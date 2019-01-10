Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kone Oyj    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ (KNEBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KONE publishes January 1-December 31, 2018 Financial Statement Bulletin on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EET and Annual Review 2018 at 12:45 p.m. EET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

KONE Corporation, press release, January 10, 2019 at 9.00 a.m. EET

KONE publishes January 1-December 31, 2018 Financial Statement Bulletin on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EET and Annual Review 2018 at 12:45 p.m. EET

Financial Statement Bulletin and Annual Review

KONE Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin for the January 1-December 31, 2018 accounting period on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EET. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

The Annual Review 2018, which includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the Board of Director's report and the Corporate Governance Statement, will be published on the same day at 12:45 p.m. EET. The Annual Review will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst meetings

A meeting for the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. EET.

A meeting for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EET and will be available as a live webcast on www.kone.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The meeting can also be joined via a telephone conference.

US callers: +1 323-794-2093

UK callers: +44 (0)330 336 9125

Finnish callers: +358 (0)9 7479 0361 

Participant code: 7881144

Both meetings will take place in KONE Building, located at Keilasatama 3, Espoo, Finland.

2018 publications and releases

KONE's Annual Review 2018 will be available as a hard copy during week 8 and it will be mailed to those registered on the company's mailing list. A separate Sustainability Report of KONE's operations in 2018 will be published in the second quarter of 2019.

All stock exchange and press releases published by KONE in 2018 can be found on www.kone.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth
President and CEO

Ilkka Hara
CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONE OYJ
02:01aKONE PUBLISHES JANUARY 1-DECEMBER 31 : 30 p.m. EET and Annual Review 2018 at 12:..
GL
2018KONE OYJ : share capital increases through the subscription of shares with 2015 ..
AQ
2018CORRECTION : Change in KONE Corporation's holding of treasury shares
PU
2018KONE OYJ : Change in KONE Corporation's holding of treasury shares
AQ
2018Thyssenkrupp fills key management posts after year of turmoil
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp fills key management posts after year of turmoil
RE
2018KONE OYJ : Thyssenkrupp appoints Walker as new boss of elevator unit
RE
2018KONE OYJ : wins order for Meriton's Ocean beachfront tower on Australia's Gold C..
GL
2018KONE TO EQUIP WORLD EXPO 2020 DUBAI : Thematic Districts and Al Wasl Plaza
GL
2018KONE OYJ : Acquires Eltec Elevator Ltd.
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 038 M
EBIT 2018 1 102 M
Net income 2018 873 M
Finance 2018 1 724 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 25,99
P/E ratio 2019 23,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 19 747 M
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,2 €
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE OYJ4.95%22 817
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.47%22 130
360 SECU2.21%20 544
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.4.58%5 798
ZARDOYA OTIS6.60%3 367
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 698
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.