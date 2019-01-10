KONE Corporation, press release, January 10, 2019 at 9.00 a.m. EET

KONE publishes January 1-December 31, 2018 Financial Statement Bulletin on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EET and Annual Review 2018 at 12:45 p.m. EET

Financial Statement Bulletin and Annual Review

KONE Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin for the January 1-December 31, 2018 accounting period on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. EET. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

The Annual Review 2018, which includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the Board of Director's report and the Corporate Governance Statement, will be published on the same day at 12:45 p.m. EET. The Annual Review will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst meetings

A meeting for the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. EET.

A meeting for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EET and will be available as a live webcast on www.kone.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The meeting can also be joined via a telephone conference.

US callers: +1 323-794-2093

UK callers: +44 (0)330 336 9125

Finnish callers: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Participant code: 7881144

Both meetings will take place in KONE Building, located at Keilasatama 3, Espoo, Finland.

2018 publications and releases

KONE's Annual Review 2018 will be available as a hard copy during week 8 and it will be mailed to those registered on the company's mailing list. A separate Sustainability Report of KONE's operations in 2018 will be published in the second quarter of 2019.

All stock exchange and press releases published by KONE in 2018 can be found on www.kone.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth

President and CEO

Ilkka Hara

CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

