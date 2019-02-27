Kone : wins order to equip stages 4 and 5 of the Thomson-East Coast Line in Singapore









KONE Corporation, press release, February 27, 2019

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply elevators and escalators for stages four and five of the Thomson-East Coast Line of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and pedestrian overhead bridges.

KONE will supply the city's transport system with a total of 218 elevators and 183 escalators. These will include 215 KONE 3000 SMonoSpace® elevators, 3 KONE MiniSpace(TM) elevators, and 183 KONE TransitMaster(TM) 140 escalators.

Through the deal, KONE elevators and escalators will serve passengers at nine new stations belonging to the Thomson-East Coast Line, three new stations completing the loop of the existing Circle Line and Tanah Merah station on the East-West Line. It also includes provision of elevators for the upcoming "four-in-one" rail and bus depot, a multi-level complex that incorporate three MRT depots and one bus depot. Fifty-two of the KONE elevators will also provide passengers with efficient access to pedestrian overhead bridges at the stations.





"We have wide experience in equipping major infrastructure projects around the world, and I am immensely pleased that our innovative people flow solutions will offer value to Singapore's transport system and contribute to smooth, safe and efficient day-to-day journeys for the island's commuters," says Axel Berkling, executive vice president for KONE Asia Pacific.





The Thomson-East Coast MRT Line and pedestrian overhead bridges are projects of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore. The works in the contract are expected to be completed in 2025.

KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

