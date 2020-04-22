Log in
KONE    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 06:43:54 am
54.69 EUR   +5.13%
06:22aKONE : Elevator maker Kone's first-quarter profit beats forecasts
RE
05:31aKONE : Interim Report of KONE Corporation for January-March 2020
AQ
04/17KONE : quaterly earnings release
Kone : Elevator maker Kone's first-quarter profit beats forecasts

04/22/2020 | 06:22am EDT
Logo is displayed in an elevator at the KONE Academy of Finish manufacturer KONE in Hanover

Kone reported a 10% fall in first-quarter profit hurt by the coronavirus outbreak but beat forecasts as demand for its elevators continued to be strong in many parts of the world, sending its shares 6% higher.

The elevator maker's adjusted operating profit of 205 million euros ($223 million) topped the 184 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"Our performance in Central and North Europe and the Americas was very strong on all fronts in Q1," Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement, but he said the virus had hurt the company in China, India and South Europe.

"Looking ahead, it is clear that in terms of results development, the worst is still ahead of us in most parts of the world," Ehrnrooth said.

Last month, Kone had downgraded its business outlook for this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying its 2020 sales and adjusted operating profit margin would at best be flat from 2019. The company reiterated that outlook on Wednesday.

"Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, demand in the new equipment market was still fairly resilient in many parts of the world," Ehrnrooth said, adding there were signs of increasing uncertainty towards the end of the quarter.

Kone said it won orders worth 2.1 billion euros in the quarter, up 0.7% from a year earlier, and comfortably beating 16 analysts consensus forecast of 1.9 billion published by Kone.

"The pricing environment remained relatively stable in January-March. However, there were signs of some pricing pressure towards the end of the quarter," he said.

Shares in Kone were 6% higher at 55.12 euros following the report.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 9 693 M
EBIT 2020 1 136 M
Net income 2020 878 M
Finance 2020 1 648 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,44x
Capitalization 26 949 M
Chart KONE
Duration : Period :
Kone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 48,85  €
Last Close Price 52,02  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE-10.74%29 287
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-11.30%23 806
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-0.28%8 321
ZARDOYA OTIS0.17%3 040
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.22%1 955
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-16.32%1 573
