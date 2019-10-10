Log in
KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

10/10/2019 | 03:41am EDT

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, October 10, 2019 at 9.45 a.m. EEST

KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

KONE Corporation has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on October 9, 2019, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of KONE Corporation shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased to below five (5) per cent of the share capital of KONE Corporation on October 8, 2019.

Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		529,395,860 shares
121,527,427 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.88% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		0.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		5.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009013403 Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Depositary Receipt N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
CFDs N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights

For further information, please contact:
Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)204 75 4705

Sender:
KONE Corporation

Jukka Ala-Mello
Secretary to the Board

Ilkka Hara
CFO

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:40:02 UTC
