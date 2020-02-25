Log in
KONE KNEBV FI0009013403

KONE

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/25 06:17:35 am
53.78 EUR   +0.15%
06:01aKONE : will seek to profit from changes at rival Thyssenkrupp - CEO
RE
02/20Thyssenkrupp nears full sale of $17 billion elevator division - sources
RE
02/20KONE : No turn-around in sight
Kone : will seek to profit from changes at rival Thyssenkrupp - CEO

02/25/2020 | 06:01am EST

Finnish liftmaker Kone will seek to profit from planned ownership changes at its German rival Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, Kone chief executive Henrik Ehrnrooth told the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

"This is our clear goal, to see how Kone can profit from this (situation)," Ehrnrooth said, referring to possible turbulence caused by the ownership change at its German rival over the next few years.

Last week, Thyssenkrupp decided to drop Kone from the bidding process for its elevator business, opting to prioritise talks with two groups of financial investors.

Ehrnrooth also said Kone had "closed books" for Thyssenkrupp's elevators now and had no plans to look at a possible deal later.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE 0.30% 53.9 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.55% 9.43 Delayed Quote.-20.55%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 420 M
EBIT 2020 1 339 M
Net income 2020 1 032 M
Finance 2020 1 882 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 27 820 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 51,33  €
Last Close Price 53,70  €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE-7.86%30 196
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-9.11%24 074
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.0.57%8 015
ZARDOYA OTIS-3.63%3 454
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.46%2 069
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-16.14%1 571
