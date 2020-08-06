Konami : 1Q FY2021 Financial Results Presentation Material 0 08/06/2020 | 05:24am EDT Send by mail :

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Statements made in this presentation with respect to KONAMI HOLDINGS' current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, including forecasts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to it and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. A number of important factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to (1) Changes in economic conditions affecting our operations; (2) Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro; (3) the Company's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products, rapid developments in technology and subjective and changing consumer preferences; (4) the Company's ability to successfully expand internationally with a focus on our Digital Entertainment business, Amusement business and Gaming & Systems business; (5) the Company's ability to successfully expand the scope of our business and broaden our customer base through our Sports business; (6) Regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes; (7) the Company's expectations with regard to further acquisitions and the integration of any companies we may acquire; and (8) the outcome of contingencies. Financial information included herein is not audited by independent public accountants

Numbers included in this presentation material are; in accordance with IFRS rounded to the nearest one hundred million yen Revenues of each segment include inter-segment sales

2 Contents  Consolidated Financial Results 4  Revenue by Business Segment 5  Profit by Business Segment 6  Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021 7  Digital Entertainment 8  Amusement 9  Gaming & Systems 10  Sports 11  Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline 12  Consolidated Business Performance 14  Consolidated Financial Position 15  Consolidated Cash Flows 16 3 Consolidated Financial Results (Yen in Billions) FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Revenue 56.5 52.9 Segment profit (loss) 9.8 12.4 Other expenses 0.3 5.6 ※ Operating profit 10.0 6.8 Profit before income taxes 9.7 6.3 Profit for the period 7.3 4.2 (attributable to owners of the parent) Earnings per share (JPY) 53.83 31.48 COVID-19 related loss etc. of ¥5.6 billion recognized in the line item "other expenses." The loss, mainly booked under sports segment, contains fixed costs including personnel, depreciation and rent expenses for sports clubs, which were incurred during the temporal closure period throughout Japan in response to the state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request from local governments to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. 4 Revenue by Business Segment (Yen in Billions) Revenue Digital Entertainment Amusement Gaming & Systems Sports Eliminations YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 31.5 42.8 11.3 +36.0% 3.3 2.9 △ 0.4 △11.8% 6.8 3.0 △ 3.8 △56.4% 15.2 4.7 △ 10.5 △68.9% △ 0.4 △ 0.5 △ 0.2 - Total 56.5 52.9 △ 3.6 △6.3% 5 Profit by Business Segment (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) Segment profit (loss) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Digital Entertainment 9.7 15.3 5.6 +57.9% Amusement 0.5 0.2 △ 0.8 - Gaming & Systems 0.2 0.9 △ 1.1 - Sports 0.6 1.1 △ 1.7 - Corporate expenses and eliminations △ 1.2 0.7 0.5 - Total Segment profit (loss) 9.8 12.4 2.6 +26.5% Other income and other expenses 0.3 5.6 △ 5.8 - COVID-19 related loss 0.0 5.7 △ 5.7 - Other 0.3 0.1 △ 0.1 - 10.0 6.8 △ △ Total Operating Profit 3.2 32.4% 6 Earnings and dividend guidance for FY2021 (TBD) With respect to the outlook, under the current circumstances where visibility is low on when COVID-19 will be under control and consumer spending will recover, it is difficult to reasonably calculate its impact on our guidance. Hence, consolidated earnings outlook and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been determined. We will promptly disclose our guidance when a reasonable projection becomes possible. 7 Digital Entertainment Revenue and segment profit (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Revenue 31.5 42.8 11.3 +36.0% Segment profit 9.7 15.3 5.6 +57.9% Operating profit 9.7 15.2 5.5 +56.8% Margin 31% 35% Note: Operating profit for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion FY2021 Q1 summary Mobile games marks quarterly record revenues and profit driven by PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL SPIRITS A, eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020), surpassing 300 million downloads, and Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS etc.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS etc. Released Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL, a new lineup from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game series

Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL, a new lineup from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game series myClub mode from eFootball Winning Eleven 2020 (eFootball PES 2020) records strong sales driven by the Iconic Moment events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise

eSports initiatives: Hosted Virtual Interleague Games for the "eBASEBALL Pro League" in cooperation with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization; Qualifying round of the online tournament KC Grand Tournament held for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS 8 Amusement Revenue and segment profit (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Revenue 3.3 2.9 △ 0.4 △11.8% Segment profit (loss) 0.5 △ 0.2 △ 0.8 - Operating profit (loss) 0.5 △ 0.3 △ 0.9 - Margin 17% △12% Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes labor cost during furlough) of JPY 0.1 billion FY2021 Q1 summary Released the latest title of the QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY series, QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY: Kibou no Toki, and shipped the pinball-themedcoin-pusher game SMASH STADIUM

pinball-themedcoin-pusher game SMASH STADIUM Affected sales of machines and e-amusement participation (revenue share business) due to temporal closure of amusement facilities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the facilities have resumed operations post the lifting of state-of-emergency declaration from the government and business suspension request from local governments, the recovery in number of visitors remains slow 9 Gaming & Systems Revenue and segment profit (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Revenue 6.8 3.0 △ 3.8 △56.4% Segment profit (loss) 0.2 △ 0.9 △ 1.1 - Operating profit (loss) 0.2 △ 1.2 △ 1.3 - Margin 2% △39% Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes impact from factory shut-down) of JPY 0.2 billion FY2021 Q1 summary Launched the latest cabinet DIMENSION 27 in addition to shipping the flagship KX 43 and Concerto cabinets

Announced agreements to install the SYNKROS casino management system to Native American casinos

