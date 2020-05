Konami : Notice regarding Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/Corporate Officers of our Group Companies

Group companies of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION has made the following personnel changes, all effective on June 1, 2020.

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, Chairman Kimihiko Higashio Representative Director, President Hideki Hayakawa Audit & Supervisory Board Member Shinichi Furukawa

Chief Operating Officer Hideki Hayakawa Senior Executive Officer Sadaaki Kaneyoshi Executive Officer Shoji Dewa Corporate Officer Koji Kobayashi Corporate Officer Naoki Morita Corporate Officer Yasushi Ishihara Corporate Officer Kimihiro Horiuchi Corporate Officer Masato Kubota

* Yoshihiko Ota will be resigning his position as Corporate Officer on June 1 but continue to serve as Headmaster, School Development Section.

KONAMI GAMING JAPAN CORPORATION

Representative Director, President Kimihiko Higashio Newly Appointed Director Kazuya Kozuki Director Katsunori Okita

* Satoshi Sakamoto will be resigning on June 1.

Konami Sports Co., Ltd.

Director, Chairman Akira Ochiai Representative Director, President Junichi Arisaka Newly Appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Member Minoru Maruoka

Chief Operating Officer Junichi Arisaka Newly Appointed Corporate Officer Hiroaki Tanaka Newly Appointed (IT Personnel) Corporate Officer Jun Okada Corporate Officer Hidekazu Seo Corporate Officer Seichiro Kishikawa Corporate Officer Satoshi Yamanaka Corporate Officer Takeshi Murota Corporate Officer Chiaki Nakajima Corporate Officer Shusuke Sasaki Corporate Officer Takehiko Nagano Corporate Officer Kosuke Kuroda

* Akira Ochiai will be resigning his position as Chief Operating Officer on June 1.

Biography: Representative Director, President, Konami Sports Co., Ltd.

Name Junichi Arisaka Place of Birth Tokyo Education March 1995 - Nihon University, College of Law, Business Law DOB March 10, 1971