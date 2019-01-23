Log in
Kone : recognized for solid climate performance with a CDP 2018 A- score

0
01/23/2019 | 01:38am EST
 
KONE Corporation, press release, January 23, 2019
 
KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized for its actions and strategies to mitigate climate change. KONE received a score of A- on climate action in the CDP 2018 list of the world's businesses leading on environmental performance. The score ranges from A to D, with A the best possible rating. It is based on independent assessment against the scoring criteria of CDP, an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system that enables companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their environmental impacts.
 
KONE has disclosed through CDP since 2009 and to has continuously been listed among the top performers: KONE has received an A or A- score for six consecutive years. More than 7,000 companies disclosed through CDP in 2018, and the reporting companies represent more than 50% of global market capitalization.
 
"We are very proud of our sixth consecutive CDP leadership score, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to environmental excellence throughout our business. Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, and as a global company we recognize our responsibility in achieving low-carbon operations and providing smart and energy-efficient people flow solutions for our customers and the urbanizing world," says Hanna Uusitalo, environmental director at KONE. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361, media@kone.com
 
Read more: 
CDP 2018 full list of scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores 
KONE's Sustainability Report 2017 (PDF): https://www.kone.com/en/Images/KONE_Sustainability_Report_2017_tcm17-72109.pdf 
Sustainability on our website: https://www.kone.com/en/sustainability/ 

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including: 
October 12, 2018: Forbes recognizes KONE as one of the best employers in the world
June 1, 2018: KONE listed as one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes 
November 1, 2017: KONE a top climate change performer with an A- score in CDP 2017
 
About KONE 
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire
