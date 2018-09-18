Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR at the InnoTrans 2018 fair in Berlin, 18 – 21 September 2018

Today begins the leading international trade fair for transport industry and technology, which will be held in Berlin from 18 to 21 September 2018. The fair is held every other year since 1996 and it brings together the most important companies from this field.

At the pavilion no. 3.2, exhibition booth 307, KONČAR will present its product range in the field of transport and transport technology. Exhibits pertaining to the field of railway transport will include KONTRAC PS800 (a semiconductor building block) and a three-phase asynchronous traction motor.