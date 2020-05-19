Konami : Notice regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION has adapted resolutions regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers at its Board of Directors today.

Candidates for Director will be formally determined by resolution at the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 25, 2020.

1. New Candidates for Appointment as Director

Name

(DOB YYYY/MM/DD) Resume, position and areas of responsibility at the Company,

and significant concurrent position Hideki Hayakawa (1970/06/17) Sep. 1996 Joined the Company Apr. 2015 Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (to present) Jun. 2017 Corporate Officer (to present) Significant concurrent positions: Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. Chairman, COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLIER'S ASSOCIATION (CESA) Director, Japan esports Union (JeSU) Katsunori Okita (1968/02/01) Apr. 1990 Joined the Company Aug. 2016 Representative Director, President, Konami Amusement Co., Ltd. (to present) Jun. 2018 Corporate Officer (to present) Significant concurrent positions: Representative Director, President, Konami Amusement Co., Ltd. Director, Japan Amusement Industry Association Auditor, NIPPON DENDOSHIKI YUGIKIKOGYO KYODOKUMIAI

2. Resigning Directors

Directors Takuya Kozuki, Osamu Nakano and Satoshi Sakamoto are scheduled to resign at the conclusion of the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to the expiration of their term of office.

Osamu Nakano is scheduled to take the role of Advisor at KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, while Satoshi Sakamoto continues to serve as Chairman of Konami Gaming, Inc. and Chairman of Konami Australia Pty Ltd.

3. Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers

Representative Director, Chairman Kagemasa Kozuki Representative Director, President Kimihiko Higashio Director Hideki Hayakawa (Newly Appointed) Director Katsunori Okita (Newly Appointed) Director Yoshihiro Matsuura Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time) Shinichi Furukawa Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time, Outside) Minoru Maruoka Director (Outside) Akira Gemma Director (Outside) Kaori Yamaguchi Director (Outside) Kimito Kubo Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Takayoshi Yashiro Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Chikara Kawakita Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Hideo Shimada

Corporate Officer Junichi Motobayashi Corporate Officer Kazuhiko Uehara Corporate Officer Shinichiro Yoneyama Corporate Officer Yutaka Abe (Newly Appointed)

4. Organizational Restructuring (Effective June 1, 2020)

· Finance Division

Finance & Accounting Department shall be elevated to become the newly established Finance Division.

· General Affairs Division

General Affairs shall be elevated to become the newly established General Affairs Division.

5. Personnel Changes (Effective June 1, 2020)