Kone : ranked among the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been ranked as the 43rd most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights Inc., a leading sustainable business magazine and ranking organization. KONE was the only elevator and escalator industry company to make the Corporate Knights' 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking, published on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

"KONE is a top performer in environmental performance and social responsibility, such as employee retention and board gender diversity," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. He added that KONE ranked second among its 443 global category peers in the "Machinery Manufacturing" Corporate Knights Industry Group.

The Global 100 ranking is based on a rigorous analysis of 7,500 companies with revenues of over USD 1 billion. The performance of companies featured on the list is also compared against the MSCI All Country World Index, which measures global stock market activity and is maintained by Morgan Stanley Capital International.

"The Global 100 companies show that doing what is good for the world can also be good for financial performance," Heaps said in a statement on the Global 100, referring to the analyses which indicated that top sustainability performers tended to also provide better revenue for investors and have greater corporate longevity.

At KONE, sustainability is embedded into the organizational culture. KONE is committed to conducting its business in a responsible and sustainable way and expects the same commitment from its suppliers. KONE is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Corporate Knights ranking is widely associated with sustainability leadership and transparency, and it is a great honor to feature on the list. The ranking demonstrates that we are a trusted partner for green buildings and sustainable cities with satisfied and committed employees," said Hanna Uusitalo, environmental director at KONE.

"At KONE, we have a comprehensive approach to sustainability that embraces the entire supply chain and includes our suppliers and partners. It is an integral element of the value we create for our customers. Our goal is to be a leader in sustainability, which means providing energy efficient solutions and services that are smart and reliable," Uusitalo added.

About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

