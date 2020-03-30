Kone : Change in the KONE Executive Board – Ken Schmid appointed Executive Vice President, KONE Americas

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, March 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EEST

Change in the KONE Executive Board - Ken Schmid appointed Executive Vice President, KONE Americas

Ken Schmid (Master of Business Administration), has been appointed Executive Vice President of KONE Americas as of April 1, 2020. He will continue as a member of KONE Executive Board and report to Henrik Ehrnrooth , President and CEO, KONE Corporation. He will be based in Lisle, IL, United States.

In addition to his previous role as Senior Vice President, Finance for KONE Americas, Ken has served as interim leader for KONE Americas and as a member of the KONE Executive Board since February 2020.

Ken has served as Senior Vice President, Finance for KONE Americas and member of KONE's Global Finance Leadership Team since 2005, as a Senior Vice President of Global Information Services 2003-2005, as a Senior Vice President, CIO for KONE Americas 1998-2003 as well as Vice President of Quality 1995-1998. Earlier in his career Ken held various new equipment sales roles in multiple branch offices within KONE.

'I am very happy to welcome Ken as a member of the KONE Executive Board and to become the permanent leader of our Americas business. Ken has proven to be an effective leader within many parts of KONE. He has had leadership roles in different functions, businesses and geographies. Ken exemplifies KONE's culture and values and has successfully led many transformations at KONE. With his leadership and our strong team in the Americas, I am confident that we can further strengthen our performance, customer centricity and collaboration in the region,' says Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO of KONE.