Measures were taken by governments of various nations in response to the coronavirus outbreak; with closures of casino facilities worldwide (with exceptions in some areas) since mid-March, gaming business was forced to suspend most of its operations. Casinos have gradually resumed operations from late May 10 Sports Revenue and segment profit (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Q1 Change Change (Amount) (%) 3 months ended 3 months ended June 2019 June 2020 Revenue 15.2 4.7 △ 10.5 △68.9% Segment profit (loss) 0.6 △ 1.1 △ 1.7 - Operating profit (loss) 0.8 △ 6.4 △ 7.2 - Margin 5% △135% Note: Operating profit (loss) for FY2021 includes COVID-19 related loss (includes fixed cost during temporary closure) of JPY 5.3 billion FY2021 Q1 summary  State-of-emergency declared by the national government and business suspension requested by local governments as measures against the outbreak of coronavirus; decrease in revenues from temporary closure and reduced business hours of both directly-managed and outsourced facilities from April to May. Fixed costs during its closure recognized as one-off loss under the line item "other expenses"  Since the declaration and the request have been lifted, with the highest priority of ensuring safety and security of customers and employees, the facilities resumed operations in phase and made efforts to provide improved services for health promotion and hygiene management 11 Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline(1) Release Business Title Platform Geography Segment Date （※1） Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL Card Game Japan Apr '20 DE PS4 / Xbox One Americas Skelattack Nintendo Switch™ Jun '20 DE Europe PC eBASEBALL PS4 Japan Korea Jul '20 DE PAWAFURU PUROYAKYU 2020 Nintendo Switch™ Taiwan eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE PS4/Xbox One/PC Global Sep '20 DE eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (※2) Momotaro Dentetsu Nintendo Switch™ Japan Nov '20 DE - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! - Americas SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE Stadia™ Europe Fall '20 DE (※3) Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS App Store China TBD DE Chinese title: "游戏王：决斗链接" Android ※1 DE: Digital Entertainment ※2 PS4 only in Japan ※3 Available in designated countries eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL Skelattack Momotaro Dentetsu eBASEBALL PAWAFURU PUROYAKYU 2020 - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! - © 2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI (Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL) © AKIRA SAKUMA ©Konami Digital Entertainment (Momotaro Dentetsu - Showa Heisei Reiwa mo teiban! -) All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license. 12 (eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 SEASON UPDATE / eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE) Titles Released in Apr - Jun 2020 / Pipeline(2) Release Business Title Platform Geography Segment Date （ ※） QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY Kibou no Toki Amusement Japan Jun '20 AM machine Sengoku Collection 4 Amusement Japan Aug '20 AM machine FEATURE PREMIUM Amusement Japan TBD AM MAH-JONG FIGHT CLUB 3 machine FEATURE PREMIUM Amusement Japan TBD AM Magical Halloween 7 machine DUEL DREAM Amusement Japan TBD AM machine BUSOU SHINKI ARMORED PRINCESS Amusement Japan TBD AM BATTLE CONDUCTOR machine FORTUNE TRINITY Seirei no Shihousai Amusement Japan TBD AM machine DIMENSION 27 Gaming North Jun '20 GS machine America DIMENSION 49J Gaming North H2 FY21 GS machine America SYNK Vision Gaming North TBD GS system America ※ AM: Amusement GS: Gaming & Systems ⒸKonami Amusement QUIZ MAGIC ACADEMY Kibou no Toki ⒸKonami Amusement DUEL DREAM DIMENSION 49J ⒸKonami Amusement FEATURE Premium MAH-JONG FIGHT CLUB 3 ⒸKonami Digital Entertainment ⒸKonami Amusement BUSOU SHINKI ARMORED PRINCESS BATTLE CONDUCTOR DIMENSION 27 13 Consolidated Business Performance (Yen in Billions) YoY YoY FY2020 Q1 percentile FY2021 Q1 percentile Change Change (Amount) (%) Revenue 56.5 100.0% 52.9 100.0% △ 3.6 △6.3% Total cost of revenue △ 33.7 59.7% △ 30.1 56.8% 3.6 SG&A △ 13.0 23.0% △ 10.5 19.8% 2.5 Other income and other expenses 0.3 △0.4% △ 5.6 10.5% △ 5.8 Operating profit 10.0 17.7% 6.8 12.8% △ 3.2 △32.4% Finance income 0.1 0.0 △ 0.0 Finance costs △ 0.4 △ 0.3 0.0 Profit from investments accounted △ 0.0 △ 0.2 △ 0.2 for using the equity method Profit before income taxes 9.7 17.2% 6.3 11.9% △ 3.4 △35.3% Income taxes △ 2.4 4.3% △ 2.1 4.0% 0.3 Profit for the period 7.3 12.9% 4.2 7.9% △ 3.1 △42.4% Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 7.3 12.9% 4.2 7.9% △ 3.1 △42.4% Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0 14 Consolidated Financial Position (Yen in Billions) Mar 31, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2020 2020 change 2019 2020 change Current assets Current liabilities Cash and cash equivalents 131.4 132.8 1.4 Bonds and borrowings 28.3 30.4 2.1 Trade and other receivables 29.9 29.1 △ 0.8 Trade and other payables 31.3 25.7 △ 5.6 Inventories 10.0 9.6 △ 0.4 Other current liabilities 37.2 41.0 3.8 Other current assets 16.4 19.4 3.0 Total current liabilities 96.8 97.1 0.4 Total current assets 187.7 190.9 3.1 Non-current liabilities (44.8%) (45.2%) Bonds and borrowings 9.9 9.9 0.0 Non-current assets Other non-current liabilities 43.6 43.1 △ 0.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 116.6 115.8 △ 0.8 Total non-current liabilities 53.4 53.0 △ 0.5 Goodwill and intangible assets 34.4 36.0 1.6 Total liabilities 150.2 150.1 △ 0.1 Investment Property 32.5 32.5 △0.0 Total equity attributable to 268.1 271.5 3.4 owners of the parent Deferred tax assets 23.7 23.8 0.1 (64.0%) (64.3%) Other non-current assets 24.1 23.4 △ 0.7 （per share: JPY） (2012.85) (2038.15) (25.30) Total non-current assets 231.4 231.5 0.1 Non-controlling interests 0.8 0.8 0.0 (55.2%) (54.8%) Total equity 268.9 272.3 3.4 Total assets 419.1 422.4 3.3 Total liabilities and equity 419.1 422.4 3.3 ※Issued JPY60B unsecured bonds on July 16, 2020 15 Consolidated Cash Flows FY2021 （JPY in billions ） Q1 Operating CF Investing CF FX Apr 1, 2020 △３.６ Financing CF Jun 30, 2020 ＋６.７ ＋０.１ △１.９ １３１.４ １３２.８ １.４ billion increase FY2020 Q1 Operating CF Investing CF Apr 1, 2019 ＋７.５ △５.６ Financing CF Jun 30, 2019 △１２.４ FX △０.８ １５９.２ １４７.９ １１.４ billion decrease 16 THANK YOU ©KONAMI Attachments Original document

