ability to successfully expand the scope of our business and broaden our customer base through our Sports business; (6) Regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes; (7) the Company's expectations with regard to further acquisitions and the integration of any companies we may acquire; and (8) the outcome of contingencies.

  • Financial information included herein is not audited by independent public accountants
    1. Numbers included in this presentation material are;
      1. in accordance with IFRS
      2. rounded to the nearest one hundred million yen
    3. Revenues of each segment include inter-segment sales

2

Contents

 Consolidated Financial Results

4

 Revenue by Business Segment

5

 Profit by Business Segment

6

 Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021

7

 Digital Entertainment

8

 Amusement

9

 Gaming & Systems

10

 Sports

11

 Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline

12

 Consolidated Business Performance

14

 Consolidated Financial Position

15

 Consolidated Cash Flows

16

3

Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in Billions)

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Revenue

56.5

52.9

Segment profit (loss)

9.8

12.4

Other expenses

0.3

5.6

Operating profit

10.0

6.8

Profit before income taxes

9.7

6.3

Profit for the period

7.3

4.2

(attributable to owners of the parent)

Earnings per share (JPY)

53.83

31.48

  • COVID-19related loss etc. of ¥5.6 billion recognized in the line item "other expenses."

The loss, mainly booked under sports segment, contains fixed costs including personnel, depreciation and

rent expenses for sports clubs, which were incurred during the temporal closure period throughout Japan

in response to the state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request

from local governments to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

4

Revenue by Business Segment

(Yen in Billions)

Revenue

Digital Entertainment

Amusement Gaming & Systems

Sports

Eliminations

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

31.5

42.8

11.3

+36.0%

3.3

2.9

0.4

11.8%

6.8

3.0

3.8

56.4%

15.2

4.7

10.5

68.9%

0.4

0.5

0.2

-

Total

56.5

52.9

3.6

6.3%

5

Profit by Business Segment

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

Segment profit (loss)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Digital Entertainment

9.7

15.3

5.6

+57.9%

Amusement

0.5

0.2

0.8

-

Gaming & Systems

0.2

0.9

1.1

-

Sports

0.6

1.1

1.7

-

Corporate expenses and eliminations

1.2

0.7

0.5

-

Total Segment profit (loss)

9.8

12.4

2.6

+26.5%

Other income and other expenses

0.3

5.6

5.8

-

COVID-19 related loss

0.0

5.7

5.7

-

Other

0.3

0.1

0.1

-

10.0

6.8

Total Operating Profit

3.2

32.4%

6

Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021 (TBD)

With respect to the outlook, under the current circumstances where visibility is low on when COVID-19 will be under control and consumer spending will recover, it is difficult to reasonably calculate its impact on our guidance. Hence, consolidated earnings outlook and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been determined.

We will promptly disclose our guidance when a reasonable projection becomes possible.

7

Digital Entertainment

Revenue and segment profit

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Revenue

31.5

42.8

11.3

+36.0%

Segment profit

9.7

15.3

5.6

+57.9%

Operating profit

9.7

15.2

5.5

+56.8%

Margin

31%

35%

Note: Operating profit for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion

FY2021 Q1 summary

  • Mobile games marks quarterly record revenues and profit driven by PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL SPIRITS A, eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020), surpassing 300 million downloads, and Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS etc.
  • Released Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL, a new lineup from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game series
  • myClub mode from eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020) records strong sales driven by the Iconic Moment events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise
  • eSports initiatives: Hosted Virtual Interleague Games for the "eBASEBALL Pro League" in cooperation with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization; Qualifying round of the online tournament KC Grand Tournament

held for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS

8

Amusement

Revenue and segment profit

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Revenue

3.3

2.9

0.4

11.8%

Segment profit (loss)

0.5

0.2

0.8

-

Operating profit (loss)

0.5

0.3

0.9

-

Margin

17%

12%

Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion

FY2021 Q1 summary

  • Released the latest title of the QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY series, QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY: Kibou no Toki, and shipped the pinball-themedcoin-pusher game SMASH STADIUM
  • Affected sales of machines and e-amusement participation (revenue share business) due to temporal closure of amusement facilities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the facilities have resumed operations post the lifting of state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request from local governments, the recovery in number of visitors remains slow

9

Gaming & Systems

Revenue and segment profit

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Revenue

6.8

3.0

3.8

56.4%

Segment profit (loss)

0.2

0.9

1.1

-

Operating profit (loss)

0.2

1.2

1.3

-

Margin

2%

39%

Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes impact from factory shut-down) of JPY 0.2 billion

FY2021 Q1 summary

  • Launched the latest cabinet DIMENSION 27 in addition to shipping the flagship KX 43 and Concerto cabinets
  • Announced agreements to install the SYNKROS casino management system to Native American casinos
  • Measures were taken by governments of various nations in response to the coronavirus outbreak; with closures of casino facilities worldwide (with exceptions in some areas) since mid-March, gaming

business was forced to suspend most of its operations. Casinos have gradually resumed operations

from late May

10

Sports

Revenue and segment profit

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

3 months ended

3 months ended

June 2019

June 2020

Revenue

15.2

4.7

10.5

68.9%

Segment profit (loss)

0.6

1.1

1.7

-

Operating profit (loss)

0.8

6.4

7.2

-

Margin

5%

135%

Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes fixed cost during temporary closure) of JPY 5.3 billion

FY2021 Q1 summary

 State-of-emergency declared by the national government and business suspension requested by local governments as measures against the outbreak of coronavirus; decrease in revenues from temporary closure and reduced business hours of both directly-managed and outsourced facilities from April to May. Fixed costs during its closure recognized as one-off loss under the line item "other expenses"

