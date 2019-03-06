KONE : wins order for Google's UK headquarters development in London

KONE Corporation, press release, March 6, 2019

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip Google's new UK headquarters building, KGX1. The 11-story-tall and 312-meter-long 'landscraper' will run parallel to the platforms of London's King's Cross railway station in England and will sit at the heart of a campus for 7,000 Google employees.

'We're very pleased to welcome KONE to the KGX1 family and look forward to working with them to bring our project to life,' said Andrew Martin, director, Real Estate and Construction, EMEA, Google.

KONE will work closely with Google to help create a smart building with efficient people flow. Of the 38 elevators to be delivered, 35 are KONE MonoSpace® passenger elevators. The deal also includes two KONE TravelMaster™110 escalators. The elevators will utilize the KONE Destination control system to shorten journey times, and KONE E-Link will enable all the vertical transport equipment on the campus to be monitored remotely in real time.

'Designing and delivering our people flow solutions for this innovative 'landscraper' in such a busy area of London means a whole new concept of working. We're thrilled that our innovative people flow solutions, quality and track record helped us win this order,' says Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice president, KONE Central and North Europe.

Google's London headquarters has been designed by Danish architectsBjarke Ingels Group with Heatherwick studio. The building is being developed by Google, with Argent as development manager and is being constructed by Lendlease.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361. media@kone.com

Read more

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

January 2, 2019: KONE wins order for green and accessible Generation Park Y office tower in Warsaw, Poland

October 10, 2018: KONE wins order for new 'super hospital' in northern Denmark

July 30, 2018: KONE to equip landmark Caleido mixed-use real estate development in Madrid, Spain

January 17, 2018: First KONE UltraRope in the UK to be installed in South Quay Plaza, a residential tower in London

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

