Konecranes : Managers' transactions - Mika Mahlberg

Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Mika Mahlberg

Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Mika Mahlberg ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mahlberg, Mika Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Konecranes Plc LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20200228122505_184 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-27 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005870 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details (1): Volume: 22 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 22 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR KONECRANES PLC Eero Tuulos Vice President, Investor Relations FURTHER INFORMATION Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc, tel. +358 20 427 2050 Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR). DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com