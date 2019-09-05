Log in
KONE

KONE

(KNEBV)
  Report  
News 
News

Kone CEO : Thyssenkrupp's Elevator Business Would Be Perfect Fit -Handelsblatt

0
09/05/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

--Finnish elevator manufacturer Kone is considering acquiring Thyssenkrupp AG elevator business, German daily Handelsblatt reports.

--"We have long been firmly convinced that Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevator are a perfect fit," Kone's Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in an interview, according to the newspaper.

--Kone has been interested in the Thyssenkrupp's unit for some time, with media reports and market speculation in the past months.

--Thyssenkrupp has been reviewing different options to divest its elevator business, saying it could consider an IPO or a sale. It started a process to evaluate offers from strategic and financial investors earlier this week.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/2k1ABtP

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE 0.48% 54.16 Delayed Quote.27.81%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 6.23% 11.68 Delayed Quote.-26.60%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 212 M
Net income 2019 932 M
Finance 2019 1 687 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 27 912 M
Chart KONE
Duration : Period :
Kone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,50  €
Last Close Price 53,90  €
Spread / Highest target 3,34%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE27.81%30 774
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG14.54%24 683
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.1.56%5 775
ZARDOYA OTIS-0.56%3 203
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD23.71%2 396
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%1 793
