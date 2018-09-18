Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Koncar-Elektroindustrija d.d.    KONL   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D. (KONL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR at the InnoTrans 2018 fair in Berlin, 18 – 21 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Today begins the leading international trade fair for transport industry and technology, which will be held in Berlin from 18 to 21 September 2018. The fair is held every other year since 1996 and it brings together the most important companies from this field.

At the pavilion no. 3.2, exhibition booth 307, KONČAR will present its product range in the field of transport and transport technology. Exhibits pertaining to the field of railway transport will include KONTRAC PS800 (a semiconductor building block) and a three-phase asynchronous traction motor.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D
12:13pKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR at the InnoTrans 2018 fair in Berlin,..
PU
09/12KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KonČar at a conference in nairobi
PU
09/10KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 10.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Indust..
PU
09/05KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 05.09.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Indust..
PU
08/30KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 30.08.2018. KONČAR – Electrical Indust..
PU
08/21KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR at the CIGRE session in Paris, 26 &nd..
PU
08/21SIEMENS : Statnett lifts suspension on Siemens after workers are paid
RE
08/16KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics I..
PU
08/03KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : Contract concluded for a wood biomass cogeneratio..
PU
07/23KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 23.07.2018. Supervisory board meeting of KONČ..
PU
More news
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2018 2 839 M
EBIT 2018 105 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 508 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 1 698 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 828  HRK
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Darinko Bago Chairman-Management Board
Petar Vlaic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jasminka Belacic Member-Supervisory Board
Vicko Feric Member-Supervisory Board
Josip Lasic Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONCAR-ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.267
ABB LTD-11.14%52 199
ALSTOM15.47%10 257
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.47%9 713
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%5 584
ABB INDIA LTD2.64%4 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.