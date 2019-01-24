Log in
KONE (KNEBV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/24 07:32:35 am
43.17 EUR   -2.66%
Kone : Elevator maker Kone's 2019 outlook misses analyst forecasts
RE
07:03aKONE CORPORATION : Notice to the General Meeting
AQ
05:46aKONE : Annual Review 2018 has been published
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kone : Elevator maker Kone's 2019 outlook misses analyst forecasts

01/24/2019 | 07:15am EST
Finnish company KONE flag flutters at their headquarters in Espoo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone on Thursday reported higher fourth-quarter profit roughly in line with market expectations, but the company's guidance for 2019 missed analyst forecasts.

Kone shares were down 2.8 percent at 1112 GMT, compared with a 0.9 percent drop before the earnings report was released.

Analysts at Jefferies said the adjusted EBIT guidance range meant consensus was currently at the upper end of the range and would likely see earnings forecast adjusted lower.

The company said its adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 320 million euros (278.17 million pounds) from 303 million a year earlier, close to analysts' expectations of 323 million.

Kone said it expected its adjusted operating profit to return to growth in 2019 to between 1.12 billion and 1.24 billion euros. The mid-point of the company's forecast range is 1.18 billion euros, which compares with analysts' forecasts for 1.23 billion in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Jane Merriman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 033 M
EBIT 2018 1 097 M
Net income 2018 874 M
Finance 2018 1 712 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 26,40
P/E ratio 2019 23,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 20 041 M
Chart KONE
Duration : Period :
Kone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,3 €
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE6.51%22 804
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG7.14%22 285
360 SECU-0.59%20 196
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.7.50%5 952
ZARDOYA OTIS7.41%3 571
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 743
