Konecranes : Managers' transactions - Juha Pankakoski

Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Juha Pankakoski
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pankakoski, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Konecranes Plc
LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20200228122505_182
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 35 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
KONECRANES PLC
Eero Tuulos
Vice President, Investor Relations
FURTHER INFORMATION
Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc,
tel. +358 20 427 2050
Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad
range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards,
ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting
solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group
sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000
employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki
(symbol: KCR).
