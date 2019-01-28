Kone : wins order for first phase of the Shanghai Metro's Line 18

KONE Corporation, press release, January 28, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip the first phase of Shanghai Metro Line 18, an important cross-river metro route that will connect to 13 other metro lines in China's largest city.

Since it opened in 1993, the Shanghai Metro system has expanded considerably. Today, it is known as the world's largest rapid transit system by route length. The first phase of Line 18 of the Shanghai Metro network is now under construction. KONE will supply 128 heavy-duty KONE TransitMaster(TM) escalators to the 10 underground stations connecting Danyang Road and South Changjiang Road. An estimated one million people will be using the equipment each day.

In recent years, KONE has also equipped eight stations along the southern extension of Shanghai Metro Line 5, and six stations in the extension of Shanghai Metro Line 3.

"KONE has a successful track record of providing solutions for the public transportation segment in China. I am proud that our people flow solutions are increasingly facilitating safe and smooth daily journeys on the Shanghai Metro, one of the busiest rapid rail networks in the world," said William B. Johnson, executive vice president, KONE Greater China.

The project is estimated to be completed by December 2020. The main developer is Shanghai Rail Transit Line 18 Development Co., Ltd., and the architect is the Shanghai Tunnel Engineering & Rail Transit Design and Research Institute.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2018.

