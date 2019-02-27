Log in
Kone : wins order to equip stages 4 and 5 of the Thomson-East Coast Line in Singapore

02/27/2019 | 01:13am EST


KONE Corporation, press release, February 27, 2019
 
 
KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply elevators and escalators for stages four and five of the Thomson-East Coast Line of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and pedestrian overhead bridges. 
 
KONE will supply the city's transport system with a total of 218 elevators and 183 escalators. These will include 215 KONE 3000 SMonoSpace® elevators, 3 KONE MiniSpace(TM) elevators, and 183 KONE TransitMaster(TM) 140 escalators. 
 
Through the deal, KONE elevators and escalators will serve passengers at nine new stations belonging to the Thomson-East Coast Line, three new stations completing the loop of the existing Circle Line and Tanah Merah station on the East-West Line. It also includes provision of elevators for the upcoming "four-in-one" rail and bus depot, a multi-level complex that incorporate three MRT depots and one bus depot. Fifty-two of the KONE elevators will also provide passengers with efficient access to pedestrian overhead bridges at the stations. 

"We have wide experience in equipping major infrastructure projects around the world, and I am  immensely pleased that our innovative people flow solutions will offer value to Singapore's transport system and contribute to smooth, safe and efficient day-to-day journeys for the island's commuters," says Axel Berkling, executive vice president for KONE Asia Pacific.

The Thomson-East Coast MRT Line and pedestrian overhead bridges are projects of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore. The works in the contract are expected to be completed in 2025. 
 
KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com
 
Read more 
Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including: 
January 28, 2019: KONE wins order for first phase of the Shanghai Metro's Line 18
September 24, 2018: KONE wins order to equip second phase of Finland's West Metro extension
June 5, 2018: KONE improves the flow of urban life in China with three new metro line wins
March 9, 2018: KONE wins further orders for Zhengzhou metro line in China
 
About KONE 
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire
