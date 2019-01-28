Log in
KONE (KNEBV)
KONE : wins order for first phase of the Shanghai Metro's Line 18
GL
01/25KONE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions
AQ
01/24Activist Elliott has doubts about Thyssenkrupp split
RE
Kone : wins order for first phase of the Shanghai Metro's Line 18

01/28/2019

KONE Corporation, press release, January 28, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip the first phase of Shanghai Metro Line 18, an important cross-river metro route that will connect to 13 other metro lines in China's largest city. 

Since it opened in 1993, the Shanghai Metro system has expanded considerably. Today, it is known as the world's largest rapid transit system by route length. The first phase of Line 18 of the Shanghai Metro network is now under construction. KONE will supply 128 heavy-duty KONE TransitMaster(TM) escalators to the 10 underground stations connecting Danyang Road and South Changjiang Road. An estimated one million people will be using the equipment each day. 

In recent years, KONE has also equipped eight stations along the southern extension of Shanghai Metro Line 5, and six stations in the extension of Shanghai Metro Line 3.

"KONE has a successful track record of providing solutions for the public transportation segment in China. I am proud that our people flow solutions are increasingly facilitating safe and smooth daily journeys on the Shanghai Metro, one of the busiest rapid rail networks in the world," said William B. Johnson, executive vice president, KONE Greater China. 

The project is estimated to be completed by December 2020. The main developer is Shanghai Rail Transit Line 18 Development Co., Ltd., and the architect is the Shanghai Tunnel Engineering & Rail Transit Design and Research Institute. 

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact: 
Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361, media@kone.com

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including: 
August 30, 2018: Another metro win for KONE in China with deal to equip Wuxi Metro line 3
July 10, 2018: KONE wins order for 107 escalators and elevators for Ningbo Metro Line 4 in China
June 5, 2018: KONE improves the flow of urban life in China with three new metro line wins 
April 6, 2016: KONE wins order for Shanghai Metro extension 

About KONE 
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire
