KONECRANES PLC

Konecranes : Managers' transactions - Mikko Uhari

02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Mikko Uhari 
Konecranes Plc - Managers' transactions - Mikko Uhari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uhari, Mikko
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Konecranes Plc
LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20200228122505_183

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 23 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



KONECRANES PLC
Eero Tuulos
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc,
tel. +358 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad
range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards,
ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting
solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group
sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000
employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki
(symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:04 UTC
