Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR AT THE 5th INTERNATIONAL COLLOQUIUM ON TRANSFORMERS IN OPATIJA

At the International Colloquium on Transformers three main topics will be discussed:

Numerical modeling,

Materials, components and new technologies in the field of transformers, and

Transformer life management.

KONČAR will once again be the gold sponsor of the event, and as part of the colloquium we will hold a presentation on 10 October at 19:00 h.

For this colloquium, 62 papers were accepted, and at the exhibition area, participants will be able to meet the world's leading manufacturers of transformers and their components.