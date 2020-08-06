Konami : 1Q FY2021 Financial Results Presentation Material
0
08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT
FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results
Three months ended June 30, 2020
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
August 6, 2020
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Statements made in this presentation with respect to KONAMI HOLDINGS' current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, including forecasts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to it and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. A number of important factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to (1) Changes in economic conditions affecting our operations; (2) Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro; (3) the Company's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products, rapid developments in technology and subjective and changing consumer preferences; (4) the Company's ability to successfully expand internationally with a focus on our Digital Entertainment business, Amusement business and Gaming & Systems business; (5) the Company's ability to successfully expand the scope of our business and broaden our customer base through our Sports business; (6) Regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes; (7) the Company's expectations with regard to further acquisitions and the integration of any companies we may acquire; and (8) the outcome of contingencies.
Financial information included herein is not audited by independent public accountants
Numbers included in this presentation material are;
in accordance with IFRS
rounded to the nearest one hundred million yen
Revenues of each segment include inter-segment sales
2
Contents
Consolidated Financial Results
4
Revenue by Business Segment
5
Profit by Business Segment
6
Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021
7
Digital Entertainment
8
Amusement
9
Gaming & Systems
10
Sports
11
Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline
12
Consolidated Business Performance
14
Consolidated Financial Position
15
Consolidated Cash Flows
16
3
Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in Billions)
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Revenue
56.5
52.9
Segment profit (loss)
9.8
12.4
Other expenses
0.3
5.6
※
Operating profit
10.0
6.8
Profit before income taxes
9.7
6.3
Profit for the period
7.3
4.2
(attributable to owners of the parent)
Earnings per share (JPY)
53.83
31.48
COVID-19related loss etc. of ¥5.6 billion recognized in the line item "other expenses."
The loss, mainly booked under sports segment, contains fixed costs including personnel, depreciation and
rent expenses for sports clubs, which were incurred during the temporal closure period throughout Japan
in response to the state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request
from local governments to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.
4
Revenue by Business Segment
(Yen in Billions)
Revenue
Digital Entertainment
Amusement Gaming & Systems
Sports
Eliminations
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
31.5
42.8
11.3
+36.0%
3.3
2.9
△ 0.4
△11.8%
6.8
3.0
△ 3.8
△56.4%
15.2
4.7
△ 10.5
△68.9%
△ 0.4
△ 0.5
△ 0.2
-
Total
56.5
52.9
△ 3.6
△6.3%
5
Profit by Business Segment
(Yen in Billions)
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
Segment profit (loss)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Digital Entertainment
9.7
15.3
5.6
+57.9%
Amusement
0.5
0.2
△ 0.8
-
Gaming & Systems
0.2
0.9
△ 1.1
-
Sports
0.6
1.1
△ 1.7
-
Corporate expenses and eliminations
△ 1.2
0.7
0.5
-
Total Segment profit (loss)
9.8
12.4
2.6
+26.5%
Other income and other expenses
0.3
5.6
△ 5.8
-
COVID-19 related loss
0.0
5.7
△ 5.7
-
Other
0.3
0.1
△ 0.1
-
10.0
6.8
△
△
Total Operating Profit
3.2
32.4%
6
Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021 (TBD)
With respect to the outlook, under the current circumstances where visibility is low on when COVID-19 will be under control and consumer spending will recover, it is difficult to reasonably calculate its impact on our guidance. Hence, consolidated earnings outlook and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been determined.
We will promptly disclose our guidance when a reasonable projection becomes possible.
7
Digital Entertainment
Revenue and segment profit
(Yen in Billions)
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Revenue
31.5
42.8
11.3
+36.0%
Segment profit
9.7
15.3
5.6
+57.9%
Operating profit
9.7
15.2
5.5
+56.8%
Margin
31%
35%
Note: Operating profit for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion
FY2021 Q1 summary
Mobile games marks quarterly record revenues and profit driven by PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL SPIRITS A, eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020), surpassing 300 million downloads, and Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS etc.
Released Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL, a new lineup from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game series
myClub mode from eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020) records strong sales driven by the Iconic Moment events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise
eSports initiatives: Hosted Virtual Interleague Games for the "eBASEBALL Pro League" in cooperation with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization; Qualifying round of the online tournament KC Grand Tournament
held for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS
8
Amusement
Revenue and segment profit
(Yen in Billions)
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Revenue
3.3
2.9
△ 0.4
△11.8%
Segment profit (loss)
0.5
△ 0.2
△ 0.8
-
Operating profit (loss)
0.5
△ 0.3
△ 0.9
-
Margin
17%
△12%
Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion
FY2021 Q1 summary
Released the latest title of the QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY series, QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY: Kibou no Toki, and shipped the pinball-themedcoin-pusher game SMASH STADIUM
Affected sales of machines and e-amusement participation (revenue share business) due to temporal closure of amusement facilities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the facilities have resumed operations post the lifting of state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request from local governments, the recovery in number of visitors remains slow
9
Gaming & Systems
Revenue and segment profit
(Yen in Billions)
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Revenue
6.8
3.0
△ 3.8
△56.4%
Segment profit (loss)
0.2
△ 0.9
△ 1.1
-
Operating profit (loss)
0.2
△ 1.2
△ 1.3
-
Margin
2%
△39%
Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes impact from factory shut-down) of JPY 0.2 billion
FY2021 Q1 summary
Launched the latest cabinet DIMENSION 27 in addition to shipping the flagship KX 43 and Concerto cabinets
Announced agreements to install the SYNKROS casino management system to Native American casinos
Measures were taken by governments of various nations in response to the coronavirus outbreak; with closures of casino facilities worldwide (with exceptions in some areas) since mid-March, gaming
business was forced to suspend most of its operations. Casinos have gradually resumed operations
from late May
10
Sports
Revenue and segment profit
(Yen in Billions)
YoY
YoY
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Change
Change
(Amount)
(%)
3 months ended
3 months ended
June 2019
June 2020
Revenue
15.2
4.7
△ 10.5
△68.9%
Segment profit (loss)
0.6
△ 1.1
△ 1.7
-
Operating profit (loss)
0.8
△ 6.4
△ 7.2
-
Margin
5%
△135%
Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes fixed cost during temporary closure) of JPY 5.3 billion
FY2021 Q1 summary
State-of-emergency declared by the national government and business suspension requested by local governments as measures against the outbreak of coronavirus; decrease in revenues from temporary closure and reduced business hours of both directly-managed and outsourced facilities from April to May. Fixed costs during its closure recognized as one-off loss under the line item "other expenses"
Since the declaration and the request have been lifted, with the highest priority of ensuring safety and security of customers and employees, the facilities resumed operations in phase and made
efforts to provide improved services for health promotion and hygiene management
Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:23:03 UTC