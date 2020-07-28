Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kone Oyj    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kone Oyj : wins order for the first phase of Jinan Metro Line R2 in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:06am EDT

KONE Corporation, press release, July 28, 2020

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, will deliver 107 escalators to the first phase of the Metro Line R2 in Jinan, the capital of eastern China's Shandong province. Traditionally a major bus transportation hub, Jinan opened its first metro line only in 2019. Currently, two lines are in service.

The new Metro Line R2 will be 36.4 kilometers in length, including a 34.5-kilometer underground section. It is projected to become the east-west backbone of the Jinan Rail Transit network, traveling between Wangfuzhuang and Pengjiazhuang through 19 stations. The line will connect some major areas in Jinan, such as the old town, the newer part of the city in the west, and the Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in the eastern part of the city. The Metro Line R2 will also be connected to the two existing metro lines R1 and R3.

For efficient people flow, KONE will equip 10 of the stations from Shengchanlu to Pengjiazhuang with 107 KONE TransitMaster™ escalators. The contract also includes two years of standard maintenance.

'We are excited to contribute to Jinan's rapidly developing infrastructure and help make metro travel safer and smoother for the city's commuters,' said William B. Johnson, Executive Vice President, KONE Greater China.

The project is estimated to be completed at the end of 2020, and it is developed by Jinan Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 507 1361, media@kone.com

Read more
Previous press releases are available at https://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:
May 28, 2020: KONE to equip Beijing's Metro Line 17 in China
April 30, 2020: KONE wins order to equip Nanchang Metro Line 3 in China
April 15, 2020: KONE UltraRope® to feature in a new luxury hotel tower in Nanjing, China
November 14, 2019: KONE to equip Tianjin Pingan Teda IFC dual tower in China

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:05:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur KONE OYJ
05:06aKONE OYJ : wins order for the first phase of Jinan Metro Line R2 in China
PU
07/27Ivory Coast cocoa main crop should weather below-average rain
RE
07/24Schindler to cut 2,000 jobs as Chinese recovery offset by global slump
RE
07/24Schindler to cut 2,000 jobs as Chinese recovery offset by global slump
RE
07/21KONE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/18Covid-19 Remakes Elevator Etiquette
DJ
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE - A flurry of earnings reports
07/17KONE OYJ : Elevator maker Kone profit beats forecast, sees China recovery
RE
07/17KONE OYJ : Half-year Financial Report of KONE Corporation for January-June 2020
AQ
07/14KONE OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 852 M 11 538 M 11 538 M
Net income 2020 915 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net cash 2020 1 803 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 34 732 M 40 871 M 40 673 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 60 237
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 57,20 €
Last Close Price 67,00 €
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE OYJ14.96%40 871
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-1.01%27 441
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.49.55%11 921
ZARDOYA OTIS-16.87%3 230
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.11%2 191
INTERROLL HOLDING AG2.76%2 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group