Kone Oyj : to equip phase two of Chongqing Metro Line 6 in China

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, will deliver 83 escalators and 20 elevators to the second phase of the Metro Line 6 in Chongqing, in southwest China.

The Line 6 will become an important connection running through the Liangjiang New Area in the north of the city. The Liangjiang New Area and especially its Yuelai district are important hubs bringing together international business, exhibitions and conferences, leisure tourism, cultural creativity, and ecological living. The new metro connection will further accelerate the ongoing eco-city, smart city, and exhibition city developments in the area.

Spanning over 14 kilometers in total, the phase two of the Chongqing Metro Line 6 will travel from Yuelai station to Shaheba station through seven stops. It will be connected to three other existing lines of the Chongqing metro system. KONE will help smooth the flow of people along the new line by equipping the stations with 83 KONE TransitMaster™ escalators, 16 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, and four KONE MiniSpace™ elevators. Additionally, the contract includes two years of standard maintenance.

'Chongqing is an important industrial area and a major transportation hub in the country, and we are proud to contribute to its urban development by providing our solutions and expertise to this new metro line project,' said William B. Johnson, Executive Vice President, KONE Greater China.

The project is estimated to be completed at the end of 2020, and it is developed by Chongqing Rail Transit Co., Ltd.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2020.

