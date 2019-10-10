KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, October 10, 2019 at 9.45 a.m. EEST

KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

KONE Corporation has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on October 9, 2019, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of KONE Corporation shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased to below five (5) per cent of the share capital of KONE Corporation on October 8, 2019.

Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 529,395,860 shares

121,527,427 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.88% shares

Below 5% voting rights 0.11% shares

Below 5% voting rights 5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009013403 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Depositary Receipt N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights CFDs N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Jukka Ala-Mello

Secretary to the Board

Ilkka Hara

CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com