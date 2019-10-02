Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Koncar-Elektroindustrija d.d.    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR AT THE 5th INTERNATIONAL COLLOQUIUM ON TRANSFORMERS IN OPATIJA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT

At the International Colloquium on Transformers three main topics will be discussed:

  • Numerical modeling,
  • Materials, components and new technologies in the field of transformers, and
  • Transformer life management.

KONČAR will once again be the gold sponsor of the event, and as part of the colloquium we will hold a presentation on 10 October at 19:00 h.

For this colloquium, 62 papers were accepted, and at the exhibition area, participants will be able to meet the world's leading manufacturers of transformers and their components.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D
05:39aKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR AT THE 5th INTERNATIONAL COLLOQUIUM O..
PU
09/30KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR at the MAKO CIGRE conference in Ohrid..
PU
09/23KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KonČar at the expo ferroviaria fair in milan
PU
09/18KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : Completed factory testing of excitation systems f..
PU
08/19KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : Instrument transformers delivered to Malaysia
PU
08/06KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR – Power Plant and Electric Trac..
PU
07/16KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : The pilot project titled “Remote meter and ..
PU
07/12KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : The Laboratory Centre of KONČAR – Elec..
PU
05/21KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR at the 14th CIGRE-CIRED Slovenia conf..
PU
05/03KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 03.05.2019. Supplement to the Agenda of the Annua..
PU
More news
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2019 2 711 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Finance 2019 452 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 1 675 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 735,00  HRK
Last Close Price 655,00  HRK
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darinko Bago Chairman-Management Board
Petar Vlaic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jasminka Belacic Member-Supervisory Board
Vicko Feric Member-Supervisory Board
Josip Lasic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.247
ABB LTD3.93%41 919
ABB INDIA LTD15.72%4 562
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-23.94%2 921
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 565
HENAN PINGGAO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-13.00%1 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group