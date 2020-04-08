Log in
KONE publishes January-March 2020 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

04/08/2020 | 04:38am EDT

KONE Corporation, press release, April 8, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

Interim Report

KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2020 accounting period on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst events

A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration. ​

An audiocast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the audiocast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 929-477-0630
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Participant code: 746643

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 08:37:03 UTC
