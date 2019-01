Solidium said it had acquired shares in Nokia for 95 million euros ($108 million), increasing its holding to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent and shares in Konecranes for 29 million euros, increasing its holding to 7.4 percent from 6.2 percent in the latter half of 2018.

In March 2018, Solidium spent about 844 million euros to build its earlier 3.3 percent stake in Nokia to strengthen national influence over the telecom network gear maker.

