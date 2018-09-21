Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 21.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. – Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d

Croatian Financial Services

Supervisory Agency

Miramarska 24 b 10000 Zagreb

Zagreb, on 21th September 2018

Subject: Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. - Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Croatian Capital Market Act, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. with headquarters in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, hereby notifies that the investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE):

- On 19 September 2018,25 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 660,00 per share, representing 0.00097 % of the Company's issued share capital.

- On 20 September 2018, 50 shares, identification code KOEI-RA, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 660,00 per share, representing 0.0019% of the Company's issued share capital.

After the aforementioned acquisition, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. owns 11.998 of own shares (ticker KOEI-R-A) which comprise 0.466 per cent of the share capital and provide 0.466 per cent of the votes at the Assembly.

