Kone CEO : Thyssenkrupp's Elevator Business Would Be Perfect Fit -Handelsblatt

--Finnish elevator manufacturer Kone is considering acquiring Thyssenkrupp AG elevator business, German daily Handelsblatt reports.

--"We have long been firmly convinced that Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevator are a perfect fit," Kone's Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in an interview, according to the newspaper.

--Kone has been interested in the Thyssenkrupp's unit for some time, with media reports and market speculation in the past months.

--Thyssenkrupp has been reviewing different options to divest its elevator business, saying it could consider an IPO or a sale. It started a process to evaluate offers from strategic and financial investors earlier this week.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/2k1ABtP

