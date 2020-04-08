KONE publishes January-March 2020 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

KONE Corporation, press release, April 8, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

Interim Report

KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2020 accounting period on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst events

A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration. ​

An audiocast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the audiocast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 929-477-0630

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Participant code: 746643

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705

