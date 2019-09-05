Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kone    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE

(KNEBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kone : could team up to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator business - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction worker prepares viewing platform of Thyssenkrupp's elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Finland's Kone is considering teaming up with a private equity partner to pull off a bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator business, three people familiar with the matter said.

Kone has long been interested in Elevator Technology (ET), by far Thyssenkrupp's most profitable division, and has been exploring options for a deal with the help of Bank of America, sources told Reuters in May.

The Finnish company could mitigate antitrust risks by potentially selling assets to the partner, one of the people said.

Kone declined to comment.

No final decision has been made and Kone could still decide to submit an offer on its own, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp has said that it could sell or list its elevator division, and analysts say Kone would be a good strategic fit for the unit.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp, which will be kicked out of Germany's benchmark index later this month following a sharp fall in the group's market value, extended gains and were up 6.2% at 1518 GMT on news Kone was considering a bid with a partner.

Due to its large overlap with ET, a bid by Kone is likely to raise antitrust issues and would require substantial remedies to get approval, the sources said, adding that teaming up with private equity players would be a way to sidestep concerns.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that KKR, CVC, Bain and EQT were among those who received a letter from Thyssenkrupp asking them to express their interest in ET by the middle of the month.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE 0.48% 54.16 Delayed Quote.27.81%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 6.23% 11.68 Delayed Quote.-26.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONE
12:04pTHYSSENKRUPP : elevator unit a perfect fit - Kone CEO tells Rheinische Post
RE
11:35aKONE : could team up to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator business - sources
RE
09/04Thyssenkrupp kicks off sales process for prized elevator unit
RE
08/16Bidders keen on elevator unit - Thyssenkrupp CEO in Spiegel
RE
08/08Thyssenkrupp CEO warms up to elevator unit sale after profit warning
RE
08/08THYSSENKRUPP : supervisory board continues to support strategy - CEO
RE
08/07KONE : Change in KONE Corporation's holding of treasury shares
AQ
08/05KONE : wins order to equip Central Boulevard Towers, a mixed-use development in ..
AQ
07/24KONE : to modernize elevators and escalators at Atocha, Madrid's main station in..
AQ
07/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Qualcomm, Netflix, Facebook
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 745 M
EBIT 2019 1 212 M
Net income 2019 932 M
Finance 2019 1 687 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 27 912 M
Chart KONE
Duration : Period :
Kone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,50  €
Last Close Price 53,90  €
Spread / Highest target 3,34%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE27.81%30 774
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG14.54%24 683
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.1.56%5 775
ZARDOYA OTIS-0.56%3 203
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD23.71%2 396
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%1 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group