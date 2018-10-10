KONE Corporation, press release, October 10, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators for the New Aalborg University Hospital (NAU) in the north of Denmark. Categorized in Danish terms as a "super hospital", NAU will occupy an area of 170,000 square meters. It is expected to provide 370,000 outpatient consultations and 30,000 medical operations by 2020.





NAU will unite two existing hospitals and is designed to become the center of the North Denmark Region's healthcare system. The ultramodern complex will be built to meet the future needs of patients and staff, and its location near the Aalborg University and the University College of Northern Denmark (UCN) aims to ensure close ties with the academic and research communities.





KONE will equip the hospital complex with 41 KONE MonoSpace® 700 machine-room-less elevators and 18 heavy-duty KONE TranSysTM passenger, freight and service elevators.

"We are pleased to provide our innovative solutions to this ambitious project, which seeks to enhance the quality of healthcare in the region," says Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice president, KONE Central and North Europe. "KONE is well-equipped to facilitate the smooth flow of people that is of vital importance in this hospital setting."

NAU is a development of the North Denmark Region. The project's architects and contractors belong to the Indigo consortium.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2018.

