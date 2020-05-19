Konami : Notice regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION has adapted resolutions regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director, Organizational Restructuring and Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers at its Board of Directors today.
Candidates for Director will be formally determined by resolution at the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 25, 2020.
1. New Candidates for Appointment as Director
Name
(DOB YYYY/MM/DD)
Resume, position and areas of responsibility at the Company,
and significant concurrent position
Hideki Hayakawa
(1970/06/17)
Sep. 1996
Joined the Company
Apr. 2015
Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (to present)
Jun. 2017
Corporate Officer (to present)
Significant concurrent positions:
Representative Director, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Chairman, COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLIER'S ASSOCIATION (CESA)
Directors Takuya Kozuki, Osamu Nakano and Satoshi Sakamoto are scheduled to resign at the conclusion of the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to the expiration of their term of office.
Osamu Nakano is scheduled to take the role of Advisor at KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, while Satoshi Sakamoto continues to serve as Chairman of Konami Gaming, Inc. and Chairman of Konami Australia Pty Ltd.
