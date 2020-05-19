Log in
Konami : Notice regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers

05/19/2020 | 03:38am EDT

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION has adapted resolutions regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers at its Board of Directors today.
Candidates for Director will be formally determined by resolution at the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 25, 2020.

1. New Candidates for Appointment as Director

Name
(DOB YYYY/MM/DD)

Resume, position and areas of responsibility at the Company,
and significant concurrent position

Hideki Hayakawa

(1970/06/17)

Sep. 1996 Joined the Company
Apr. 2015 Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (to present)
Jun. 2017 Corporate Officer (to present)
Significant concurrent positions:
Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Chairman, COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLIER'S ASSOCIATION (CESA)
Director, Japan esports Union (JeSU)
Katsunori Okita

(1968/02/01)

Apr. 1990 Joined the Company
Aug. 2016 Representative Director, President, Konami Amusement Co., Ltd. (to present)
Jun. 2018 Corporate Officer (to present)
Significant concurrent positions:
Representative Director, President, Konami Amusement Co., Ltd.
Director, Japan Amusement Industry Association
Auditor, NIPPON DENDOSHIKI YUGIKIKOGYO KYODOKUMIAI

2. Resigning Directors

Directors Takuya Kozuki, Osamu Nakano and Satoshi Sakamoto are scheduled to resign at the conclusion of the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to the expiration of their term of office.
Osamu Nakano is scheduled to take the role of Advisor at KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, while Satoshi Sakamoto continues to serve as Chairman of Konami Gaming, Inc. and Chairman of Konami Australia Pty Ltd.

3. Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers

Representative Director, Chairman Kagemasa Kozuki
Representative Director, President Kimihiko Higashio
Director Hideki Hayakawa (Newly Appointed)
Director Katsunori Okita (Newly Appointed)
Director Yoshihiro Matsuura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time) Shinichi Furukawa
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time, Outside) Minoru Maruoka
Director (Outside) Akira Gemma
Director (Outside) Kaori Yamaguchi
Director (Outside) Kimito Kubo
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Takayoshi Yashiro
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Chikara Kawakita
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside) Hideo Shimada
Corporate Officer Junichi Motobayashi
Corporate Officer Kazuhiko Uehara
Corporate Officer Shinichiro Yoneyama
Corporate Officer Yutaka Abe (Newly Appointed)

4. Organizational Restructuring (Effective June 1, 2020)

· Finance Division
Finance & Accounting Department shall be elevated to become the newly established Finance Division.

· General Affairs Division
General Affairs shall be elevated to become the newly established General Affairs Division.

5. Personnel Changes (Effective June 1, 2020)

Name New Title Old Title
Junichi Motobayashi Corporate Officer,
Finance Division 		Corporate Officer,
Finance & Accounting Department
Shinichiro Yoneyama Corporate Officer,
General Affairs Division 		Corporate Officer,
General Affairs
Yutaka Abe Corporate Officer,
Human Resources Division 		General Manager ,
Human Resources Division

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:37:02 UTC