 Since the declaration and the request have been lifted, with the highest priority of ensuring safety and security of customers and employees, the facilities resumed operations in phase and made

efforts to provide improved services for health promotion and hygiene management

11

Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline(1)

Release

Business

Title

Platform

Geography

Segment

Date

1

Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL

Card Game

Japan

Apr '20

DE

PS4 / Xbox One

Americas

Skelattack

Nintendo Switch™

Jun '20

DE

Europe

PC

eBASEBALL

PS4

Japan

Korea

Jul '20

DE

PAWAFURU PUROYAKYU 2020

Nintendo Switch™

Taiwan

eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE

PS4/Xbox One/PC

Global

Sep '20

DE

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

(2)

Momotaro Dentetsu

Nintendo Switch™

Japan

Nov '20

DE

- Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -

Americas

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE

Stadia™

Europe

Fall '20

DE

(3)

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS

App Store

China

TBD

DE

Chinese title: "游戏王：决斗链接"

Android

1 DE: Digital Entertainment 2 PS4 only in Japan

3 Available in designated countries

eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL

Skelattack

Momotaro Dentetsu

eBASEBALL

PAWAFURU PUROYAKYU 2020

- Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -

© 2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI (Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL)

© AKIRA SAKUMA ©Konami Digital Entertainment (Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -)

All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

12

(eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE / eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE)

Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline(2)

Release

Business

Title

Platform

Geography

Segment

Date

QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY Kibou no Toki

Amusement

Japan

Jun '20

AM

machine

Sengoku Collection 4

Amusement

Japan

Aug '20

AM

machine

FEATURE PREMIUM

Amusement

Japan

TBD

AM

MAH-JONG FIGHT CLUB 3

machine

FEATURE PREMIUM

Amusement

Japan

TBD

AM

Magical Halloween 7

machine

DUEL DREAM

Amusement

Japan

TBD

AM

machine

BUSOU SHINKI ARMORED PRINCESS

Amusement

Japan

TBD

AM

BATTLE CONDUCTOR

machine

FORTUNE TRINITY Seirei no Shihousai

Amusement

Japan

TBD

AM

machine

DIMENSION 27

Gaming

North

Jun '20

GS

machine

America

DIMENSION 49J

Gaming

North

H2 FY21

GS

machine

America

SYNK Vision

Gaming

North

TBD

GS

system

America

AM: Amusement GS: Gaming & Systems

Konami Amusement

QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY

Kibou no Toki

Konami Amusement

DUEL DREAM

DIMENSION 49J

Konami Amusement

FEATURE Premium

MAH-JONG FIGHT CLUB 3

Konami Digital Entertainment Konami Amusement

BUSOU SHINKI ARMORED

PRINCESS BATTLE CONDUCTOR

DIMENSION 27

13

Consolidated Business Performance

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2020 Q1 percentile

FY2021 Q1

percentile

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

Revenue

56.5

100.0%

52.9

100.0%

3.6

6.3%

Total cost of revenue

33.7

59.7%

30.1

56.8%

3.6

SG&A

13.0

23.0%

10.5

19.8%

2.5

Other income and other expenses

0.3

0.4%

5.6

10.5%

5.8

Operating profit

10.0

17.7%

6.8

12.8%

3.2

32.4%

Finance income

0.1

0.0

0.0

Finance costs

0.4

0.3

0.0

Profit from investments accounted

0.0

0.2

0.2

for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

9.7

17.2%

6.3

11.9%

3.4

35.3%

Income taxes

2.4

4.3%

2.1

4.0%

0.3

Profit for the period

7.3

12.9%

4.2

7.9%

3.1

42.4%

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

7.3

12.9%

4.2

7.9%

3.1

42.4%

Non-controlling interests

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0%

0.0

14

Consolidated Financial Position

(Yen in Billions)

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

2020

2020

change

2019

2020

change

Current assets

Current liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents

131.4

132.8

1.4

Bonds and borrowings

28.3

30.4

2.1

Trade and other receivables

29.9

29.1

0.8

Trade and other payables

31.3

25.7

5.6

Inventories

10.0

9.6

0.4

Other current liabilities

37.2

41.0

3.8

Other current assets

16.4

19.4

3.0

Total current liabilities

96.8

97.1

0.4

Total current assets

187.7

190.9

3.1

Non-current liabilities

(44.8%)

(45.2%)

Bonds and borrowings

9.9

9.9

0.0

Non-current assets

Other non-current liabilities

43.6

43.1

0.5

Property, plant and equipment, net

116.6

115.8

0.8

Total non-current liabilities

53.4

53.0

0.5

Goodwill and intangible assets

34.4

36.0

1.6

Total liabilities

150.2

150.1

0.1

Investment Property

32.5

32.5

0.0

Total equity attributable to

268.1

271.5

3.4

owners of the parent

Deferred tax assets

23.7

23.8

0.1

(64.0%)

(64.3%)

Other non-current assets

24.1

23.4

0.7

per share: JPY

(2012.85)

(2038.15)

(25.30)

Total non-current assets

231.4

231.5

0.1

Non-controlling interests

0.8

0.8

0.0

(55.2%)

(54.8%)

Total equity

268.9

272.3

3.4

Total assets

419.1

422.4

3.3

Total liabilities and equity

419.1

422.4

3.3

Issued JPY60B unsecured bonds on July 16, 2020

15

Consolidated Cash Flows

FY2021

JPY in billions

Q1

Operating CF

Investing CF

FX

Apr 1, 2020

.

Financing CF

Jun 30, 2020

＋６.

＋０.

.

１３１.

１３２.

. billion increase

FY2020

Q1

Operating CF

Investing CF

Apr 1, 2019

＋７.

.

Financing CF

Jun 30, 2019

１２.

FX

.

１５９.

１４７.

１１. billion decrease

16

THANK YOU

©KONAMI

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:23:03 UTC
