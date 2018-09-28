Log in
KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D. (KONL)
  Report  
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 28.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. – Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

09/28/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d

Croatian Financial Services

Supervisory Agency

Miramarska 24 b 10000 Zagreb

Zagreb, on 28th September 2018

Subject: Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. - Notice regarding the acquisition of own shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Croatian Capital Market Act, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. with headquarters in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, hereby notifies that the investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE):

- On 26 September 2018, 1.450 shares, identification code KOEI-RA were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 660,00 per share, representing 0.0564% of the Company's issued share capital.

After the aforementioned acquisition, Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. owns 13.749 of own shares (ticker KOEI-R-A) which comprise 0.535 per cent of the share capital and provide 0.535 per cent of the votes at the Assembly.

Yours faithfully,

Management Board of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Končar - Elektroindustrija d.d., Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb, Hrvatska, www.koncar.hr

Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora: Petar Vlaić; Uprava: Darinko Bago; predsjednik, Miki Huljić. Marina Kralj Miliša, Davor Mladina, Miroslav Poljak; članovi Registrirano: Trgovački sud Zagreb, MBS 0800409036, Žiro račun: Zagrebačka banka d.d., poslovni račun broj 2360000-1101376107, MB: 3282635, OIB: 45050126417

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:11:09 UTC
