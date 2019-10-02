Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR AT THE 5th INTERNATIONAL COLLOQUIUM ON TRANSFORMERS IN OPATIJA

At the International Colloquium on Transformers three main topics will be discussed:
-
Numerical modeling,
-
Materials, components and new technologies in the field of transformers, and
-
Transformer life management.
KONČAR will once again be the gold sponsor of the event, and as part of the colloquium we will hold a presentation on 10 October at 19:00 h.
For this colloquium, 62 papers were accepted, and at the exhibition area, participants will be able to meet the world's leading manufacturers of transformers and their components.
