Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kone Oyj    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ (KNEBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kone Oyj : wins order for new "super hospital" in northern Denmark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:01am CEST
 
KONE Corporation, press release, October 10, 2018
 
KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators for the New Aalborg University Hospital (NAU) in the north of Denmark. Categorized in Danish terms as a "super hospital", NAU will occupy an area of 170,000 square meters. It is expected to provide 370,000 outpatient consultations and 30,000 medical operations by 2020. 

NAU will unite two existing hospitals and is designed to become the center of the North Denmark Region's healthcare system. The ultramodern complex will be built to meet the future needs of patients and staff, and its location near the Aalborg University and the University College of Northern Denmark (UCN) aims to ensure close ties with the academic and research communities.

KONE will equip the hospital complex with 41 KONE MonoSpace® 700 machine-room-less elevators and 18 heavy-duty KONE TranSysTM passenger, freight and service elevators. 
 
"We are pleased to provide our innovative solutions to this ambitious project, which seeks to enhance the quality of healthcare in the region," says Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice president, KONE Central and North Europe. "KONE is well-equipped to facilitate the smooth flow of people that is of vital importance in this hospital setting."
 
NAU is a development of the North Denmark Region. The project's architects and contractors belong to the Indigo consortium. 
 
The order was booked in the third quarter of 2018. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Hanna Rutanen, Senior Manager, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361, media@kone.com 
 
Press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including
September 24, 2018: KONE wins order to equip second phase of Finland's West Metro extension
March 9, 2018: KONE to equip Xi'an International Medical Building in China
May, 12, 2016: KONE to equip Middle East's biggest health campus in Adana, Turkey
 
About KONE 
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONE OYJ
11:01aKONE OYJ : wins order for new "super hospital" in northern Denmark
GL
11:01aKONE OYJ : wins order for new "super hospital" in northern Denmark
AQ
10/06GLOBAL SMART CONNECTED ELEVATORS AND : Global Smart Connected Elevators And Elev..
AQ
10/04Thyssenkrupp's 30 percent Industrials stake may pave way for M&A - union
RE
09/28Split marks only first step in Thyssenkrupp renewal
RE
09/27Thyssenkrupp gives in to shareholder pressure to split in two
RE
09/25KONE OYJ : hosts a Capital Markets Day today, on September 25, 2018, in Helsinki
GL
09/24KONE OYJ : wins order to equip second phase of Finland's West Metro extension
GL
09/24KONE OYJ : MILITARY $107,950 Federal Contract Awarded to Kone
AQ
09/02KONE OYJ : Konecranes unveils new rope guide
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24My Encounter With Fundsmith And Underrated Lessons To Reiterate 
07/19Kone Oyj ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Kone Oyj reports Q2 results 
06/09RETIREMENT : The Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors, Bought At A Market .. 
04/25Kone Oyj ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 066 M
EBIT 2018 1 141 M
Net income 2018 901 M
Finance 2018 1 772 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 25,14
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 19 620 M
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 44,0 €
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE OYJ-3.04%22 586
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.68%25 085
360 SECU0.00%23 473
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-14.86%6 222
ZARDOYA OTIS-17.38%4 130
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%3 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.